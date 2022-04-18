Resource News Investing News

South Star Battery Metals Corp. is announcing the retirement of Dave McMillan as Chairman and member of the Board effective April 15 th 2022. Marc P. Leduc, a board member since 2019, has been named the new Chairman effective April 15 th 2022. Richard Pearce, President & CEO commented, “We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Dave for his hard work, dedication and distinguished service over the years and ...

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is announcing the retirement of Dave McMillan as Chairman and member of the Board effective April 15 th 2022. Marc P. Leduc, a board member since 2019, has been named the new Chairman effective April 15 th 2022.

Richard Pearce, President & CEO commented, "We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Dave for his hard work, dedication and distinguished service over the years and wish him all the success and happiness in his retirement. He has been a staunch supporter of South Star since its inception and our success today is largely dependent on his tireless efforts."

Richard Pearce continued, "We are pleased to announce that Marc is assuming the role of Chairman of the Board and his wealth of project development, construction and operational experience is going to be an important resource in assisting the Company in moving Santa Cruz into production and scaling operations as well as advancing the Alabama project through the development phases to a capital allocation decision. He will be a big help to the team and a real positive for the Company."

Mr. Leduc is a mining engineer and geologist with over 30 years of experience involving all aspects of the development, operations, planning and evaluation of mining projects including over 20 years in Latin America. Marc served as the President and CEO of Luna Gold Corp., operator of the Aurizona mine in Brazil, from 2015 to 2016. He also led the team restarting the Castle Mountain mine in the southwest US and served as COO and interim CEO of NewCastle Gold Ltd. Both companies were merged in 2017 to form Equinox Gold Corp. where he served as the Executive Vice President of US Operations after the merger. He is currently COO of Kore Mining Ltd. Throughout his career, Marc has demonstrated a proven ability of unlocking the maximum value in mining assets through his experience in the design and construction of large mines, heap leach and tailings facilities. He has global experience in the areas of complex metallurgy, site water management, heap leach planning and the use of innovative solutions to solve environmental concerns. Previously, Mr. Leduc was Chief Operating Officer at Lydian International Limited and President and COO of Bear Creek Mining Corporation. He holds a B.Sc. (Honors) in Mining Engineering from Queen's University and a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Ottawa.

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE IN RESPECT OF THE STREAMING TRANSACTION

The Company also wishes to provide the following disclosure with respect to the security package surrounding the binding streaming agreement ("Agreement") with Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty (B) Corp. ("Sprott") for the Santa Cruz Graphite Project in Brazil (the "Project"), to supplement the disclosure in its press release dated April 5, 2022 (the "Press Release"). Capitalized terms not otherwise defined below shall have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Press Release.

The obligations of the Company's affiliate, South Star Graphite Canada Corp. ("SSGCC"), under the Promissory Note, the Agreement and related documents have been guaranteed by the Company pursuant to a limited recourse guarantee, pursuant to which recourse against the Company is limited to certain collateral subject to the Initial Share Pledges (as defined below). The Company's (and its affiliates') obligations under the Promissory Note, the Agreement and related documents are secured by a pledge by the Company of the shares of its direct wholly-owned subsidiaries, SSGCC and Brasil Graphite Corp. ("BGC"), in favour of Sprott (collectively, the "Initial Share Pledges"). The obligations under the Agreement will be further guaranteed pursuant to a guarantee from each of Brazil Grafite Mineração Ltda. ("BGM"), the indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company that holds the Project, and BGC, and further secured by a pledge of the shares of BGM and certain assets of BGM (including real property) relating to the Project.

ABOUT South Star Battery Metals CORP

South Star Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian battery metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star's Santa Cruz Graphite Project, located in Southern Bahia, Brazil is the first of a series of industrial and battery metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second-largest graphite-producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. Santa Cruz has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot-plant testing (>30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of Cg concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95%-99% Cg. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is carrying its development plan towards Phase 1 production projected in Q2 2023.

South Star's next project in the pipeline is a development project in Alabama located in the middle of a developing electric vehicle, aerospace and defence hub in the southeastern United States. The Project is a historic mine active during World Wars I & II. Trenching, sampling, analysis and preliminary metallurgic testing has been completed. The testing indicated a traditional crush/grind/flotation concentration circuit achieved grades of approximately 96-97% with approximately 86% recoveries. and South Star is executing on its plan to create a multi-asset, diversified battery metals company with near-term operations in strategic jurisdictions. South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF.

