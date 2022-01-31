Precious Metals Investing News
Hole V-21-001 averaged 1.27 gt Au over 108 m from 19.5 m downhole, within a broader mineralized zone averaging 1.09 gt Au over 135 m from 5 m downhole. Entire 161 m hole averaged 0.95 gt Au, ending in zone of gold mineralization. Geochemical signature consistent with classic reduced intrusion related gold system. Assays to follow for remaining 2 holes at Valley, both of which intersected similar mineralization to ...
  • Hole V-21-001 averaged 1.27 g/t Au over 108 m from 19.5 m downhole, within a broader mineralized zone averaging 1.09 g/t Au over 135 m from 5 m downhole.
  • Entire 161 m hole averaged 0.95 g/t Au, ending in zone of gold mineralization.
  • Geochemical signature consistent with classic reduced intrusion related gold system.
  • Assays to follow for remaining 2 holes at Valley, both of which intersected similar mineralization to reported holes V-21-001 and V-21-002.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD) (OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to provide additional initial drill results from Phase I drilling at the Valley zone on its Rogue gold project in the Yukon Territory, Canada. Hole V-21-001 intersected a broad zone of high gold values associated with visible gold in sheeted vein arrays. The hole averaged 1.27 gt Au (uncapped) over 108.0 m from 19.5 m downhole, within a broader zone of mineralization averaging 1.09 gt Au (uncapped) over 135.0 m from 5.0 m downhole. These results build on the recently announced assay results for Hole V-21-002 (1.01 gt Au over 136.8 m; reported January 25, 2022), demonstrating encouraging grade continuity in the mineralized system

Drillhole ID

Coordinates (NAD83 Zn9)

Orientation (True)

Interval* (metres)

Grade

(Au g/t)
Easting Northing

Azimuth

Dip

From

To

Width*
V-21-001

385917

7057833

175

-50

5.0

140.0

135.00

1.09
including

19.5

127.5

108.00

1.27
including

19.5

19.9

0.40

22.60
including

29.6

30.7

1.05

7.27
including

35.0

36.0

1.00

14.85
including

44.6

45.1

0.5

13.25

Table 1 - Hole details and notable intervals in V-21-001. Localized hot spots of up to 22.6 g/t Au (over 0.4 m) were present in the mineralized interval, particularly in the top 45 m of the hole, but overall grades are otherwise relatively consistent. With grades capped at 10 g/t Au, the top two intervals return 1.00 g/t Au over 135 m and 1.17 g/t over 108.0 m. This capping reduces the effect of "smearing" of high-grade results across lower grade zones of the intervals.
*Interval widths reported; at this point there is insufficient data to reliably estimate true widths of the zone.

"This second set of drill results confirms the tenor of the Valley discovery," said Scott Berdahl, CEO and director of Snowline. "We are excited to see such consistent mineralization within and between our first two holes. This is a very strong start and gives us a lot to build on in the upcoming 2022 exploration season. Given the scale of the associated soil anomaly and the distribution of sheeted vein arrays we have seen on surface, there appears to be a lot of high potential ground to explore as we test the extents of this mineralized system. My congratulations again to the Snowline technical team on their second significant drill discovery in our first field season-this is a remarkable achievement."

Drill hole V-21-001 totalled 161 m in length and averaged 0.95 g/t Au over the full 160.5 m (excluding the top 0.5 m of overburden which was not assayed). The hole ended in elevated to anomalous gold mineralization, with the final 7.0 m of drilling averaging 0.34 g/t Au, including 1.65 g/t Au over 0.55 m from 159.0 m carrying trace visible gold.

Based on the geological setting, the style of mineralization observed and on geochemical and mineral associations observed in drill core, Valley is interpreted to be a reduced intrusion related gold system (RIRGS). Elsewhere, RIRGS gold deposits are known to form important commercial gold resources, including Victoria Gold Corp.'s Eagle Mine in the Yukon and Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Mine in Alaska. Both deposits are hosted in intrusive rocks thought to be associated with those at Valley.

Valley is currently a discovery-stage bulk-tonnage prospect with no estimated resources nor reserves. At this early stage it is not possible to determine the size of the mineralized system nor whether it will prove to be economically viable.

