Sarama Completes Tranche 2 Options Placement
Sarama Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Sarama Resources
Investor Insight
Sarama Resources offers a compelling investment opportunity fueled by a multi-million dollar, fully-funded arbitration claim and two new gold projects encompassing 1,000 sq km of the Cosmo Newbery and Mt Venn Greenstone Belts in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields.
Overview
Sarama Resources (TSXV:SWA,ASX:SRR) is a gold-focused Australian mineral exploration and development company. Sarama has two core components to its business, one being a significant and fully funded arbitration claim, and the other being two highly prospective gold projects totaling 1,000 sq km in area in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. Individually, each component significantly derisks the company and together they present significant value and upside optionality for investors.
Sarama recently acquired the Cosmo and the Mt Venn gold projects which cover 580 sq km and 420 sq km, respectively, and encompass most of the greenstone belts in which they are situated. These greenstone belts are located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia, and both have historical gold workings and strong geological and structural similarities to the adjacent Dorothy Hills greenstone belt which hosts the +8 Moz Gruyere gold deposit.
The Cosmo and Mt Venn gold projects offer a unique and promising opportunity for exploration in a region known for its prolific gold endowment.
The company is also pursuing a significant arbitration claim which is fully funded through a non-recourse loan facility. Boies Schiller Flexner who have an excellent track record of securing large settlements has been appointed to assist with the claim. The damages being sought are not less than cAU$200 million plus interest, and have the potential to be significantly more.
Sarama is led by an experienced board and management team with more than 30 years of individual experience and a proven track record of discovery and development of large-scale gold deposits including the +25 Moz world-class Kibali Gold Mine (formerly Moto Gold), and the +3 million ounce Sanutura gold project.
Company Highlights
- Sarama has two core components to its business - a fully funded arbitration claim and a new and highly prospective gold project in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.
- Sarama’s Cosmo Gold project covers 580 sq km and encompasses most of the highly prospective Cosmo Newbery Greenstone Belt in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.
- Sarama has acquired 80 percent interest in the Mt Venn gold project, which is 40 km east of the Cosmo Newbery Project, less than 40 km from the +8 Moz Gruyere gold mine and covers 420 sq km of the highly prospective Mt Venn Greenstone Belt.
- The company’s significant arbitration claim in Burkina Faso is fully funded through a non-recourse loan facility, seeking no less than AU$180 million in damages.
- The company is led by an experienced management team and board with more than 30 years of individual experience and a proven track record of discovery and development.
Key Projects
Cosmo Newbery Gold Project
The Cosmo Gold project is an underexplored, belt-scale gold asset in Western Australia's Eastern Goldfields. The project spans 580 sq km covering the entirety of the Cosmo-Newbery Greenstone Belt, a large and prospective system with gold first being discovered in the area in the 1890s and where rock chip sampling has returned grades up to 52 g/t gold. Cosmo Gold comprises seven contiguous exploration tenements and is located approximately 85 km northeast of Laverton in a region known for its prolific gold endowment.
Project Highlights
- Promising Geology: Whole greenstone belt with good structural setting in a prolific gold-producing region
- Scale: Tenure is contiguous over 583 sq km and covers the entire +50 km of greenstone belt
- Old workings: Gold was discovered in the 1890s highlighting its potential, but the area has remained unexplored for decades
- Limited exploration: The belt has seen virtually no modern exploration and no drilling of merit
- Location: Situated 95 km west of +8 Moz Gruyere gold mine (Gold Road) and 85 km from Laverton which sits in a greenstone belt hosting over 35 Moz of gold
Mt Venn Project
The Mt Venn Gold project has many similarities to the nearby Cosmo gold project and the company views it as an underexplored, belt-scale gold asset. The project spans 420 sq km and covers a large portion of the Mt Venn Greenstone Belt, a large and prospective system with gold first being discovered in the area in the 1890s. Limited drilling has returned multiple intersections of merit, and the project has a 35km long gold corridor marked by semi-contiguous gold-in-soil anomalism, old workings and drill intercepts. Mt Venn comprises three contiguous exploration tenements and is located approximately 35 km west of Gold Road’s 8 Moz, +300,000 oz/yr Gruyere gold mine and 40 km east of the company’s Cosmo gold project.