South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarbatterymetals.com .

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, P.E., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of South Star Battery Metals Corp.

On behalf of the Board,

Mr. Richard Pearce
Chief Executive Officer

For additional information, please contact:

South Star Investor Relations (Canada IR)
Email: invest@southstarbatterymetals.com

RBMG – RB Milestone Group LLC (IR US)
Trevor Brucato, Managing Director
Email: southstar@rbmilestone.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/southstarbm
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/southstarbatterymetals
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/southstarbatterymetals/
YouTube: South Star Battery Metals - YouTube

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release and the Updated Technical Report contain references to inferred resources. The Report is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: moving Santa Cruz into production and scaling operations as well as advancing the Alabama project; how the obligations under the Agreement will be further guaranteed and secured; and the Company's plans and expectations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

South Star Battery MetalsTSXV:STSGraphite Investing
STS:CA
South Star Battery Metals

South Star Battery Metals


Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces US$28 Million Streaming Agreement with Sprott Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp for the Santa Cruz Graphite Project in Brazil

South Star Battery Metals Announces US$28 Million Streaming Agreement with Sprott Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp for the Santa Cruz Graphite Project in Brazil

" The Agreement will provide full funding for South Star's Santa Cruz Phase 1 CAPEX and partial funding for Phase 2 CAPEX. First new graphite production in the Americas in over a decade with operations planned for Q2 2023."

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding streaming agreement ("Agreement") with Sprott Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp ("Sprott" or "SRSR") for a total cash consideration of up to US$28 million as prepayment for graphite concentrates from the Santa Cruz Graphite Project ("Santa Cruz or Project") in Brazil. South Star will act as sales agent for SRSR on the percentage of production subject to the Agreement.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Letter of Intent to Enter into Binding 5-Year Offtake Agreement with Graphex Group Limited

South Star Battery Metals Announces Letter of Intent to Enter into Binding 5-Year Offtake Agreement with Graphex Group Limited

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Graphex Group Limited ("Graphex") for up to 50,000 tonnes of natural flake graphite concentrate over a period of five years for the Santa Cruz Graphite Project in Brazil and the Ceylon Graphite Project in Alabama ("Projects"). The parties have agreed in the LOI to negotiate a binding offtake agreement ("Offtake Agreement") within 60 days of signing the LOI. The LOI was signed on March 22, 2022 and terms and conditions of the agreement are confidential.

The concentrate tonnages associated with this Offtake Agreement will be directed towards the uncoated and coated spherical graphite (SPG) markets used in Lithium-ion batteries ("LiB"). Graphex is a global leader in the industry and has been proficient in producing spherical graphite anode material for Li-ion batteries in Electric Vehicles (EVs) and other use cases in Jixi, China since 2008 and transacting commercially since 2013.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Approval of All Final Exploration Reports of Santa Cruz Mine by Brazilian Mining Authority and Launch of Product Information Bulletins for Phase 1 Operations

South Star Battery Metals Announces Approval of All Final Exploration Reports of Santa Cruz Mine by Brazilian Mining Authority and Launch of Product Information Bulletins for Phase 1 Operations

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Brazilian Mining Authority ("ANM") on February 22 th 2022 of the final exploration reports for the remaining 6 of the 13 claims of the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in Brazil. In addition, the Company has launched Product Information Bulletins ("PIBs") for a range of concentrate products for Phase 1 operations.

The approval of the Final Exploration Reports for all 13 claims totaling approximately 13,000 hectares is presented in Table 1. The other 7 claims had the final exploration reports previously approved on February 8 th , 2022 (See February 9 th , 2022 Press Release).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Appointing of Key Team Members for Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phase 1 Construction and Operations

South Star Battery Metals Announces Appointing of Key Team Members for Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phase 1 Construction and Operations

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has hired key team members for Phase 1 construction and subsequent operations of the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in Brazil.  The Company has appointed Mr. Julio Jose Da Silva as the General Mine Manager, Ms. Marcia Cota as controller and finance manager, Mr. Antonio de Assis as the Sales and Marketing Director, Mr. Marcelo Castro as the Construction Project Manager and Mr. Luciano Lazaro as supply chainprocurement manager.

South Star Battery Metals Corp logo (CNW Group/South Star Battery Metals Corp.)

