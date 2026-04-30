Alice Queen Completes Exploration Target Estimate at Horn Island, Intends to Update MRE

Alice Queen (ASX:AQX) has completed an exploration target (ET) estimate for its Horn Island project in Torres Strait, Queensland, highlighting the potential for a large-scale gold mineralised system.

The results are as follows:

“The Exploration Target for Hard Rock domains at Horn Island is 34.6 to 52.0 million tonnes at a grade range of 0.88 to 1.32 grams per tonne (g/t) gold for 1.22 to 1.83 million ounces of gold.

"The Exploration Target for Stockpiles, Tailings and Alluvial domains is 25.1 to 37.6 million tonnes at a grade range of 0.31 to 0.46 g/t gold for 0.31 to 0.46 million ounces of gold.”

Horn Island has a historical pit area with an existing mineral resource estimate (MRE), indicated and inferred, of 16.7 million tonnes at 0.98 g/t gold for 524,000 ounces gold.

CEO and Managing Director Andrew Buxton told the Investing News Network that the hard-rock ET affirms Alice Queen's decision to conduct more drilling at the project, with scoping study results expected in the coming weeks and a potential MRE update underway.

“The numbers presented in this ET are consistent with our long-held view that the Horn Island gold field, while having been discovered over 120 years ago, is still yet to demonstrate its full-scale potential,” Buxton said in an announcement.

“With its existing previously published mineral resource of over 500 kilo ounces of gold, with this ET, and importantly with the record high gold price, the Horn Island gold project will now attract significant new investor interest.”

Watch the full interview with Alice Queen Managing Director and CEO Andrew Buxton above.