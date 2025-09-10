Clem Chambers: Gold's Top Driver Now, Silver's Coming Boom Phase

Clem Chambers, CEO of aNewFN.com, shares his outlook for gold and silver.

He also shares his thoughts on the broader US economy.

"We're in an elevated inflationary situation, QE is coming, interest rates are coming down, the dollar's going to fall hard and precious metals are going to go up," Chambers emphasized.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.