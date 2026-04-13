The Metals Royalty Company

NASDAQ:TMCR

TMCR is focused on deploying capital to fortify America's mineral security and re-industrialization.

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TMCR is focused on deploying capital to fortify America's mineral security and re-industrialization. It supports domestic industry growth across energy, defense, and the broader critical minerals value chain through the acquisition and management of royalties, streams, and similar structured interests. The Company's royalty-based business model is designed to enable participation in the long-term cash flows and commodity upside of strategically significant assets, with reduced exposure to the operational and development risks typically associated with resource production. The Company is anchored by a 2.0% gross overriding royalty on the NORI polymetallic deposit operated by TMC the metals company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMC).
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