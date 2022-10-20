Eco-friendly Keystone Gummies Gaining Market Traction, CEO Says
“We need to, as humans and as a society, support the (keystone) species. And that's exactly what we're trying to do at The Gummy Project," said CEO Charlie Lamb.
Eco-friendly Keystone Gummies Gaining Market Traction, CEO saysyoutu.be
The Gummy Project (CSE:GUMY) has been receiving purchase orders from hotels in the US, and CEO Charlie Lamb said the company is excited about the market response for its products.
“The sales traction and the attention that we have gathered very, very quickly has been tremendous," he said. "And I can tell you that the model definitely does work … we sell gummies. And we plan to sell a lot of gummies. We're super excited about where the company is at and where the company's going based on the initial feedback and sales response that we've received.”
The Gummy Project was launched in April 2022 with the goal of selling low-sugar, plant-based, gluten-free gummies. The company assigns a portion of its profits to support endangered keystone species through carefully selected charitable partnerships. Keystone species are organisms in an ecosystem that are critical to the ecosystem’s survival.
Lamb said people are becoming more aware of the fact that the time to act is now for many of these species, particularly keystone species.
“We have a responsibility to the company, but we also have a responsibility, as humans and as a company, to protect the species," he said. "They can't protect themselves and so we have to take that obligation to protect them. That's exactly what we're trying to do in The Gummy Project.”
The company's keystone gummies began with shark gummies and bee gummies as part of the company’s plan to develop a robust endangered keystone species product mix.
According to Lamb, The Gummy Project's model is to offer a “better-for-you” product developed with the highest environmental standards.
“They're made with gelatin. They're made with pectin. So they're plant-based,” he said.
“We want to be able to offer our consumers, our customers, a better-for-you product that not only tastes good, but you feel good about buying as well.”
Watch the full interview with The Gummy Project CEO Charlie Lamb above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Gummy Project (CSE:GUMY). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Gummy Project in order to help investors learn more about the company. Gummy Project is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Gummy Projectand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1626.70
|+0.08
|Silver
|18.64
|+0.04
|Copper
|3.40
|-0.01
|Palladium
|2059.00
|+12.51
|Platinum
|917.00
|+7.50
|Oil
|84.65
|+0.14
|Heating Oil
|3.50
|+0.02
|Natural Gas
|5.34
|-0.01
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.