Project Highlights
- Promising Geology: Project covers a significant part of the Mt Venn greenstone belt, it has a good lithological and structural setting, including a regional shear zone approximately 50 km long and 1 to 3 km wide, extending full length of the greenstone belt.
- Scale: Tenure is contiguous over 420 sq km and covers a large portion of greenstone belt
- Old workings: Gold was discovered in the 1890s highlighting its potential, but the area has remained unexplored for decades
- Limited exploration: A lot of exploration potential remains in the belt with historical exploration work delineating a 35km anomalous gold trend coincident with a major regional structure and favorable lithologies
- Gold intercepts in drilling at Three Bears Prospect on Mt Venn project extend over 4 km trend to maximum 8.5 g/t gold
- Location: Situated 40 km west of Gold Road’s 8 Moz, +300,000 oz/yr Gruyere gold mine, 20 km west of Gold Road’s 1 Moz Golden Highway deposit and 40 km east of the company’s Cosmo gold project
Management Team
Andrew Dinning – Executive Chairman
Andrew Dinning is a founder, managing director and CEO of Sarama Resources. Dinning is committed to development in Africa and recently retired as a board member of The Australia-Africa Minerals and Energy Group (AAMEG) after eight years of service. AAMEG is a peak body representing Australian companies engaged in the development of Africa's resource industry.
Dinning has over 35 years of experience in the international mining arena and has worked in the Democratic Republic of Congo, West Africa, the UK, Russia and Australia. He has extensive mine management, operations and capital markets experience and has spent most of his career in the gold sector. Dinning was a director and president of the Democratic Republic of Congo-based Moto Goldmines Ltd from 2005 to 2009. He oversaw the development of the company's Moto Gold Project (Kibali Gold) from two million to more than 22 million ounces of gold. Dinning took the project from exploration to pre-development. The Moto Gold project was later taken over by Randgold Resources and AngloGold Ashanti for $600 million in October 2009. Dinning has an MBA, a first-class mine managers certificate in Western Australia and South Australia and a Bachelor of Engineering in Mining degree.
John (Jack) Hamilton - Vice-president of Exploration
Jack Hamilton is a founder and the vice president of exploration at Sarama Resources. Hamilton has 35 years of experience as a professional geologist. Hamilton has worked around the world for international resource companies. Before Sarama, he was the exploration manager for Moto Goldmines. in the Democratic Republic of Congo. At Moto Goldmines, he led the team that discovered the main deposits and resource at the world-class Moto Gold Project (now Kibali Gold) which has a resource of more than 22 million ounces.
Hamilton specializes in precious metal exploration in Birimian, Archean and Proterozoic greenstone belts. He has worked and consulted in West, Central and East Africa for the past 20 years with various companies, including Barrick Gold Corporation, Echo Bay Mines, Etruscan Resources Inc, Anglo American, Geo Services International and Moto Goldmines. Whilst at Moto Goldmines, he led the exploration team that took the Moto gold deposit from discovery to bankable feasibility. The Moto gold deposit was later sold to Randgold Resources and AngloGold Ashanti in October 2009.
Paul Schmiede - Vice-president of Corporate Development
Paul Schmiede is a major shareholder and the vice president of corporate development at Sarama Resources. He is a mining engineer with over 25 years of experience in mining and exploration. Before joining Sarama Resources in 2010, Schmiede was vice president of operations and project development at Moto Goldmines. At Moto Goldmine, he managed the pre-feasibility, bankable and definitive feasibility study for the more than 22 million-ounce Democratic Republic of Congo-based Moto Gold Project (now Kibali Gold). Whilst at Moto Goldmines, he also managed the in-country environment, community studies and pre-construction activities. Before joining Moto Goldmines, he held senior operational and management positions with Gold Fields and WMC Resources. At these companies, Schmiede was responsible for underground and open-pit operations as well as project development and planning.