  • Mr. Julio Jose Da Silva (General Mine Manager) : Mr. Da Silva is a mechanical engineer and project manager with over 22 years of experience in mining and mineral resource sector in Brazil . His expertise includes operations, maintenance, engineering, construction, open-pit mining, metallurgy, placing plants on care and maintenance, mine start-up, QA/QC, inventory controls, security, logistics and the general operations of mine management. He has held various senior management positions at Mineração Morro Verde, Luna/Trek/Equinox Gold, Yamana, and Aura Minerals. He has degrees in mechanical engineering and project management and is a native Portuguese speaker with intermediate English.
  • Ms. Marcia Cota (Controller and Finance Manager): Ms. Cota is a finance professional with more than 20 years of experience in controls, treasury, finance, data analysis, ERP implementation, tax, audits, cashflow management, logistics, budgeting and forecasting. She has held several senior management positions in Brazil and overseas with Net Brasil, W Torre S/A, Genea Angola, Locar Guindastes e Transportes S/A, and Mineração Morro Verde. She has degrees in Business Administration, MBA and specialization in Advanced Finance Analysis. She is a native speaker in Portuguese and fluent in English.
  • Mr. Antonio de Assis (Sales and Marketing Director): Mr. Assis has over 30 years of sales and marketing experience with much of that time spent in the natural flake and synthetic graphite markets. He has a long successful career and held various senior sales, marketing and business development positions with Syrah Resources, Nacional de Grafite, Technografit GmbH and Grupo Unimetal. Throughout his career he has worked on overseeing sales teams, creating marketing plans to increase exposure and sales, and developing extensive commercial relationships in the industrial and value-add graphite markets in more than 50 countries around the world. His expertise includes prospecting, B2B & B2D sales, marketing, customer relations, technical performance, customer support, contracts and negotiations. He has degrees in Business Administration as well as Marketing and Sales and is fluent in Portuguese, English & Spanish.
  • Mr. Marcelo Castro (Construction Project Manager): Mr. Castro is a mechanical engineering with over 25 years of engineering, design, construction, and project management, with most of that experience being in the mining and mineral resource space in Brazil . Mr. Castro has been involved with large construction projects with CAPEX up to several U$100M, as well as overseeing large teams associated with EPCM projects. He has held various senior project management positions with Lyon Engineering, Beadell, Luna/Trek, and Ausenco. He has degrees in mechanical engineering, business administration for engineers, and workplace safety engineering. He is native Portuguese speaker and fluent in English.
  • Mr. Luciano Lazaro (Supply Chain/Procurement Manager): Mr. Lazaro is an experienced supply chain manager with more than 30 years of experience with supply chain, procurement, logistics, COMEX, contracts and planning and controls. He has held several senior positions with Vale, Ericsson Telecommunications, Brazilian Pipeline Carriers, Anglo Ferrous, Aura Minerals, Ferrous Resources, Luna/Trek/Equinox, and Mineração Morro Verde. He has degrees in Economic Sciences, Urban and Regional Planning as well as Project Management. He is a native speaker of Portuguese and fluent in English.

"We are excited and fortunate to have these talented key members on board at a critical time for the future success of South Star and the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine as we move from development into production," commented Richard Pearce , President and CEO of South Star. "I have personally known Julio, Marcelo, Marcia and Luciano for many years and had the privilege to work together on the construction and subsequent operations of a couple different projects over the years. Antonio is a fantastic new addition to the team and key to us getting our products introduced into the marketplace. I'd like to personally welcome them all as part of our team that will lead us through construction and into becoming the first new graphite mine put into production in the Americas in more than a decade. 2022 and 2023 will be a transformative time for us. This industry requires great people, and we now have the core nucleus of a talented team in place to be very successful at getting Phase 1 built and into operations. Construction and operations bring a new challenge every day, and I am proud to have very capable people of great character, persistence, and experience on the team. No one does anything big by themselves."

ABOUT South Star Battery Metals CORP

South Star Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian battery metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star's Santa Cruz Graphite Project, located in Southern Bahia, Brazil is the first of a series of industrial and battery metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second-largest graphite-producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. Santa Cruz has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot-plant testing (>30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of Cg concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95%-99% Cg. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is carrying its development plan towards Phase 1 production projected in Q1 2023, pending financing.