FORTHCOMING RESULTS

Assay results for V-21-003 and V-21-004 have yet to be received. Both remaining holes at Valley intersected trace amounts of visible gold in drill core along with extensive zones of sheeted quartz veins. Full results from these holes are expected in the coming weeks.

Figure 5 - Sheeted vein arrays observed in drill holes V-21-003 (left) and V-21-004 (right). Subparallel, millimetre- to centimetre-scale quartz veins similar to those observed in V-21-001 and V-21-002 are present across wide zones in all four holes drilled at Valley in 2021. The density of veins increases towards the intrusion, as expected for this deposit model and as illustrated by the greater density in the silicified diorites (left) versus the hornfelsed siltstones (right). Assays for these drill holes are pending.

UPCOMING EXPLORATION

With over $8.6M CDN in the treasury, Snowline is actively preparing for a busy 2022 exploration season. The upcoming program will see at least two drills turning on an 8,000+ m program focused on the Company's Jupiter and Valley discoveries along with nearby targets. This work continues to build toward establishing North America's newest gold district in the Yukon's Selwyn Basin.

The Company currently has a diamond drill under contract and on site at Valley, overwintering for a quick and cost-effective resumption of drilling in Spring 2022. Given the scale of the associated geochemical anomaly, the extent of sheeted veins observed on surface and the potential for higher vein densities within the intrusion, a 3000+ m drill program is planned at Valley to establish the scale and continuity of the mineralized zone.

Figure 6 - Valley zone location map in relation to surrounding Snowline Gold Corp. projects. Valley is the westernmost in an east-west line of 3 small intrusive bodies, each of which appears to have potential to host an intrusion-related gold deposit.

QA/QC AND QUALIFIED PERSON

On receipt from the drill site, drill core from V-21-001 was systematically logged for geological attributes, photographed and sampled at Snowline's 2021 field camp. Smaller sample lengths were used to isolate zones of interest, otherwise a default 1.5 m downhole sample length was used. Core was cut in half lengthwise, with one half collected for analysis and one half stored as a record. Standard reference materials, blanks and duplicate samples were inserted by Snowline personnel at regular intervals into the sample stream. Bagged samples were sealed with security tags to ensure integrity during transport. They were delivered by expeditor and by Snowline personnel to ALS Laboratories' preparatory facility in Whitehorse, Yukon, with analysis completed in Vancouver.

ALS is accredited to ISO 17025:2005 UKAS ref 4028 for its laboratory analysis. Samples were crushed by ALS to >70% passing below 2 mm and split using a riffle splitter. 250 g splits were pulverized to >85% passing below 75 microns. An aqua regia digest with an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) finish was used for 51-element analysis on 50 g samples (ALS code: Au-ME-TL44). All samples were re-analysed for gold content by fire assay with an inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish on 30 g samples (ALS code: Au-ICP21). Any sample returning >10 g/t Au was reanalysed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50 g sample (ALS code: Au-GRA22).

Samples with visible gold and other samples returning >5 g/t Au will undergo further processing, analysing the screen rejects to determine whether the screening process could introduce a sampling bias in current results by excluding coarse gold from analysis.

Information in this release has been prepared and approved by Scott Berdahl, P. Geo., Chief Executive Officer of Snowline and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

ABOUT Snowline Gold Corp.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with a seven-project portfolio covering >100,000 ha. The Company is exploring its flagship 72,000 ha Einarson and Rogue gold projects in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin. Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits including Kinross' Fort Knox mine, Newmont's Coffee deposit, and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine. Snowline's first-mover land position provides a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Berdahl, MSc, MBA, PGeo
CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:
Snowline Gold Corp.
+1 778 650 5485
info@snowlinegold.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company reviewing its newly acquired project portfolio to maximize value, reviewing options for its non-core assets, including targeted exploration and joint venture arrangements, conducting follow-up prospecting and mapping this summer and plans for exploring and expanding a new greenfield, district-scale gold system. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Snowline Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/686328/Snowline-Gold-Intersects-127-Grams-Per-Tonne-Over-1080-Metres-In-Second-Hole-Returned-From-Its-Bulk-Tonnage-Valley-Discovery-Rogue-Project-Yukon

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Snowline Gold CSE:SGD Gold Investing
SGD:CNX
Snowline Gold

Snowline Gold

Overview

Gold mining plays an important role in the economy of the Yukon Territory in Canada. From 1978 to 2017, the single-year value of gold production in the Yukon reached peaks upwards of US$91.1 million in mineral production.