Schmiede holds a first-class mine managers certificate in Western Australia and a Bachelor of Engineering in Mining degree. He is also a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
Lui Evangelista - Chief Financial Officer
Lui Evangelista is Sarama's chief financial officer with 35 years of experience in accounting, finance and corporate governance with public companies. He has more than 20 years of experience in the mining industry –– 10 years of which have been at the operational and corporate level with companies operating in Francophone Africa.
Evangelista held the positions of group financial controller and acting CFO at Anvil Mining. which operated 3 mines in the DRC. He was an integral part of the senior management team that saw Anvil's market capitalization grow from C$100 million in 2005 to C$1.3 billion upon takeover by Minmetals in 2012.
Evangelista holds a Bachelor of Business in Accounting degree, a graduate diploma in business administration and a graduate diploma in applied corporate governance.
Simon Jackson - Non-executive Director
Simon Jackson is a founder, shareholder and non-executive chairman of Sarama Resources. Simon is a Chartered Accountant with over 25 years of experience in the mining sector. He is the chairman of Predictive Discovery and non-executive director of African gold producer Resolute Mining. He has previously held senior management positions at Red Back Mining, Orca Gold and Beadell Resources.
Jackson specializes in M&A, public equity markets management and corporate finance. His career has included corporate transactions in Canada, Australia, Africa and Indonesia. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Western Australia and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia.
Adrian Byass - Non-executive Director
Adrian Byass has more than 25 years of experience in the mining industry. He has focused his career on the economic development of mineral resources. He is skilled in economic and resource geology. Byass has experience ranging from production in gold and nickel mines to the evaluation and development of mining projects with listed and unlisted entities in several countries. He has also held several executive and non-executive board roles on both ASX and AIM-listed companies.
Byass presently operates in a corporate and market-focused capacity on a national and international basis. He has board-level experience in mine development, capital raising and M&A in Australia and on overseas stock exchanges. Byass has played key roles in a range of exploration and mining projects in Australia, Africa, North America and Europe. These projects were based on a suite of commodities including gold, base and specialty metals.
Byass holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology and a Bachelor of Economics. Byass is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, a fellow of the Society of Economic Geology and a competent person for the reporting of mineral resources (JORC 2012).
Byass is currently on the board of multiple ASX-listed companies, including Galena Mining, Kaiser Reef, Kingwest Resources and Infinity Lithium.
Michael Bohm - Non-executive Director
Michael Bohm is a seasoned director and mining engineer in the resources industry. His career spans roles as a mining engineer, mine manager, study manager, project manager, project director, and managing director.
He has been directly involved in the development of multiple mines in the gold, nickel, and diamond industries, and made significant contributions to Ramelius Resources during its formative years. This experience is particularly important as Sarama is currently in the process of rebuilding its operations in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.
He is a current director of ASX-listed Riedel Resources and has previously been a director of ASX listed Perseus Mining, Ramelius Resources, Mincor Resources NL and Cygnus Metals.
New Priority Drill Targets Identified at Laverton South Adjacent to New Gold Discovery
Emerging gold discovery on E79’s tenement boundary with KalGold
- Recent drilling by Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Ltd (KalGold) (ASX: KAL) on an adjoining tenement to E79 Gold’s Laverton South Project highlights a potential emerging gold discovery, called Lighthorse.
- Recently announced drilling results by KalGold have returned thick, shallow zones of gold mineralisation with results including1,2:
- 8m @ 2.29g/t Au from 60m (KGAC24045) – located ~40m from the E79 Gold/KalGold tenement boundary; and
- 17m @ 4.81g/t Au from 48m (KGAC24152) – ~550m from the E79 Gold/KalGold tenement boundary.
- Structural trends, host stratigraphy and drill targets strike towards E79 Gold-owned tenements, where there has been no drilling to date.
- Planning is underway for aircore drilling to drill test the newly identified targets on the E79 Gold tenure late in the March Quarter.
E79 Gold CEO, Ned Summerhayes, said:“The great work done by KalGold to make the greenfields Lighthorse gold discovery is very exciting for E79 Gold, with shallow intercepts of strong gold grades in drilling so close to our tenement boundary and the two main extensions to the mineralisation interpreted by KalGold both trending onto our tenure. There is no drilling on our side of the tenement boundary and, in light of this exciting breakthrough, we will move quickly to drill test these walk-up targets.”
