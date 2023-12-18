Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Silver Viper Minerals Amends Private Placement Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) announced today that the Company intends to amend its non-brokered private placement financing (the " Amended Offering ") to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately $2,000,000 from the sale of up to 20,000,000 units (" Units ") at a price of $0.10 per Unit, each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company (each, a " Share ") and one warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share from the Company at a price of $0.20 per Share for a period of 24 months from its date of issue.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. logo (CNW Group/Silver Viper Minerals Corp.)

Concurrently with the announcement of the Amended Offering, the Company is terminating its previously announced non-brokered private placement pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the " LIFE ") of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (the " LIFE Offering "). In connection with the termination of the LIFE Offering, the Company is withdrawing the offering document that it filed on December 8, 2023 , with respect to the LIFE Offering. Purchasers under the Amended Offering should not rely on such offering document.

The Issuer intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to make its final US$200,000 option payment on its La Virginia Project due in June 2024 and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The Amened Offering is anticipated to close in a series of tranches, with the first tranche on or about December 22, 2023 , subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, receipt of any other required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

The Units and the securities underlying the Units issuable pursuant to the Amended Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance of the Units in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company may pay a finder's fee in respect of those purchasers under the Amended Offering introduced to the Company by certain persons (each a " Finder "). Each Finder will receive a cash payment equal to 6% of the gross proceeds received by the Company from purchasers under the Amended Offering who were introduced to the Company by such Finder.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States , nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on precious metals exploration in the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora . The Company currently operates the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project. Silver Viper has 100% ownership of the La Virginia concessions acquired from the most recent operator, Pan American Silver Corp., and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rubi-Esperanza group of claims internal to those concessions. Silver Viper is under management provided by the Belcarra Group, which is comprised of highly qualified mining professionals.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Steve Cope
President and CEO

Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the terms of the Amended Offering, the receipt of regulatory approvals for the Amended Offering and closing of the Amended Offering. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements, management discussion and analysis and/or annual information form available on www.sedarplus.com . The risk factors identified in such documents are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/18/c0338.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Silver Viper Minerals Updates Size of Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

S ilver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) announces that in connection with the Company's non-brokered private placement previously announced on November 30, 2023 (the "Offering"), it has updated the maximum size of the Offering to up to 38,636,363 units (the "Units") to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately $4,250,000 from an initial maximum of gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000 . All other terms of the Offering remain unchanged.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Silver Viper Minerals Files Amended and Restated Offering Document in Connection with Private Placement

Silver Viper Minerals Files Amended and Restated Offering Document in Connection with Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) announces that in connection with the Company's non-brokered private placement previously announced on November 30, 2023 (the "Offering") of up to 45,454,546 units (the "Units") to raise gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000 an amended and restated offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the Offering has been filed and can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at https:silverviperminerals.cominvestors . Prospective investors should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Silver Viper Minerals Announces $5 Million LIFE Private Placement

Silver Viper Minerals Announces $5 Million LIFE Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) is pleased to announce that the Company intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement financing (the " Offering ") pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the " LIFE ") of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 ") to raise gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000 from the sale of up to 45,454,546 units (" Units ") at a price of $0 .11 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a " Share ") and one warrant (each, a " Warrant "), each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Share from the Company at a price of $0.20 per Share for a period of 24 months from its date of issue.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Silver Viper Further Amends Rubi-Esperanza Option Agreement

Silver Viper Further Amends Rubi-Esperanza Option Agreement

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) announced today that, further to its press release April 6, 2023 it has amended the terms of the Rubi-Esperanza Option Agreement (the " Agreement ") with respect to its right to purchase 100% ownership of three mineral concessions covering 2,102 hectares at the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project (" La Virginia " or the " La Virginia Project "), located in the Sierra Madre of eastern Sonora State, Mexico .

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. logo (CNW Group/Silver Viper Minerals Corp.)

The amendment clarifies that the US$775,000 (or C$1,042,142.50 , based on a fixed exchange rate of US$-C$ of 1.3447 set out in the amendment) of Shares issuable by the Company to satisfy as a portion of the final payment under the Agreement in June 2024 , will be issued with a deemed price per Share equal to the higher of (i) the closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on June 24, 2024 or (ii) C$0.095 . In addition, the amendment also sets out that the Company shall not issue more than 10,969,922 Shares in satisfying this portion of the consideration due to the vendors. As previously announced by the Company, in addition to such issuance of Shares, the Company will also make a cash payment of US$200,000 to the vendors.

In satisfaction of the Company's payment of the US$1,500,000 (or C$2,017,050 , based on an exchange rate of US$-C$ of 1.3447) of Shares due to the vendors in April 2023 under the amended Agreement, the Company confirms it issued the vendors an aggregate of 16,808,750 Shares at a deemed price per share of C$0.12 on April 25, 2023 .

All Shares issued in connection with the Agreement will be subject to a statutory 4-month hold period from their respective date of issue. In addition, for a one year period following the expiry of the applicable statutory hold period, the vendors may not sell such Shares and then may only do so after providing at least 2 weeks' notice to the Company of their intention to sell any such Shares.

The vendors are at arm's length to the Company and its Affiliates or Associates (as such terms are defined in the TSXV Corporate Financial Manual).

About the Project

La Virginia is located 220 kilometres east-northeast of Hermosillo, Sonora and is prospective for low-sulphidation epithermal precious metal mineralization. The property and historical exploration database were acquired by way of option agreements made with two distinct parties. Gold and silver mineralization at La Virginia occurs within breccias, veins and stockworks, hosted primarily by andesitic volcanics, often in close spatial association to, or cross-cutting pre-mineral dacite dykes and controlled by fractures and faults that define the regional structural trend. Silver Viper's reconnaissance program identified key targets and trends which are of primary interest and subsequently filed strategic reductions in claims to attain the current project surface area of 6,882 hectares.

Silver Viper has completed a total of 141 drill holes at La Virginia for a combined 44,687 metres. Exploration drilling has paused awaiting the processing of the geophysical survey data along with the interpretation of mapping and sampling data. Drilling has been completed by Hermosillo -based drill contractor, Globexplore Drilling Corp. Drilling by the Company to date builds upon a sizeable database of recent historical work.

About the Company

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on precious metals exploration in the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora . The Company currently operates the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project. Silver Viper has 100% ownership of the La Virginia concessions acquired from the most recent operator, Pan American Silver Corp., and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rubi-Esperanza group of claims internal to those concessions. Silver Viper is under management provided by the Belcarra Group, which is comprised of highly qualified mining professionals.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Steve Cope
President and CEO

Forward Looking Information

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements available on www.sedar.com . Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silver-viper-further-amends-rubi-esperanza-option-agreement-301963657.html

SOURCE Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/20/c2497.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VIPR) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on September 28th, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

×