Vizsla Royalties

TSXV:VROY

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Elemental Secures Panuco Silver-Gold Royalty in US$239 Million Vizsla Deal

Vizsla Royalties Corp. is a precious metals focused royalty company. The Company's principal asset is a net smelter returns royalty on Vizsla Silver's (TSX: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) flagship Panuco Project located in Mexico. Panuco is a world-class silver and gold development project actively advancing towards production. A Feasibility Study for Panuco was announced November 12th, 2025, which highlights 17.4 Moz AgEq of annual production over an initial 9.4-year mine life, an after-tax NPV(5%) of US$1.8B, 111% IRR and a 7-month payback at US$35.5/oz Ag and US$3,100/oz Au.
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