Laverton South Projects
Lake Yindana (100%) and Pinjin (100%)
The Laverton South Project, with an area of 272km2, covers a southern portion of the Laverton Tectonic Zone (‘LTZ’) approximately 130km east-northeast of Kalgoorlie, within the major gold producing Archean Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia.
The LTZ is one of the world’s richest gold belts with more than 30 million ounces (‘Moz’) in historical production, reserves and resources and hosts numerous prolific deposits including Granny Smith (5.8Moz), Sunrise Dam (10.3Moz) and Wallaby (11.8Moz)3.
Neighbouring company, Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Ltd (ASX: KAL) (KalGold) has recently released significant assay results from drilling at an emerging greenfields gold discovery called Lighthorse, in a structure parallel to the LTZ.
The discovery sits to the west of KalGold’s Kirgella Gift/Providence deposits (2.34Mt @ 1.0g/t Au for 76,400 ounces4) and to the immediate east of E79 Gold’s tenure, see Figure 1).
The discovery holes at Lighthorse are interpreted by KalGold to define a zone of mineralisation up to 600m long and 200m wide under transported cover, which is open both at depth and along strike. This new ‘blind’ discovery sits between 40m and 550m east of E79 Gold’s Pinjin Project.
The main Lighthorse mineralised structure trends north-west into E79 Gold’s tenure, creating the North Target (see Figure 1), which sits in a zone of structural complexity with a structural offset and interpreted demagnetisation evident in the regional aeromagnetic data. There has been no historic drilling over the North Target in E79 Gold’s tenure.
A second cross-cutting mineralised structure strikes south-west, creating the South Target. The regional aeromagnetic data shows this south-west trending zone extending into the E79 Gold tenure, where again there has been no previous drilling in E79 Gold’s tenure.
Both of these targets will be the focus of an upcoming aircore (AC) program at the Laverton South Project, planned for the end of the March Quarter.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from E79 Gold Mines Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
New Central Porphyry System Identified at Venatica
Ultra-potassic stockwork outcrop identifies a new Central Porphyry
Altair Minerals Limited (ASX: ALR) (‘the Company’ or ‘Altair’) is pleased to announce preliminary findings following a site visit where the Company has identified a significant outcrop of stockwork system at Central Porphyry. Outcropping quartzite, magnetite and secondary biotite veined porphyry stockwork which is part of a new separate Central Porphyry – 3km Southwest of the high-grade Irka NE Porphyry2.
Key Highlights:
- Identification of new Central Porphyry | Venatica West a Porphyry Cluster
Site visit has discovered a significant outcrop of leached porphyry stockwork and ultra-potassic vein system which identifies a Central Porphyry intrusive part of a cluster system at Venatica West. Typical alteration and veining present within Bornite-Gold rich Copper Porphyry systems.
- Extremely dense veining and stockwork | Multi-stage Mineralisation
Stockwork of A-type quartz, magnetite and secondary biotite on Central Porphyry is the densest identified to date across Venatica West, suggesting significant hydrothermal activity, overlapping events, fracturing and multi-stage mineralisation at Central Porphyry, ideal for copper enrichment.
- Small portion of a much larger system | Central Porphyry Remains Open
Identification of Central Porphyry is an outstanding outcome, due to only a portion of the potassic stockwork zone outcropping, which could’ve easily been missed. Ultra-potassic alteration with dense stockwork as seen within this outcrop, generally tends to expand kilometres, with remaining footprint of alteration sitting under soil cover. Further fieldwork can identify full extent of this Central Porphyry.
- Potential for regional Porphyry system | SW – NE Regional Porphyry System
Preliminary fieldwork analysis on-going, with already a new Central Porphyry system being identified within virgin grounds at Venatica West, sitting ~3km Southwest of the high-grade Irka NE Porphyry and ~2km Northeast of the Irka SW Porphyry-Skarn system2. Suggestive of a regional SW to NE trending porphyry cluster, filling the intersection of two district faults.
