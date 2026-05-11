David Hunter: Final Melt-Up, Then Global Bust? Gold, Silver, Oil Price Targets

David Hunter, chief macro strategist at Contrarian Macro Advisors, outlines his short- and long-term targets for gold, silver and oil, as well as major indexes.

In his view, the coming months will bring a melt-up phase that takes all of them much higher — but then a "global bust" will follow.



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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.