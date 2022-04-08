Life Science NewsInvesting News

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq. Weiss Law 305 Broadway, 7th Floor New York, NY 10007  682-3025 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com Plantronics, Inc. Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by ...

Plantronics, Inc. ( NYSE: POLY )

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: POLY) , in connection with the proposed acquisition of POLY by HP Inc.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, POLY shareholders will receive $40.00 in cash for each share of POLY common stock owned.  If you own POLY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/poly

LHC Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ: LHCG )

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) , in connection with the proposed acquisition of LHCG by Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, LHCG shareholders will receive $170.00 in cash for each share of LHCG common stock owned.  If you own LHCG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/lhcg

Nielsen Holdings plc ( NYSE: NLSN )

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of NLSN by a consortium of private equity, led by Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation and Brookfield Business Partners L.P.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, NLSN shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash for each share of NLSN common stock. If you own NLSN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/nlsn

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQX: GDNSF )

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GDNSF) , in connection with the proposed acquisition GDNSF by Verano Holdings Corp. ("Verano").  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, each holder of GDNSF subordinate voting shares will receive 0.22652 of a Verano Class A subordinate voting share (a " Verano Share ") for each voting share held and each holder of GDNSF multiple voting shares and GDNSF super voting shares will receive 22.652 Verano Shares for each respective voting share held.  If you own GDNSF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/gdnsf

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-reminds-poly-lhcg-nlsn-and-gdnsf-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301521097.html

SOURCE Weiss Law

Adastra Announces Successful Soft Launch of Endgame Brand in BC

Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company"), a Health Canada Licensed cannabis company focused on processing, sales, organoleptic and analytical testing, is excited to announce that its newly developed brand, Endgame, which was soft-launched last week, sold out in less than 24 hours of delivery to the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch ("BCLDB"). Endgame's initial SKU delivery included two varieties of vaporizer cartridges: Mosa x Blood Orange and White Rhino x Raspberry Lemon.

"We are thrilled to bring Endgame, our first exclusive in-house brand, to market," said Michael Forbes , Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Secretary and Director of Adastra. "Selling out on day one of launch demonstrates consumer appetite for a lower cost vaporizer that delivers on quality, flavour and convenience. With added production capacity, new orders are quickly being shipped to supply our customers."

Numinus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in April 2022

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced that Payton Nyquvest Founder and CEO of Numinus, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

  • Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelic Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 . Mr. Nyquvest will present at 1:00 p.m. ET . To attend, register here .

  • KCSA Psychedelics Investor Conference to be held virtually on April 27-28, 2022 . Mr. Nyquvest will present on Wednesday, April 27 th at 1:00 p.m. ET . To attend, register here .

For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Numinus' management, please contact your appropriate representative directly, or send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications NuminusIR@kcsa.com .

closeup of capitol hill on back of US$50 bill

A Political Impasse is Stalling US Cannabis Reform

A cannabis legalization bill has cleared the US House of Representatives in a significant win for changing perspectives on the drug. But with experts pointing to gridlock in the Senate, what happens next?

Last Friday (April 1), an updated version of the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act made it through the House for the second time in its history.

While the news has generated hype in the market, the bill now has to clear the Senate before it can be signed into law by President Joe Biden — and numerous policy experts have said there's no chance that will happen.

TerrAscend Announces Upcoming Conferences Participation

BTIG Virtual Global Cannabis Conference, April 6-7, 2022 : Jason Wild , Executive Chairman, will participate in a company presentation on Thursday, April 7, 2022 , at 9:40 AM ET , and management will also host a series of one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

Production Increase and Market Growth in Recreational Cannabis

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (OTCQB: AYURF) (FSE: 3ZQ0) (" Ayurcann " or the " Corporation "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to provide an update to its growth in production and market share in recreational cannabis in Canada .

Curaleaf to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company") a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after market close on May 9, 2022 .

Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that evening at 5:00 p.m. ET consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question and answer session related to the Company's operational and financial highlights.

