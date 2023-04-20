VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE SOUTHEAST COPPER-GOLD DEPOSIT AT ITS WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BRITISH COLUMBIA

Silver Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Silver Investing

Silver Viper Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the "Company" or "Silver Viper") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) is pleased to announce it has closed the final tranche (the "FinalTranche") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), announced on March 9, 2023, and increased on April 14, 2023. The Final Tranche was comprised of 19,222,200 units of the Company (the "Units") issued at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,922,200. In total, the Company raised $3,299,998 pursuant to the Offering, having previously closed tranches on March 13 and 24, 2023 that raised an aggregate of $1,377,798.

Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a "Share") and one warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share at the price of $0.20 per Share until April 20, 2025. The Shares and Warrants comprising the Units and any Shares issued upon the exercise of the Warrants are subject to a statutory hold period which expires on August 21, 2023.

The funds will be used to continue surface exploration including mapping and sampling in preparation for a future drill campaign at the Company's La Virginia Gold-Silver Project located in Mexico. In addition, a portion of the funds raised will be used for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

In connection with the closing of the Final Tranche, Silver Viper will pay finder's fees of $35,622 to Red Cloud Securities Inc., $27,960 to Haywood Securities Inc., $15,660 to Canaccord Genuity Corp., $3,900 to PI Financial Corp. and $600 to StephenAvenue Securities Inc. In total, the Company will pay $123,792 in finder's fees in connection with the Offering, having previously closed tranches on March 13 and 24, 2023 that resulted in payment of $40,050 in finder's fees. No insiders of the Company participated in the Offering.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About the Company

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on precious metals exploration in the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora. The Company currently operates the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project. Silver Viper has 100% ownership of the La Virginia concessions acquired from the most recent operator, Pan American Silver Corp., and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rubi-Esperanza group of claims internal to those concessions. Silver Viper is under management provided by the Belcarra Group, which is comprised of highly qualified mining professionals.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Steve Cope
President and CEO

Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the use of proceeds of the Offering. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements, management discussion and analysis and/or annual information form available on www.sedar.com. The risk factors identified in such documents are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

Click here to connect with Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the "Company" or "Silver Viper") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) to receive an Investor Presentation

otcqb:viprfsilver explorationsilver viper mineralstsx stockstsxv:viprSilver Investing
VIPR:CA
The Conversation (0)
Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper


Keep reading...Show less
SILVER VIPER UPSIZES PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $3.3M

SILVER VIPER UPSIZES PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $3.3M

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) is pleased to announce that, due to strong demand from prospective subscribers, the Company has upsized its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") to up to 33,000,000 units of the Company (" Units ") at a price of $0.10 per Unit to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately $3,300,000 . The Company has already closed $1,377,798 as previously announced on March 13 and March 24, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Renegotiates Rubi-Esperanza Cash and Option Agreement

Silver Viper Renegotiates Rubi-Esperanza Cash and Option Agreement

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) has renegotiated terms of the Rubi-Esperanza Option Agreement (the " Agreement ") to purchase three mineral concessions, originally signed in June of 2018 (see news release of June 25, 2018 ). On June 21, 2019 the first agreement addendum was signed. A second addendum to the agreement was signed on April 4, 2023 outlining an overall reduction in this year's cash payment, and now including the issuance of shares as partial compensation. Furthermore, the new agreement provides an additional year of cash and share issuances to complete the concessions purchase schedule. The Agreement remains otherwise unchanged and continues to grant Silver Viper the right to purchase 100% ownership of three mineral concessions covering 2,102 hectares at the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project, located in the Sierra Madre of eastern Sonora State, Mexico .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Closes Additional Tranche of Private Placement

Silver Viper Closes Additional Tranche of Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) is pleased to announce it has closed an additional tranche (the " Additional Tranche ") of its non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "), initially announced on March 9, 2023 . The Additional Tranche was comprised of 7,227,984 units of the Company (the " Units ") issued at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $722,798 . On March 13, 2023 the Company also announced it had closed the first tranche of the Offering, issuing 6,555,000 Units.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Announces Expiry of Non-Binding LOI

Silver Viper Announces Expiry of Non-Binding LOI

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) announces that its previously announced non-binding letter of intent (the " LOI ") dated November 6, 2022 as amended December 20, 2022 with Canasil Resources Inc. (TSXV: CLZ) (" Canasil ") has expired in accordance with its terms.

