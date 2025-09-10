Video

Clem Chambers: Gold's Top Driver Now, Silver's Coming Boom Phase
Clem Chambers: Gold's Top Driver Now, Silver's Coming Boom Phase

By Charlotte McLeod
Sep 10, 2025
"As tension rises, if you've got any sense, if you've got any sort of strategy, you have to lay in more resources ... and that means buying gold," said Clem Chambers of aNewFN.com.

Clem Chambers, CEO of aNewFN.com, shares his outlook for gold and silver.

He also shares his thoughts on the broader US economy.

"We're in an elevated inflationary situation, QE is coming, interest rates are coming down, the dollar's going to fall hard and precious metals are going to go up," Chambers emphasized.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editor's Picks: Gold Sets New Price Record, Silver Hits 14 Year High

By Charlotte McLeod Sep 05, 2025
It's been a historic week for precious metals, with gold nearly hitting the US$3,600 per ounce mark, and silver passing US$41 per ounce for the first time since 2011.

The gold price spent the summer in a consolidation phase, and part of what's spurring its latest move is expectations that the US Federal Reserve will lower interest rates at its next meeting.

The central bank has held rates steady since December 2024, even as President Donald Trump places increasing pressure on Fed Chair Jerome Powell to cut.

Powell's August 22 speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, began stoking anticipation of a cut, and August US jobs data, released on Friday (September 5), has all but guaranteed it will happen.

Non-farm payrolls were up by 22,000, significantly lower than the 75,000 expected by economists. Meanwhile, the country's unemployment rate came in at 4.3 percent.

CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) FedWatch tool now shows a 90.2 percent probability of a 25 basis point rate cut in September, with a 9.8 percent probability of a 50 basis point reduction.

Bond market turmoil also helped move the gold price this week.

Yields for 30 year US bonds rose to nearly 5 percent midway through the period, their highest level since mid-July, on the back of a variety of concerns, including tariffs, inflation and Fed independence.

Globally the situation was even more tumultuous, with 30 year UK bond yields reaching their highest point since 1998; meanwhile, 30 year bond yields for German, French and Dutch bonds rose to levels not seen since 2011. In Japan, 30 year bond yields hit a record high.

Tariff developments have also created uncertainty this past week.

After an appeals court upheld a ruling that many of Trump's tariffs are illegal, the president's administration asked the Supreme Court to fast track its review of the decision.

Going back to gold and silver, their recent price activity is certainly raising questions about what's next. The broad consensus among the experts focused on the sector is positive, but the metals are beginning to get more mainstream attention too.

Notably, investment bank Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) now has a gold price prediction of US$4,000 by mid-2026, although the firm notes that the yellow metal could rise to nearly US$5,000 if just 1 percent of private investors shift from treasuries to gold.

"If 1 per cent of the privately owned US Treasury market were to flow to gold, the gold price would rise to nearly $5,000 per troy ounce" — Daan Struyven, Goldman Sachs

Bullet briefing — Hoffman on gold, Hathaway on silver

It's been a short week, at least in North America, so instead of the usual news stories this bullet briefing will highlight a couple of my favorite recent interviews.

Nothing in gold's path

First is Ken Hoffman of Red Cloud Securities. It was my first time speaking with Hoffman, and he made a compelling case for how gold could get to US$10,000.

Watch the full interview with Hoffman above.

Silver a "smouldering volcano"

Next is John Hathaway of Sprott. He shared what he thinks will be the trigger for gold's next move higher — a major decline in equities — but he also discussed his bullish outlook on silver, which moved past US$40 not long after our interview.

Watch the full interview with Hathaway above.

We're definitely entering uncharted territory right now, and I want to make sure I bring you commentary from the experts you want to hear from — drop a comment below to let me know who you'd like me to talk to, and also what questions you have.

Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Ken Hoffman: Gold's Path is Clear, Price to Hit US$10,000 Long Term

By Charlotte McLeod Sep 03, 2025
Ken Hoffman of Red Cloud Securities shares his gold price target of US$10,000 per ounce.

In his view, the US dollar is set to decline to its lowest level in the last 20 years. Given its usual relationship with gold, that could send the price to US$7,000, and from there it could overshoot.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Asra Minerals’ Recent Assays Confirm “Economic and Mineable” Mineralisation, Exec Says

By Mari-Len De Guzman Sep 03, 2025
Asra Minerals’ (ASX:ASR) recent drill results from its Leonora South gold project in Western Australia have confirmed “economic mineralisation” comparable to operating, high-grade gold mines in the region, said Paul Stephen, the company’s managing director.

“The challenge for the Kookynie area … is it's been mined since 1880 — generally very high grade, but generally narrow veins. And our recent intersection of 14 metre widths, very shallow, 10 metres from surface, is really reflective of our aim to change that narrative, so that we're actually chasing more economic and more mineable mineralisation,” Stephen said.

He added that the results compare favourably with high-grade historic mines in the region, like Cosmopolitan, which closed down in 1922, and current operating mines like Genesis Minerals' (ASX:GMD) Leonora operations.

“I think what we're seeing now with Eclipse and Challenge, and where we're drilling, is hopefully a repeat of that style of mineralisation,” Stephen said.

Watch the full interview with Asra Minerals Managing Director Paul Stephens above.