The Selwyn Basin in the Yukon, however, remains relatively underexplored and undervalued. Exploration companies looking to acquire and develop highly prospective projects in the region have the ability to leverage excellent discovery potential and exciting early-stage investment opportunities.

Keep reading... Show less
Snowline Gold Intersects 1.01 grams per tonne over 136.8 metres in First Hole Returned from Its Bulk-Tonnage Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Intersects 1.01 grams per tonne over 136.8 metres in First Hole Returned from Its Bulk-Tonnage Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

  • Snowline's initial drill campaign on the recently discovered Valley zone intersected the targeted sheeted vein arrays with visible gold in all four holes.
  • Hole V-21-002 averaged 1.01 g/t Au over 136.75 m from 35.25 m downhole, within a broader mineralized zone averaging 0.85 g/t Au over 186 m.
  • Assays to follow for 3 of 4 holes at Valley, all of which intersected similar mineralization to V-21-002.
  • A diamond drill is currently on-site at Valley, ready to advance target in Spring 2022.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce initial drill results from Phase I drilling at the Valley zone on its Rogue gold project in the Yukon Territory, Canada. Hole V-21-002 intersected a broad zone of gold mineralization associated with visible gold in sheeted vein arrays. The hole averaged 1.01 gt Au over 136.75 m from 35.25 m downhole, within a broader zone of mineralization averaging 0.85 gt Au over 186.0 m from 31.5 m downhole. These results mark the in-situ discovery of a potentially significant gold system and demonstrate the fertility of the bulk-tonnage Valley gold target

Drillhole ID

Keep reading... Show less
Snowline Gold Strengthens Technical Team and Issues Incentive Stock Options

Snowline Gold Strengthens Technical Team and Issues Incentive Stock Options

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce the strengthening of its technical management team in preparation for a highly active 2022 field season

Thomas Branson, P.Geo., joins the Company as its Exploration Manager. Mr. Branson brings over 15 years' industry experience to the Snowline team, having helped to organize and manage more than $55M in exploration expenditures and over 180,000 metres of drilling. His experience spans several continents but is focused in BC and the Yukon. A registered professional geologist with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia, Mr. Branson holds a B.Sc. in Earth and Ocean Science from the University of British Columbia and an M.Sc. in Exploration Geology from Rhodes University in South Africa.

Keep reading... Show less
Snowline Gold Intersects 8.3 Grams per Tonne Gold Over 4.7 Metres Including 22.1 Grams per Tonne Over 1.1 Metres in 460 Meter Step-Over at Its Jupiter Zone, Einarson

Snowline Gold Intersects 8.3 Grams per Tonne Gold Over 4.7 Metres Including 22.1 Grams per Tonne Over 1.1 Metres in 460 Meter Step-Over at Its Jupiter Zone, Einarson

  • Diamond drill hole J-21-020 returned 8.3 g/t Au over 4.7 m in the first drill test of a new, covered target area at Jupiter
  • Quartz breccia hosts fine-grained visible gold assayed 22.1 g/t Au over 1.1 m within above 4.7 m interval
  • Hole J-21-020 was collared 1.1 km north of high-grade (>20 g/t Au) hits in holes J-21-010, 011, 012 & 013, demonstrating scale of mineralizing system
  • Assays still pending for all 4 holes at Snowline's Valley zone bulk-tonnage target 32 km south of Jupiter, each of which intersected visible gold and extensive zones of sheeted veins

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce receipt of remaining assay results from Phase I drilling at the Jupiter zone on its district-scale Einarson gold project in the Yukon Territory, Canada. Among these results, hole J-21-020 returned 8.3 gt Au over 4.7 meters, including 22.1 gt Au over 1.1 meters in a quartz-carbonate vein breccia carrying visible gold. True widths for this intersection are not known but are estimated at approximately 90% of the reported interval

