Beyond Minerals (CSE:BY,OTCQB:BYDMF) is a mineral exploration company with the largest portfolio of greenfield lithium assets in Ontario, comprising 64 projects covering more than 150,000 hectares.

Adopting a project-generator model, Beyond Minerals is well-positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing global need for lithium. Experts are predicting the global lithium market will reach US$22.6 billion by 2030. This demand for lithium offers investors several opportunities to capitalize on the global rush for the critical minerals required to propel both the EV industry and the clean energy transition. Adding to this opportunity is Canada’s designation of lithium as a critical mineral to support the country’s transition to clean technologies.

In March 2023, Beyond Minerals bolstered its lithium exploration play with the acquisition of 57 greenfield lithium properties totaling 125,751 hectares. In April 2023, the company announced an expansion of the company’s McKenzie Bay, Wapesi Lake and Wapesi North properties by low-cost map staking, forming one contiguous property and adding a further 14,163 hectares to Beyond Minerals’ land package.

These milestone developments bring the company’s current total portfolio to 64 properties covering more than 150,000 hectares. The new Ontario lithium projects include eight significant assets for near-term exploration that, coupled with its existing projects – North Trout Lake and Peggy Group – create tremendous growth opportunities for the company.

Following the new acquisitions, Bounty Gold Corp. and Last Resort Resources, two leading prospecting companies in grassroots lithium exploration in Ontario, have begun conducting an assessment of currently available data and carrying out grassroots exploration field work on the newly acquired Ontario properties.

Through a recent $1.38-million flow-through financing, Beyond Minerals’ 2023 exploration program is now fully funded, and underway. Phase 1 of the program will assess mapped pegmatite outcrops and identify new ones in all 64 lithium properties, and Phase 2 will focus on delineating potential drill targets and gathering additional geological insights to support potential joint ventures.