Basin Energy Shifts Focus to Uranium Assets with District-scale Potential in Queensland

By Mari-Len De Guzman Sep 02, 2025
Basin Energy’s (ASX:BSN) recent acquisition of a significant landholding in the Mount Isa region of Northwest Queensland has propelled the company into Australia's uranium and rare earths exploration landscape, giving investors exposure to a cost-effective, district-scale opportunity, according to the company’s managing director, Pete Moorhouse.

“The Queensland opportunity provides direct exposure for district-scale wins from first-pass drilling with reverse circulation and aircore, so this is relatively cheap drilling on district-scale opportunities. Northwest Queensland, from the jurisdiction (perspective), is a real prime opportunity for critical minerals,” said Moorhouse.

The Basin Energy executive also noted that there are significant government initiatives in place at both the federal and state level to support the region’s growth, as well as recent M&A activity in the uranium space.

“From a uranium perspective, we look at the work that Laramide Resources (TSX:LAM,OTCQX:LMRXF) has been doing in Northwest Queensland at the West Moreland deposit, and we see that the spotlight is being brought back into uranium in Queensland. Perhaps that's underpinned, notably, by the 20 percent investment recently by Boss Energy (ASX:BOE,OTCQX:BQSSF),” he said.

Basin Energy is currently gearing up to begin exploration work at the property, following the completion of a AU$1.25 million capital raise.

Watch the full interview with Basin Energy Managing Director Pete Moorhouse above.

Editor's Picks: Gold Price Breaks US$3,400, Silver Added to Draft US Critical Minerals List

By Charlotte McLeod Aug 29, 2025
The gold price was on the rise this week, breaking through US$3,400 per ounce once again.

It's been pushed higher by US dollar weakness, as well as Federal Reserve turmoil.

President Donald Trump has been pressuring Fed Chair Jerome Powell to cut interest rates for months, and on Monday (August 25) the situation developed further when Trump posted a letter on his social media platform Truth Social. In it, he said he was removing Lisa Cook from her position on the central bank's board of governors due to allegations of mortgage fraud.

Cook, who has been voting to hold rates steady, was due to serve until 2038; she has now filed a lawsuit asking for Trump's order to be declared "unlawful and void."

The move has spurred questions about whether Trump can actually fire her — while the Federal Reserve Act doesn't allow him to remove Fed officials at will, he can do so "for cause."

For its part, the Fed has said it will abide by any court decision.

The situation is still developing, and gold market watchers are keeping a close eye on how it plays out. The yellow metal tends to fare better when interest rates are low, and some experts believe that a rate cut from the Fed could kick off its next move higher

The Fed's next meeting is scheduled to run from September 16 to 17. Expectations are high that it will cut rates at that time, even though the latest data shows that its preferred measure of inflation, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, was up 2.6 percent year-on-year in July.

Core PCE, which excludes food and energy, saw a rise of 2.9 percent.

Bullet briefing — US drafts new critical minerals list, uranium miners make cuts

US drafts new critical minerals list

The US Department of the Interior has released a new draft critical minerals list, and the recommended additions include silver, as well as potash, silicon, copper, rhenium and lead.

Silver's potential inclusion is turning heads in the mining community as market participants assess the potential impact for the metal. The critical minerals list is designed to guide federal strategy, investment and permitting deals as the US works to lock down supply of key commodities, meaning that silver-focused companies could see benefits such as tax breaks and faster timelines.

In total, the draft list has 54 minerals, with 50 included based on results from an economic effects assessment. Three were selected on the back of a qualitative evaluation, and zirconium is there because of the potential for a single point of failure in the US supply chain.

The list was set up after a 2017 executive order from Trump and is updated every three years.

It's worth noting that silver and the other recommended additions aren't officially critical minerals yet — the draft critical minerals list was posted for public comment on Tuesday (August 26), and feedback will be accepted for 30 days. It's also worth noting that two commodities may be stripped of their critical mineral status — arsenic and tellurium have been recommended for removal.

Critical minerals lists vary from country to country based on individual needs, although in many cases they have similarities. In January 2024, a group of silver industry participants, including many major miners, sent a letter to Canada's energy and natural resources minister proposing that silver be included in the nation's critical minerals list; to date, it has not been added.

Uranium miners cut production guidance

Sweden's government has proposed the removal of the country's ban on uranium mining as it looks to reduce its reliance on imports of the energy fuel.

Uranium mining has been banned in Sweden since 2018, but the country has six operating reactors and generates around one-third of its power from nuclear energy.

The ban is set to be removed on January 1, 2026, and comes as nations increasingly look to nuclear power to fill their energy needs. It also comes amid supply questions — although demand is rising and prices are out of a years-long slump, miners have been slow to ramp back up post-Fukushima.

Just last week, Kazatomprom said it was lowering its 2026 production target compared to earlier estimates, cutting about 8 million pounds. Although the company sees stability in long-term uranium prices and strong sector fundamentals, it isn't prepared to return to 100 percent levels.

Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) made a similar statement this week, saying its 2025 output will be impacted by delays in transitioning the Saskatchewan-based McArthur River mine to new mining areas. Production will be 4 million to 5 million pounds lower, although there is a chance for Cigar Lake to partially offset that loss.

Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