Figure 1 - J-21-020, from 106.0 m to 111.4 m downhole, as previously shown in a September 3, 2021 Company release. The wide, stylolitic, acicular arsenopyrite-bearing quartz carbonate vein breccia from 108.9 m to 110.0 m downhole returned 22.1 g/t Au over 1.1 m. Instances of fine-grained visible gold were observed at 109.6 m and 109.8 m downhole. This sits within a broader zone of mineralized quartz carbonate veins and pyrite- and arsenopyrite-bearing siltstones from 106.0 m to 110.7 m downhole which averaged 8.3 g/t Au (including the above interval). Intersections are perpendicular to the core axis and thus suggest a close approximation of true widths, although the geometry of the mineralization is not yet known

Keep reading... Show less
CORRECTION: Snowline Gold Announces Completion of C$7 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

CORRECTION: Snowline Gold Announces Completion of C$7 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

This press release replaces the press release disseminated December 20, 2021 at 8:00 AM ET. The press release had an incorrect headline. No changes to the content of the release have been made.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement, issuing 757,575 flow-through common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") at a price of C$0.66 per FT Share and 8,783,783 premium flow-through common shares of the Company (the "Premium FT Shares") at a price of C$0.74 per Premium FT Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$7 million. Each FT Share and Premium FT Share is accompanied by one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.75 until December 17, 2023(the "Offering

Keep reading... Show less
The Gross Proceeds from the Issue and Sale of the FT Shares and the Premium FT Shares Will Be Used to Support Advancement of Exploration on the Company's Yukon Territory Mineral Properties

The Gross Proceeds from the Issue and Sale of the FT Shares and the Premium FT Shares Will Be Used to Support Advancement of Exploration on the Company's Yukon Territory Mineral Properties

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement, issuing 757,575 flow-through common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") at a price of C$0.66 per FT Share and 8,783,783 premium flow-through common shares of the Company (the "Premium FT Shares") at a price of C$0.74 per Premium FT Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$7 million. Each FT Share and Premium FT Share is accompanied by one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.75 until December 17, 2023(the "Offering

Keep reading... Show less
Goldplay Completes Technical Reports on Big Frank and Goldstorm South Projects in BC

Goldplay Completes Technical Reports on Big Frank and Goldstorm South Projects in BC

Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC), (USOTCQB:AUCCF), (Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce the completion of two, independent NI 43-101 Technical Reports (the "Reports"), on Company's Big Frank and Goldstorm South Projects (the "Projects"), located in southwestern British Columbia

The completion of the two technical reports, represent an important achievement, as Goldplay is the first Company to ever complete independent NI 43-101 Technical Reports on Big Frank and Goldstorm South Projects.

Keep reading... Show less
Gold79 Recaps 2021 and Provides 2022 Outlook

Gold79 Recaps 2021 and Provides 2022 Outlook

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is happy to provide an update to investors on its plans for 2022 and to recap its 2021 accomplishments.

Key 2021 Highlights:

Keep reading... Show less
Orogen Retains CEO for Ball Creek Spinout

Orogen Retains CEO for Ball Creek Spinout

TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its August 18, 2021 news release, the Company has appointed Mr. Brian Massey as President and CEO of Ball Creek SpinCo ("SpinCo"), to be created by the spinout of the Ball Creek copper-gold porphyry project from the Company, located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. (the "Ball Creek Project

Brian Massey is a mining industry professional with over 15 years' experience in finance, investor relations and corporate development with major mining companies where he held key external relationships with institutional investors and executed major strategic initiatives, M&A and financing transactions. Most recently, Mr. Massey was Vice President of Investor Relations, for BHP Ltd. ("BHP") where he was focused on building institutional investor relationships and expanding BHP's shareholder base across North America. Prior to working in Investor Relations, he was Head of Business Development for BHP Minerals Australia where he was responsible for M&A and business generation for BHP's iron ore, nickel, coal and copper businesses across Australia.

Keep reading... Show less
Comet Resources

Comet Resources Quarterly Activities Report – December 2021

Comet Resources Limited (Comet or the Company) (ASX:CRL), is pleased provide the Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the quarter ending 31 December 2021 (the Quarter).

Keep reading... Show less
Impact Minerals

Impact Minerals December 2021 Quarterly Report

Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT) has released its December 2021 quarterly report.

Keep reading... Show less
eMetals Limited

Quarterly Activities Report To 31 December 2021

The Directors of eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT)(eMetals)(Company) are pleased to submit the Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the quarter ending 31 December 2021.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×