Skyharbour Resources Eyes "Next Big Uranium Discovery Story’" in Athabasca Basin
Mar. 25, 2025 01:00PM PSTUranium Investing
”We are looking to make new high-grade Athabasca Basin uranium discoveries. We're looking to be that next big discovery story. And this project is ripe for discovery,” said Skyharbour Resources President and CEO Jordan Trimble.
Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH,OTCQX:SYHBF,FWB:SC1P) has commenced a 2025 drill program at the Russell and Moore Lakes uranium projects in Saskatchewan.
The company’s president and CEO, Jordan Trimble, considers the 18,000 meter drill campaign the next big step to making major uranium discoveries in the Athabasca Basin.
SYH:CA