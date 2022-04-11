Copper Investing News

Teck Resources Limited today provided unaudited first quarter 2022 steelmaking coal sales volumes and realized prices in light of the impacts of recent logistics disruptions in British Columbia, Canada. The recent CP work stoppage interrupted rail service to our steelmaking coal operations in the Elk Valley in Southeastern British Columbia. As a result, our realized first quarter steelmaking coal sales were 6.0 ...

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today provided unaudited first quarter 2022 steelmaking coal sales volumes and realized prices in light of the impacts of recent logistics disruptions in British Columbia, Canada.

The recent CP work stoppage interrupted rail service to our steelmaking coal operations in the Elk Valley in Southeastern British Columbia. As a result, our realized first quarter steelmaking coal sales were 6.0 million tonnes, slightly below the low end of our previously announced guidance of 6.1 – 6.5 million tonnes. Record steelmaking coal FOB prices resulted in an increase in our average realized steelmaking coal price in the first quarter to US$357 per tonne. The increase in steelmaking coal prices from the fourth quarter further resulted in positive pricing adjustments of approximately $88 million.

Our first quarter 2022 financial results are scheduled for release on April 27, 2022.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .

Teck Media Contact
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com

Teck Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com


>53% Cu Direct Shipping Ore generated at Storm Copper

American West Metals Limited (American West Metals or the Company) (ASX: AW1), a discovery and development company focused on major base metal deposits in North America, is pleased to report the results of the recent ore sorting test work completed on mineralisation from the high-grade Storm Copper Project (Storm or the Project) on Somerset Island, Nunavut.

Ero Copper Corp.

Ero Copper Corp is a base metals mining company. It is focused on the production and sale of copper from the Vale do Curaca Property in Brazil, with gold and silver produced and sold as by-products from the same. Ero's operations are segmented between MCSA, NX Gold, and corporate. Ore is processed using conventional crushing and flotation at the Caraiba Mill, located adjacent to the Pilar underground mine. It holds an interest in MCSA Mining Complex, Boa Esperanca property, and NX Gold Property.

Turquoise Hill Special Committee Provides Process Update

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") today provided an update on its review of the unsolicited non-binding proposal from Rio Tinto International Holdings Ltd. ("Rio Tinto"), the Company's majority shareholder, to acquire through a plan of arrangement the approximately 49% of the outstanding shares of Turquoise Hill held by the Company's minority shareholders for cash consideration of C$34.00 per share (the "Proposal").

Turquoise Hill Logo (CNW Group/Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.)

In response to the Proposal, Turquoise Hill's board of directors formed a Special Committee of independent directors comprised of Maryse Saint-Laurent (Chair), George Burns , Peter Gillin and Russel Robertson (the "Special Committee"). The Special Committee has retained BMO Capital Markets as its financial advisor and Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP as its legal counsel. In addition, the Special Committee has retained TD Securities as an independent valuator to prepare a formal valuation of the common shares of the Company in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 61-101
Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions .

In addition to its review and consideration of the Proposal, the Special Committee's mandate includes responsibility for considering the Company's liquidity needs and financing options pending the Company's consideration of the Proposal. The Special Committee will consider whether the Company should proceed with an equity offering to meet its liquidity requirements or consider other financing options, including potential financing from Rio Tinto pending the Special Committee's consideration of the Proposal.

Turquoise Hill does not intend to comment on or disclose further developments regarding the Special Committee's evaluation of the Proposal unless and until it deems further disclosure is appropriate or required. Turquoise Hill shareholders do not need to take any action with respect to the Proposal at this time.

The Proposal is non-binding on Turquoise Hill. There can be no assurance that a transaction will be completed or on what terms.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill is an international mining company focused on the operation and continued development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia , which is the Company's principal and only material mineral resource property. Turquoise Hill's ownership of the Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through a 66% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC); Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC, a Mongolian state-owned entity, holds the remaining 34% interest.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information