While the Company and Canasil are not proceeding with the transactions contemplated by the LOI following its expiry, the parties may still explore alternative strategic transactions in the future.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Closes Private Placement

Silver Viper Closes Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement previously announced on November 24, 2022 (the " Offering "). As announced on December 8, 2022 the Company previously issued 1,673,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $334,600 under the Offering (see press release of the Company dated December 8, 2022 for additional details).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
silver bar and metal

Top 5 Silver Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2023

Silver has had an exciting 2023, with banking crises and other economic factors driving it to sustained heights.

After starting the year just below the US$24 per ounce mark, the white metal fell through February and early March to US$20. However, in the time since then the metal has been on a run, crossing US$26 on April 14.

For those looking to get into the sector while the metal and silver companies are running, Don Hansen spoke with the Investing News Network to give his strategies for evaluating precious metals stocks.

Keep reading...Show less

Pan American Silver to Announce First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Results and Host Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 10

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (" Pan American ") will announce its unaudited results for the first quarter of 2023 after market close on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Pan American will also be holding its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Shareholders Meeting") the same day at 6:00 pm ET (3:00 pm PT).

First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Results Conference Call and Webcast

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First Majestic Produces 7.6 million AgEq Oz in Q1 Consisting of 2.5 million Silver Ounces and 60,594 Gold Ounces; Announces VP Management Changes

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) ("First Majestic" or the "Company") announces that total production from the Company's four material properties; the San Dimas SilverGold Mine, the Santa Elena SilverGold Mine, the La Encantada Silver Mine and the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine reached 7.6 million silver equivalent ("AgEq") ounces in the first quarter of 2023, consisting of 2.5 million silver ounces and 60,594 gold ounces. This represents a 6% increase in total production compared to the first quarter of 2022 and a 1% increase compared to the prior quarter.

Q1 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Endeavour Silver Provides Construction Update on the Terronera Project

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to provide a construction update for its Terronera Project in Jalisco state, Mexico, along with the launch of a photo gallery that will be updated as activity on site progresses. The photo gallery presentation can be found here or on the company website at Terronera Project Progress Photos . All references to dollars ($) in this news release are to United States dollars.

"Having secured a project financing commitment from Societe Generale and ING Bank N.V, we are rapidly advancing detailed engineering, procurement and construction of the project with initial production scheduled for Q4, 2024", commented Dan Dickson, CEO. "The project is fully permitted to advance major construction and mine development activities and will provide over 750 jobs during the development phase in addition to significant opportunities for indirect and direct business support in the region. With several major contracts now in place, we look forward to regularly updating investors on our achievements at Terronera as construction advances."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Juanicipio Ships First Commercial Concentrates

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been informed by Fresnillo Plc ("Fresnillo"), the operator of the Juanicipio Mine ("Juanicipio") (56% Fresnillo 44% MAG), that concentrate production at the high-grade Juanicipio Mine has commenced with the shipment of its first commercial lead and zinc concentrates in late March 2023. Regular concentrate shipments have commenced and are planned going forward.

Construction activities are now substantially complete, commissioning and start-up of the process plant has gone well, and we look forward to ramping up to design rates over the next few months. During March 2023, milling rates were around 60% of design, delivering an average of 2,476 tonnes per day with rates periodically reaching up to 3,900 tonnes per day. Current mill feed is a combination of mineralized material from underground stopes and lower grade stockpiles that were earmarked for commissioning activities. Mining operations continue to perform as planned and will ramp up high grade feed as the plant approaches commercial production and recovery rates are in line with design.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galena Mining

Galena Mining Limited (ASX: G1A) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Galena Mining Limited (‘G1A’) will be lifted immediately following the release by G1A of an announcement in relation to an operational update and capital raising.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Vizsla Copper: Exploring District-scale Copper Opportunities in British Columbia

ValOre Closes $3.6 Million Private Placement

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement of Units Consisting of Flow-Through Shares and Warrants and Engagement of Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. to Provide Market-Making Services

Azincourt Energy Options Big Hill Lithium Project

Related News

Energy Investing

ValOre Closes $3.6 Million Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement of Units Consisting of Flow-Through Shares and Warrants and Engagement of Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. to Provide Market-Making Services

Energy Investing

Azincourt Energy Options Big Hill Lithium Project

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities Report For The Period Ended 31 March 2023

Gold Investing

Gareth Soloway: Gold and Silver Price Targets, "Epic" Bitcoin Level to Watch

Gold Investing

Gold Price Update: Q1 2023 in Review

×