South Star Battery Metals Corp. is announcing the retirement of Dave McMillan as Chairman and member of the Board effective April 15 th 2022. Marc P. Leduc, a board member since 2019, has been named the new Chairman effective April 15 th 2022. Richard Pearce, President & CEO commented, “We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Dave for his hard work, dedication and distinguished service over the years and ...

STS:CA