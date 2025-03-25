Badge
Skyharbour Resources
Pre-eminent uranium explorer and prospect generator in Canada’s Athabasca Basin
Uranium Investing

Skyharbour Resources Eyes "Next Big Uranium Discovery Story’" in Athabasca Basin

Uranium Investing
Skyharbour Resources Eyes "Next Big Uranium Discovery Story’" in Athabasca Basinplay icon

”We are looking to make new high-grade Athabasca Basin uranium discoveries. We're looking to be that next big discovery story. And this project is ripe for discovery,” said Skyharbour Resources President and CEO Jordan Trimble.

Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH,OTCQX:SYHBF,FWB:SC1P) has commenced a 2025 drill program at the Russell and Moore Lakes uranium projects in Saskatchewan.

The company’s president and CEO, Jordan Trimble, considers the 18,000 meter drill campaign the next big step to making major uranium discoveries in the Athabasca Basin.

SYH:CA
tsxv stocksotcqx stocksuranium stocksuranium explorationtsxv:syhuranium investingUranium Investing
The Conversation (0)
Skyharbour Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Skyharbour Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest News

Skyharbour Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Skyharbour Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

×