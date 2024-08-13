Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Sarama Resources

Sarama Resources Advances Acquisition of Gold Project in Western Australia

Binding Agreement Executed for the Large, Effectively Unexplored Cosmo Newbery Gold Project

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire a majority interest(1) in the Cosmo Newbery Gold Project (the “Project”) in Western Australia (refer Figure 1).

The 580km² project(2) covers the entirety of the Cosmo-Newbery Greenstone Belt and is located approximately 85km north-east of Laverton in a region known for its prolific gold endowment. As one of the last effectively unexplored greenstone belts in Western Australia, the Project presents a unique and compelling opportunity for the Company.

Highlights

  • Binding agreement to acquire majority interest and control of Cosmo Newbery Gold Project in Western Australia
  • 580km² landholding capturing +50km strike length in highly prospective gold producing region One of the last effectively unexplored greenstone belts in Western Australia
  • Virtually no effective exploration undertaken for several decades
  • Excellent access to infrastructure and nearby producing gold mines
  • Sarama to initially acquire an 80% interest in the majority of the Project(1)
  • Ability for Sarama to increase ownership to 100% in the majority of the Project(1) via an option to acquire the vendor’s remaining interest within a 2-year period post completion

Sarama’s President, CEO & MD, Andrew Dinning commented:

“We are pleased to have reached this milestone in the acquisition of a majority interest in the Cosmo Newbery Gold Project and look forward to completing the transaction in due course. The Company considers the Project to be highly prospective for a number of commodities and its scale, location, favourable geological setting and truly underexplored status presents a unique exploration opportunity.”

Cosmo Newbery Project

The Project is comprised of 7 contiguous exploration tenements covering 580km² in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia, approximately 85km north-east of Laverton and 95km west of the ~7Moz(3) Gruyere Gold Mine. The Project is readily accessible via the Great Central Road which services the Cosmo Newbery Community.

The Project captures one of the last unexplored greenstone belts in Western Australia and with a strike length of +50km, the Cosmo Newbery Belt represents a large and prospective system with gold first being discovered in the area in the 1890’s. Multiple historical gold workings are documented within the Project area and work undertaken to date, has identified multiple exploration targets for follow up.

Despite this significant prospectivity, the Project has seen virtually no modern exploration or drilling of merit due to a lack of land access persisting over a significant period. As a result, the Project has not benefited from the evolution of geochemical and geophysical techniques which now facilitate effective exploration in deeply weathered and complex regolith settings which is particularly pertinent given approximately 75% of the Project area is under cover.

Following the relatively recent securing of land access, the Project is now available for systematic and modern-day exploration programs to be conducted on a broad-scale. It is anticipated that future exploration programs will initially follow-up preliminary targets generated from regional soil sampling and limited reconnaissance drilling programs, a majority of which extended to approximately 5m below surface with a small percentage extending up to 30m below surface.

Figure 1 – Cosmo Newbery Project Location


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Sarama Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Golden Mile Resources

Golden Mile Confirms Joint Venture-Acquisition Over Highly Prospective Copper Project in Arizona, USA

Golden Mile Resources Limited (“Golden Mile”; “the Company”; ASX: “G88”) is pleased to report the Company has completed successful due diligence and entered into a joint venture-acquisition agreement with Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (“Outcrop”) over the Pearl Copper Project located in Arizona, United States of America (“USA”).

Keep reading...Show less

Franco-Nevada Reports Q2 2024 Results

New Mine Start -ups and Acquisitions

(in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Franco-Nevada Announces the Acquisition of a 1.8% NSR on Newmont's Yanacocha Operations

(in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

Franco-Nevada Corporation (" Franco- Nevada " or the " Company ") (TSX: FNV) (NYSE: FNV) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary has acquired from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (" Buenaventura ") and its subsidiary, an existing 1.8% net smelter return royalty on all minerals (the " Royalty ") covering Newmont Corporation's (" Newmont ") Yanacocha mine and adjacent mineral properties located in Peru . Consideration for the Royalty consists of $210 million paid in cash on closing, plus a contingent payment of $15 million in Franco-Nevada common shares, payable upon achievement of certain conditions as described below.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures (TSXV:BOL)

Bold Ventures


Keep reading...Show less
Tempest Minerals

TEM | Yalgoo Update - Remorse Site Works Commenced

Tempest Minerals Ltd (TEM) is pleased to update the market on the Remorse Project. After significant weather related delays, safe access has been established and earthworks at the Remorse Target have commenced. This work includes critical site access and drill pad construction. It is expected that upon the completion of this work that drilling will commence shortly thereafter in late August 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Dart Mining NL

Further Drilling Success at Rushworth Gold Project Validates Exploration Model & Strategy

Dart Mining NL (ASX:DTM) (“Dart Mining” or “the Company”) has received more positive results from the Phase 2 diamond drilling within the company’s 100% owned Rushworth Gold tenement package.

Keep reading...Show less

×