Certain statements made herein, including statements relating to matters that are not historical facts and statements of the Company's beliefs, intentions and expectations about developments, results and events which will or may occur in the future, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements and information relate to future events or future performance, reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events and are typically identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "likely", "may", "plan", "seek", "should", "will" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. These include, but are not limited to, statements and information regarding: the Proposal received by the Company from Rio Tinto, including the terms and conditions of the proposal; the Company's review and evaluation of the Proposal by the Special Committee; and other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements and information are made based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements or information. There can be no assurance that such statements or information will prove to be accurate. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, local and global economic conditions, and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including: (a) the possibility that the Company, its board of directors, the Special Committee and Rio Tinto cannot come to an agreement on the terms and conditions of a take-private transaction or will not proceed with giving shareholders an opportunity to accept or vote in favour of any take-private transaction; (b) the possibility that the terms and conditions of any definitive agreement in respect of a take-private transaction will differ from those that are currently contemplated by the Proposal; (c) if a definitive agreement is reached, the failure to obtain or satisfy, in a timely manner or otherwise, required shareholder, court and regulatory approvals and other conditions of closing necessary to complete any take-private transaction; (d) credit, market, currency, operational, commodity, geopolitical, liquidity and funding risks generally, including changes in economic conditions, interest rates or tax rates; (e) risks and uncertainties relating to information management, technology, supply chain, product safety, changes in law, competition, seasonality, commodity price and business, (f) the implementation and successful execution by the Company of the updated funding plan for the completion of the Oyu Tolgoi underground mine; and (g) other risks inherent to the Company's business and/or factors beyond its control which could have a material adverse effect on the Company or the ability to consummate any take-private transaction.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which contribute to the possibility that the predicted outcomes will not occur. Events or circumstances could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements are included in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section in the 2021 Management Discussion and Analysis ("2021 MD&A").

Readers are further cautioned that the list of factors enumerated in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the 2021 MD&A that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions with respect to the Company, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements and information contained herein are made as of the date of this document and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements and information contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Forte Minerals Commences Trading on OTCQB under the symbol FOMNF

Forte Minerals Commences Trading on OTCQB under the symbol FOMNF

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte") or the ("Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA), a junior mining exploration company has blended assets with GlobeTrotters Resources Peru SAC to build an attractive portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru . The company's portfolio combines early-stage and drill-ready targets with a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system that is strategically positioned for target resolution and mineral inventory development.

Forte Minerals Corp. is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB under the symbol " FOMNF " as of the opening of the market on April 7 th , 2022. In conjunction with the new OTCQB listing, the Company has also applied and is awaiting approval from the Depository Trust Company to make the Company's common shares eligible to clear electronically and settle through DTC. This approval would further facilitate trading in the United States .

Operated by OTC Markets, the OTCQB offers transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage companies that have met a minimum bid price test, are current in their financial reporting, and have undergone an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States (" US ") Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulations to improve the trading experience for investors.

Investors or other interested parties in the US can obtain real-time quotes for Forte Minerals Corp. as well as access its most current news and other information at www.otcmarkets.com .

Forte Minerals Corp.'s common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange the symbol "CUAU" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "2OA".

ABOUT Forte Minerals CORP.

The Company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Peru. Moving rapidly along the line of opportunity towards a value maxima is very attractive to investors. Significant value growth is generated when early-stage exploration moves towards resource definition while zoning in on target development and eliminating the early-stage grassroots risk. All three of Forte's properties offer this opportunity, with tremendous upside considering their geological potential.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
(signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Opawica to Feature in Documentary Series Airing to Over 60 Million Households in the United States

Opawica to Feature in Documentary Series Airing to Over 60 Million Households in the United States

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 7, 2022 - (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to announce that it will be a featured company on the educational documentary series "Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid" ( "Viewpoint" ). The long-running award-winning series, hosted by the well-known actor Dennis Quaid, produces educational documentaries on a range of topics including business, technology, travel, health, and culture with a focus on highlighting innovation around the world. Viewpoint is distributed nationwide in the United States through public television stations and major networks; including but not limited to CNBC, FOX Business, Bloomberg TV, Discovery Channel, History Channel, National Geographic and HLN.

Forum Drilling Intersects 13.5 Metres Grading 0.56% Copper, 0.06% Nickel, 5 ppb Platinum and 14 ppb Palladium at the Love Lake Nickel - Copper - Palladium Project, Saskatchewan

Forum Drilling Intersects 13.5 Metres Grading 0.56% Copper, 0.06% Nickel, 5 ppb Platinum and 14 ppb Palladium at the Love Lake Nickel - Copper - Palladium Project, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is pleased to announce drill results at its 100% owned Love Lake Nickel-Copper-Palladium project in north-eastern Saskatchewan. The Love Lake layered mafic complex is located approximately 100 kilometre east of Cameco's Key lake uranium mill along Highway 905 to the Rabbit Lake McClean Lake uranium mills (Figure 1). Forum completed twelve holes for a total of 2,844 metres on three targets - Korvin Lake, Korvin Creek and What Lake.

HIGHLIGHTS

