  • The Gummy Project's Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks expected to be featured for sale in all 250 guest rooms at the Virgin Hotel Chicago.
  • Purchase order continues The Gummy Projects strategic expansion in the Canadian and US Hotel sector.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS0) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order from the Virgin Hotels Chicago to become a supplier of gummies for each of the hotel's 250 guest room mini-bars.

"We continue to meticulously execute our strategic expansion in the US and are super excited to add the Virgin Hotels Chicago to the list of hotels that will have our gummies for sale in each of the guest rooms," said Charlie Lamb, President & CEO of GUMY. "We plan to add additional hotels in both the US and Canada in the very near future and very much look forward to capitalizing on this momentum that we have created since launching only a few short months ago."

The purchase order was received from the Virgin Hotels Chicago on September 28, 2022. This captivating Chicago hotel is located in the heart of the Loop in downtown Chicago steps from The Magnificent Mile and Millennium Park. This first class, stylish hotel is the first of its kind with incredible food options and work and play at your fingertips.

Virgin Hotel's sustainability platform aims to meet the needs of today without compromising tomorrow and this reflected in its truly green recycling, efficiency, energy and air quality standards which help create a new standard and better environment for all.

"Virgin Hotels Chicago is dedicated to operating in a sustainable fashion while providing each of its guests with only the most enjoyable and personalized stay experiences and we are thrilled that our Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks will now play a role in achieving these goals," said Anthony Gindin, Chief Marketing Officer at GUMY.

The Company also to announces that it has issued a total of 1,700,000 options pursuant to its incentive stock option plan ("Plan") to directors, employees, and consultants. Each option entitles the holder to subscribe for one common share of the Company for $0.05 for a period of 5 years, subject to the terms of the Plan.

About The Gummy Project

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow.

Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director
Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656
E-mail: investors@shopgummies.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

The Gummy Project
GUMY:CC
  • Purchase from an NHL sports and entertainment venue marks an important milestone in The Gummy Project's multi-channel sales strategy.
  • The Gummy Project's Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks will be featured for sale in all concessions, starting with the Winnipeg Jets pre-season home opener.
  • Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks now available in an NHL sports and entertainment venue, major grocery chains, a national airline, hotels (in both US and Canada) and one of the largest passenger ferry lines in the world.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS0) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received a purchase order from The Canada Life Centre, home of the National Hockey League's Winnipeg Jets and American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose.

"We are absolutely thrilled that our Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks will be available for fans to enjoy at Jets and Moose games," said Charlie Lamb, President & CEO of GUMY. "Our multi-channel sales strategy now includes high traffic sports and entertainment venues, with Canada Life Centre marking our entrance into this sector and a key milestone for the Company. In a very short time period, we have been able to form partnerships with and have our gummies for sale in major grocery chains, a national airline, hotels (both in the US and Canada), one of the largest passenger ferry systems in the world and now a professional sports stadium and we very much look forward to continuing to execute our strategic expansion both in Canada and the US."

  • The Gummy Project's Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks expected to be featured for sale in all 277 guest rooms at the 5-star luxury Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco
  • Purchase order from world class hotel marks the achievement of another milestone in The Gummy Project's ongoing multi-channel sales strategy

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order from the 5-star luxury Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco to become a supplier of gummies for each of the hotel's 277 guest room mini-bars.

"We are thrilled to continue our strategic expansion in the US and honoured to have been selected by the luxury 5-star Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco to be a supplier of Peachy Bees and Watermelon sharks for hotel guest rooms," said Charlie Lamb, President & CEO of GUMY. "We very much look forward to developing a long-term relationship with The Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco, who not only are a world class hotel but who also share our commitment to a more sustainable future for everyone."

  • After the successful North American launch of Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks, the Company has decided to accelerate the launch of Coconut Palm Trees after extensive flavour testing and consumer research.
  • Palm Trees are within GUMY's mandate to support endangered "keystone" species.
  • GUMY to donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale of each bag of Coconut flavoured Palm Trees to a carefully selected conservation partner.
  • Q1 2023 set as launch date for Coconut Palm Trees.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans to launch a coconut flavoured gummy product that will support Palm Trees, an endangered "keystone" species.

"Following the successful launch of our Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks, we want to leverage the strong momentum that we have created with the addition of a new SKU," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY. "From the start, we've been testing a variety of flavours with real consumers, while researching which 'keystone' species we want to support. Palm Trees have been at the top of the list for some time and we are currently in discussions with various conservation groups that support both Palm Trees and rainforests as a whole, with plans to carefully select the ideal partnership in the very near future."

