Snowline Gold CEO Scott Berdahl: A New Gold District in the Yukon
Snowline Gold (CSE:SGD) CEO Scott Berdahl is ready to prove that the company's flagship Einarson gold project in Canada's Yukon territory has the potential to be a gold district.
“I'm happy to stand behind the claim, because this is really a district-scale area — just Einarson itself initially covered it,” Berdahl said. "The data footprint we have covers an area the size of Luxembourg. We have 100 kilometers north to south and 80 kilometers east to west with very little exploration prior to our work out there. We founded the company around the idea that this is a new gold district, and we couldn't have asked for a better proof of concept. It certainly looks a lot like a gold district to us at this point."
Assay results from Phase I drilling at the Jupiter zone on Snowline’s district-scale Einarson gold project revealed 8.3 grams per tonne gold over 4.7 meters, including 22.1 grams per tonne over 1.1 meters in a 460 meter step-over. Meanwhile, Snowline has also been exploring its bulk-tonnage Valley discovery, at which it intersected 1.27 grams per tonne gold over 108 meters in its second returned hole.
According to Berdahl, the company's projects are both prospective and intriguing given all the discoveries that have been made.
“We'll be revisiting the Einarson project with more drilling at the Jupiter discovery, and we'll have a second drill at the Rogue project. We might also scale up the program and look at ways to increase the pace of what we're doing out there. We're looking to get the drill back to Jupiter and move on to secondary targets late in the season. We want to double down and make additional discoveries that we think are hiding out there.”
With these positive results and more exploration to come, the CEO is looking forward.
“We have the resources available, plus a US$7 million raise that we closed in December. Our longer-term objective is to prove that we really do have a gold district. I think that comes down to striking a balance between getting out there and exploring more of these targets. We will be doubling down where we have made big discoveries and starting to build those out. We want to show where these ounces are and what they look like and really prove that to the world.”
Watch the full interview of Snowline Gold CEO Scott Berdahl above.