- Community Engagement Commenced | Early Community Approval
Early engagement has commenced with the local community, with multiple local members showing support for on-going exploration works. Altair’s exploration team has also met with the President of the Community with very positive preliminary discussions. Altair has received initial community approval for exploration works with intention of putting forward long-term proposal of work programs, community incentive programs, project scheduling and local training.
Discovery of New Central Porphyry at Venatica West
The Central Porphyry is located on the Irka permit, situated ~3km southwest of the high-grade Irka NE Porphyry target and is a new intrusion system identified within Venatica West during initial site visit. The upper zone of a new Central Porphyry has been identified through outcrop which consists of leached ultra-potassic stockwork of quartz, magnetite and secondary biotite dense veining, and surrounded by phyllic alteration halo and hosted within overprinted argillic alteration.
The ultra-potassic alteration suggests Altair is standing above the core of the Central Porphyry. The overprinting of strong argillic alteration has occurred from later stage hydrothermal fluids which has replaced the feldspars with clay material while maintaining the stockwork veining – suggesting a multi- stage mineralisation event which can significantly enrich the grades of copper sulphide and hypogene zone below. This leached stockwork from late-stage argillic alteration indicates the copper has been remobilized and disseminated into structurally favourable zones below, with potential to enhance grades within the contacts and breccia’s at the core of the Central Porphyry.
The ultra-potassic zone generally sits right above the core of a Porphyry intrusion and in the case of the Central Porphyry, it is the densest set of stockwork, and veinlets discovered so far at Venatica West, with high alteration suggesting this area is the key part of hydrothermal activity and potentially the feeder to multiple other Porphyry systems.
The presence of dense secondary biotite veining on altered ultra-potassic outcrop not only indicates the presence of a new Porphyry system sitting below but also is an essential element for developing a large-scale Porphyry deposit within this particular belt.
Within other billion-tonne deposits proximal to Venatica, the presence of secondary biotite into the plays a key role in developing “scale” as its presence within porphyry stock and outwards into diorite host rock, tends to allow substitution of Fe2+ and Mg2+ with Cu2+, which can extend the copper mineral deposit footprint by a further ~500m radius in each direction from the main Porphyry core.1
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Altair Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Panelists: Gold "Essential" to Own as Volatility Rises and Reserves Diminish
Gold has long served as a tool for investors to enhance their portfolios and protect against volatility.
At the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, CEO Jay Martin engaged with industry experts Frank Giustra, Grant Williams, Alastair Still and David Garofalo to explore trends currently affecting the sector.
The group illustrated a market at a crucial juncture, with changing investor sentiment, geopolitical tensions and impending financial instability converging to potentially create the perfect storm.
Eastern vs. western perspectives on gold
Martin kicked the panel off by reviewing the last several years in the gold market. Looking back at 2019 and 2020, he noted that an influx of western investors helped pushed the metal's price to phenomenal levels.
However, as the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic drove inflation and interest rates, these investors became sellers, and gold started to sink. Capitalizing on these lower price points, central banks moved into the market and not only stabilized the price, but caused it to surge to all-time highs. By mid-2024, gold was 70 percent above its 2022 low.
Frank Giustra, CEO of the Fiore Group, largely agreed with Martin's summary of gold's activity, but added that while he thinks central bank buying will continue, there is more going on than meets the eye.
“What most people don’t understand about gold is that it’s not that the gold price is going up — it's the fact that the fiat currencies that are measured against it are going down in value for a whole host of reasons," he said.
Giustra sees the US fiscal situation as a factor pushing the gold price up, and suggested that the situation is not only beyond repair, but also on the precipice of a crisis. “At some point there will be a US dollar crisis. It’s going to happen in our lifetimes, probably sooner rather than later, and when that happens, gold will go through the roof," he noted.
Grant Williams, author at Things That Make You Go Hmmm, expanded on Giustra’s point, outlining a critical difference between the east and west. “In the east, people don’t buy gold to sell it because the price has gone up. They buy gold to own it, and when they do sell it, it’s because they need to raise money for something important,” he said.
Williams also suggested that the west is at the end of a cycle. In his view, investors are attempting to maximize their returns in any way possible, and the system is corrupt and lacks consequences.