  • Purchase Order from world class resort and casino marks the achievement of another milestone in The Gummy Project's ongoing highly strategic multi-channel sales strategy
  • The resort and casino consists of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas with millions of visitors each year

 The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order for its Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks from a 5-star luxury resort and casino located on the Las Vegas Strip (the "Resort & Casino").

"Receiving a purchaser order from this Resort & Casino is a significant achievement for the Company and an important indication of our rapid growth trajectory," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY. "When a 5-star luxury resort and casino is purchasing our gummies to sell at its property, it clearly illustrates the tremendous momentum that we are building and that our endangered "keystone" species mandate is very much resonating with business' and consumers throughout North America."

  • Sobeys retail network in British Columbia includes all Safeway and Thrifty Foods locations
  • Listing with Sobeys to provide rapid expansion of retail footprint in British Columbia

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has become an approved vendor at Sobeys Inc. in British Columbia.

"Sobeys provides premier distribution points in both Safeway and Thrifty Foods, some of British Columbia's most well-known and established grocery retailers," stated Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY. "The demand for our Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks continues to grow as we execute our multi-channel sales strategy across Canada and into the United States."

AbbVie Highlights Robust Gastroenterology Portfolio with New Data in Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis at the UEG Week 2022

  • Final analyses from the U-ACHIEVE Phase 3 maintenance study of RINVOQ ® (upadacitinib) in moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis
  • Data highlighting symptomatic and endoscopic outcomes, delayed subcutaneous responders and predictors of response in patients receiving risankizumab (SKYRIZI ® ) for use in moderate to severe Crohn's disease *
  • Data from the Phase 3 study U-EXCEL evaluating the efficacy and safety of upadacitinib (RINVOQ ® ) as induction therapy for use in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease *
  • A total of 17 abstracts, including seven oral presentations, reinforce AbbVie's commitment to research into developments that could help advance standards of care for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today revealed the spectrum of new data from studies of risankizumab (SKYRIZI ® ) in Crohn's disease and upadacitinib (RINVOQ ® ) in ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease that will be presented as live presentations and e-Posters at the United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week 2022, October 8-11 in Vienna and online. In total, ABBVie is presenting 17 abstracts across a broad range of studies in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

"With two decades of world-class science and an unwavering commitment to patients, we continue to advance research within our robust gastro portfolio with the goal of positively impacting the lives of people living with inflammatory bowel disease," said Chiedzo Mpofu, MBChB, Ph.D., vice president, Global Medical Affairs, Immunology, AbbVie. "Our data at UEG Week 2022 reinforce our dedication to innovation and partnership with the gastroenterology community to help address a wide range of patient needs and investigate diverse solutions to help advance standards of care for IBD patients."

Sirona Biochem Issues Corporate Update

Sirona Biochem Issues Corporate Update

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") announces the release of a corporate update which highlights the company's recent team meeting in France, the current pipeline, and the latest deal structure.

With the success of the licensing deal with AbbVie, the company needs to prepare for its next phase of growth.

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation at The Annual Scientific Meeting of the Heart Failure Society of America

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation at The Annual Scientific Meeting of the Heart Failure Society of America

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases ("CVD"), announced today that an abstract submitted by its international research collaborators from Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center was accepted for poster presentation at The Annual Scientific Meeting of the Heart Failure Society of America ("HFSA2022") to be held in person September 30th to October 3rd, 2022 in Washington, DC.

The poster will be presented for general viewing within the "Basic and Translational Science" category of the HFSA2022 Scientific Programme on September 30, 2022, from 6:15 – 6:30 PM EDT.

XEN® 63 Gel Implant available now for patients with primary open angle glaucoma where previous medical treatments have failed

  • The XEN 63 Gel Implant is intended to reduce intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with primary open angle glaucoma 1
  • XEN 63 is a minimally invasive, micro-incisional glaucoma surgery designed to lower IOP 2
  • XEN 63 Gel Implant provides innovative treatment option for Canadians impacted by glaucoma

 ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today the availability of the XEN ® 63 Gel Implant, a surgical implant designed to lower high eye pressure in open angle glaucoma sufferers, where previous medical treatment options have failed. 1 The XEN 63 Gel Implant is an additional option for surgeons, clinically proven to reduce intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with primary open angle glaucoma. 3

AbbVie Logo (CNW Group/AbbVie Canada)

"I see the impact of glaucoma on patients' quality of life every day in my practice. Glaucoma typically damages the peripheral vision first, so it often goes unnoticed by patients as the disease worsens. That's why glaucoma is known as the silent thief of sight," said Dr. David Yan , Ophthalmologist-in-Chief, Mount Sinai Hospital, University of Toronto and Glaucoma Service Director, Kensington Eye Institute. "XEN 63 Gel Implant offers patients a new surgical option to reduce intraocular pressure when medical therapy cannot adequately control the disease and renewed hope to prevent optic nerve damage."