South Star's next project in the pipeline is a development project in Alabama located in the middle of a developing electric vehicle, aerospace and defence hub in the southeastern United States.  The Project is a historic mine active during World Wars I & II.  Trenching, sampling, analysis and preliminary metallurgic testing has been completed.  The testing indicated a traditional crush/grind/flotation concentration circuit achieved grades of approximately 96-97% with approximately 86% recoveries. and South Star is executing on it's plan to create a multi-asset, diversified battery metals company with near-term operations in strategic jurisdictions.  South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF.

South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarbatterymetals.com .

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, P.E., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of South Star Battery Metals.

On behalf of the Board,

Mr. Richard Pearce
Chief Executive Officer

For additional information, please contact:

South Star Investor Relations (Canada IR)
Email: invest@southstarbatterymetals.com

RBMG – RB Milestone Group LLC (IR US)
Trevor Brucato , Managing Director
Email: southstar@rbmilestone.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/southstarbm
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/southstarbatterymetals
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/southstarbatterymetals/
YouTube: South Star Battery Metals - YouTube

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release and the Updated Technical Report contain references to inferred resources. The Report is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-star-battery-metals-announces-appointing-of-key-team-members-for-santa-cruz-graphite-mine-phase-1-construction-and-operations-301486810.html

SOURCE South Star Battery Metals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/22/c6802.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Approval of Final Exploration Reports of Santa Cruz Mine by Brazilian Mining Authority & 2022 Outlook

South Star Battery Metals Announces Approval of Final Exploration Reports of Santa Cruz Mine by Brazilian Mining Authority & 2022 Outlook

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Brazilian Mining Authority ("ANM") on February 8 th 2022 for the final exploration reports for 7 of the 13 claims of the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in Brazil. The other 6 areas are in final analysis by the ANM, and the Company expects they should be published shortly.

A chart accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00cf8cf7-4e1a-49a1-b1eb-ec763a3e5f4d

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Provides Development Update on Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Provides Development Update on Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSX-V:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an asset update on its current royalty portfolio

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties,commented:"We are pleased to close Q1 2022 with significant progress at a number of projects in our rapidly growing royalty portfolio. In particular, we have seen encouraging drill results announced for the Cancet (lithium), Seymour Lake (lithium), Graphmada (graphite) and Mont Sorcier (vanadium) projects.Additionally,we are eagerly awaiting the results of the upcoming PEA on the Battery Hill manganese project, which has the potential to generate significant royalty revenues at such time as the project moves from development into production. Following a successful resource update earlier in the year, testing confirmed the suitability of Authier spodumene for conversion into lithium hydroxide, ahead of their engineering studies incorporating Authier into a joint mine plan with Sayona Mining's recently acquired Canada Lithium mine. Furthermore, we are keen to see continued progress at the Graphmada mining complex as they work to complete a resource update as part of planning to restart production, another potential source of near-term royalty revenues. We are expecting more significant project updates on our royalty assets in 2022."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc is a mineral exploration company. The company only operating segment is the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties and all of its activities are conducted in Quebec, Canada. Its property includes Matawinie mining project. The company's products are used in Metallurgy, Energy and Engineering materials sector.

Graphano Energy Ltd.

Graphano Energy Ltd is a mining company focused on evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources with potential from exploration to production. Its property includes the Lac aux Bouleaux.

Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.

Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.

Elcora Advanced Materials Corp is a vertically integrated graphite and graphene company. The company mines, processes, refines graphite and produces both graphene and end graphene applications. Its products include EL-I-C6 Graphite and Anode Powders; EL-2D Few Layer Graphene; EL-MG/5 Micro Graphite and EL-NP Graphite Nano-Platelets. The company's operating segment includes the development of graphite mineral properties and graphene related research and development activities.

Empire Metals Corp.

Empire Metals Corp is an exploration stage company in Canada. The company is involved in the business of exploration and development of lithium aquifer brines in Fox Creek, Alberta; and the development and exploration of platinum, palladium, graphite, nickel, and gold in Thunder Bay and Northern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interest in Gwyn Lake, and Graphite West Claims.

Mason Graphite Inc.

Mason Graphite Inc.

Mason Graphite Inc is engaged in exploration and evaluation of the Lac gueret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It has interest in the Lac Gueret graphite property located in the Cote-Nord region in northeastern Quebec.

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×