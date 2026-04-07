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American Uranium: Targeting Resource Growth and Confidence Increase at Lo Herma Projectplay icon
Uranium Investing

American Uranium: Targeting Resource Growth and Confidence Increase at Lo Herma Project

Investing News Network
By Investing News NetworkApr 07, 2026 08:00PM
Investing News Network
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Ongoing drilling has expanded the Lo Herma resource to 9.45 million pounds, with up to 46 percent classified as indicated within the planned scoping study area.

American Uranium (ASX:AMU,OTCQB:AMUIF) is advancing its flagship Lo Herma in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Wyoming, with current work focused on increasing scale and improving resource confidence ahead of a planned scoping study.

Recent drilling has grown the total resource to 9.45 million pounds, with 43 percent now in the indicated category. Within the areas being prioritised for the scoping study, the company has outlined approximately 7 million pounds, with indicated resources increasing to 46 percent.

“That’s a pretty good outcome given we’re only halfway through the planned drilling program,” CEO Bruce Lane told the Investing News Network.

Lo Herma is also becoming more comparable to advanced ISR projects in the region, all located within close proximity. Lane mentioned Ur-Energy’s (TSX:URE,NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Shirley Basin project, currently in commissioning at 8.8 million pounds. Also included are Uranium Energy’s (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Ludeman project at 11 million pounds, and enCore Energy’s (TSXV:EU,NASDAQ:EU) Gas Hills project at roughly 8 million pounds.

From a valuation standpoint, American Uranium sees room for upside as the project advances. “We think there’s an opportunity for our valuation to move upwards and meet the intrinsic value of the project that we have," said Lane.

On the macro front, US uranium demand currently sits at approximately 50 million pounds annually, while domestic production remains significantly lower. With global supply also trailing demand, a widening supply gap is expected. American Uranium is targeting potential production in the 2029 to 2030 timeframe, aligning with forecasts for tightening market conditions.

Upcoming catalysts at Lo Herma include the next phase of drilling, additional technical studies and a resource update alongside a scoping study expected in Q3.

Watch the full interview with American Uranium Executive Director Bruce Lane above.

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