XEN 63 is a gel implant consisting of a small 6mm long tube, delivered via a micro-incisional glaucoma surgery. 1 , 2 It creates a new fluid outflow channel using a similar principle to conventional trabeculectomy, but allows fluid to bypass the impaired trabecular meshwork, the drainage system that becomes impaired in glaucoma. 2 ,4

"Glaucoma affects more than 728,000 Canadians. It is one of the leading causes of preventable blindness. Anyone can develop glaucoma but there are several different factors that can increase your risk of developing the disease," said Doug Earle , President and CEO of Fighting Blindness Canada. "It's both exciting and important to see new, innovative treatment options being approved that could have a positive impact on Canadians living with primary open angle glaucoma."

"As a leader in Eye Care in Canada , we are committed to help preserve and protect people's vision through innovating and addressing the greatest unmet needs in glaucoma," says Tracey Ramsay , Vice President and General Manager, AbbVie Canada. "Today, we're pleased to launch the XEN 63 Gel Implant and offer a minimally invasive solution for uncontrolled primary open angle glaucoma."

The glaucoma treatment spectrum extends from pharmacotherapy involving topical medications (eye drops) as the first-line therapy to traditional, invasive filtration surgeries, such as trabeculectomy and aqueous shunt implantation. 5,6,7 Common challenges associated with pharmacotherapy include ineffective use (e.g., incorrect dose timing or administration), 8 ,9 local or systemic side effects (e.g., irritation) or toxicity, 10,11 and considerable lifetime costs. 12 Filtration surgical options are typically used in advanced glaucoma cases or when targeting a very low intraocular pressure as a treatment outcome. 13 These invasive surgeries may be considered for medically refractory cases, or when there are such issues as intolerable side effects or from ineffective use of medications. 14

About Glaucoma

Glaucoma affects more than 728,000 Canadians and takes the form of several related disease types, the most common being open angle glaucoma. 15 Glaucoma is characterized by a build-up of aqueous humour fluid and increased intraocular pressure (IOP) that damages the optic nerve. 15 There is no cure for glaucoma, but early detection and treatment can help prevent damage to the optic nerve, and as a result, save vision. 15

About XEN 63

XEN is a gel implant consisting of a small 6mm long tube, delivered via a micro-incisional glaucoma surgery, which is intended to reduce intraocular pressure in patients with primary open angle glaucoma where previous medical treatments have failed. 1 The XEN filtration procedure creates a new fluid outflow channel using a similar principle to trabeculectomy, but allows fluid to bypass the impaired trabecular meshwork. 2,3 XEN is inserted via an ab-interno approach 1 (from within the anterior chamber) and allows aqueous humor to flow out from the anterior chamber into the subconjunctival space, minimizing tissue disruption seen with trabeculectomy or traditional glaucoma drainage implants. 1,3, 16 XEN 63 consists of a small tube that is 6mm long. 1 The inner diameter of XEN63 is 63µm and the external diameter is 170µm. 1 XEN63 has an outflow resistance of 2-3mmHg. 6 XEN63 was developed to increase the aqueous humor ﬂow rate with the intention of potentially providing lower IOPs.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca . Follow @abbviecanada on Twitter and Instagram , or find us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE AbbVie Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/27/c2888.html

Gilead Joins First-of-its-Kind Public-Private Initiative to Improve Management of Viral Hepatitis in Vietnam and the Philippines

- Public-Private Effort to Shift Traditional Model of Hepatitis Management to Primary Care and Help to Expand Care to More People in Need -

Gilead Sciences, Inc. today announced a new public-private initiative with the Partnership for Health Advancement in Vietnam (HAIVN), a collaboration between Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. This multi-year initiative will have a phased approach to help address barriers that limit viral hepatitis diagnosis and care at primary healthcare facilities in Vietnam and the Philippines, two countries with high burdens of hepatitis B and C.

The Forces of Beauty® Report from The DREAM Initiative® Reveals Demand for New Standards of Beauty and Imagery

--Initiative Creates Groundbreaking New, Royalty Free Inclusive Image Gallery In Strategic Partnership with Shutterstock Studios--

Today, Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV), and skinbetter science ® announce a new report from their DREAM (Driving Racial Equity in Aesthetic Medicine) Initiative ® along with a long-term partnership with Shutterstock Studios. The report, titled Forces of Beauty ® provides a new understanding of what inclusive and representative beauty looks like today by shedding light on how narrowly defined Eurocentric ideals continue to impact women of color. By surveying over 4,000 women aged 21-65, from multiple geographic locations and backgrounds, the report explores what defines beauty, how beauty impacts women's lives, and the interplay between beauty and race. Some key insights include:

