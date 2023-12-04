Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Silver Viper Minerals Updates Size of Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

S ilver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) announces that in connection with the Company's non-brokered private placement previously announced on November 30, 2023 (the "Offering"), it has updated the maximum size of the Offering to up to 38,636,363 units (the "Units") to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately $4,250,000 from an initial maximum of gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000 . All other terms of the Offering remain unchanged.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. logo (CNW Group/Silver Viper Minerals Corp.)

An amended and restated offering document (the "Offering Document") dated December 3, 2023 related to the Offering has been filed and can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at https://silverviperminerals.com/investors . Prospective investors should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision and should not rely on the offering documents filed November 30, 2023 .

The Offering is anticipated to close in a series of tranches, with the first tranche on or about December 20, 2023 , and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About the Company

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on precious metals exploration in the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora . The Company currently operates the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project. Silver Viper has 100% ownership of the La Virginia concessions acquired from the most recent operator, Pan American Silver Corp., and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rubi-Esperanza group of claims internal to those concessions. Silver Viper is under management provided by the Belcarra Group, which is comprised of highly qualified mining professionals.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Steve Cope
President and CEO

Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the terms of the Offering, the receipt of regulatory approvals for the Offering and closing of the Offering. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements, management discussion and analysis and/or annual information form available on www.sedarplus.com . The risk factors identified in such documents are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/03/c9713.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Silver ViperVIPR:CATSXV:VIPRPrecious Metals Investing
VIPR:CA
Silver Viper
