Diamond drill hole J-21-020 returned 8.3 gt Au over 4.7 m in the first drill test of a new, covered target area at Jupiter Quartz breccia hosts fine-grained visible gold assayed 22.1 gt Au over 1.1 m within above 4.7 m interval Hole J-21-020 was collared 1.1 km north of high-grade hits in holes J-21-010, 011, 012 & 013, demonstrating scale of mineralizing system Assays still pending for all 4 holes at Snowline's ...

SGD:CNX