“This is going to come to a head. We’re in the middle of that process now, and at the end of that process, when these cycles fall over, the one thing you want to own is gold," he explained at the conference.
"We are moving into the part of this where it's not just a good idea to own gold anymore — it's essential to own gold. And I think the price is going to reflect that in the coming 12 to 18 months."
Tech stocks, Bitcoin distracting investors from gold
The panelists agreed that today’s investors are distracted as tech and Bitcoin dominate headlines.
While technology stocks still follow the typical market ebbs and flows, cryptocurrencies are a different story.
Giustra even compared the crypto space to a Ponzi scheme, pointing to one influential commenter who has suggested that Bitcoin will reach a value of US$13 million and gold will reach zero.
“These are ridiculous statements, but he needs to make those kinds of statements to keep the greed factor going. In any pyramid scheme, you need to have new buyers all the time to keep the game going,” he said.
Giustra also outlined how the cryptocurrency space has influenced the recent US election, spending US$245 million to influence Congress and the incoming president to ease regulations. This comes from a shifting narrative that implies crypto is a store of value. Giustra believes it's an asset class in search of a purpose.
GoldMining (TSX:GOLD,NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) CEO Alastair Still backed Giustra, saying that unlike gold, Bitcoins can be created every day, while gold’s limited supply is inherently connected to its store of value.
Still described how resource scarcity has been tested, outlining how geopolitically stable jurisdictions are diminishing. At the same time, mining companies have underinvested in exploration and been slow to find new assets.
“So while I think many investors are a little behind the curve," he explained at VRIC.
"What we have seen is the major operating companies, they're running deficits in their reserves, so they’re not replacing what they’re mining, and that’s because they’ve been underfunding exploration for years."
Gold majors dealing with low grades, declining reserves
The systemic underfunding of exploration could be an opportunity for explorers and developers to start acquiring projects that will be sought by majors in the future. As it stands, miners are having to maximize extraction efforts.
“The operators are mining lower grades. That doesn’t necessarily mean they’re making more gold. They might make more profit, but they are actually potentially mining less gold,” Still commented.
David Garofalo, CEO, president, chairman and director at Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY), agreed that operators are facing a challenge. “They’re facing a squeeze from tiny reserves, and reserves are down 40 percent. That’s demonstrated because the juniors haven’t had access to capital for over a dozen years,” he said.
He went on to explain that the entire industry is facing cost pressures.
All-in-sustaining costs have risen along with the price of gold, leading to a squeeze among producers. Much of this is due to inflation, which has resonated throughout the general economy.
“That’s why when you look at the leaders in our industry, their share prices are lower today than they were 30 years ago, when the gold price was a 10th of what it is today,” Garofalo said.
Rising costs and chronic underfunding are causing a dual squeeze. No new projects are in the pipeline, and he doesn’t expect the situation to reverse any time soon. Instead, he sees sees major companies like Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) and Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) with stagnating reserves and stalled output.
They can grow their share count, but not the gold they have access to, they’re not creating share value.
Which gold stocks to focus on now?
Garofalo suggested that the right space to be in now is the development stage. He thinks the majors are approaching a point where they need to add assets to their portfolios to continue to grow.
“The industry has basically been giving money back to investors for the last dozen years in dividends and share buybacks and whatnot, and not meaningfully back into the grassroots exploration to replace depleting reserves,” he said.
Likewise, Giustra backed the idea that the gold sector needs more consolidation.
“There are far too many companies burning a lot of overhead. The industry needs to consolidate. We need to deliver performance. And so it’s partially the industry’s fault; for a long time, it hasn’t performed. You need to perform economically with your deposits to qualify as an investment sector,” he said.
Williams added that it’s important for investors to understand what they are looking for. He said that gold can be “a get rich quick scheme, a get rich slow scheme and a stay rich scheme,” depending on where you are in the cycle.
“That shouldn’t be your only focus. You shouldn’t only be thinking about, 'Where can I find the 10 baggers?' If that’s really your mindset, crypto is the perfect vehicle for that, because there’s a 10 bagger produced every minute if you're lucky enough to get in and get out. This industry is tangible," Williams said.
"It’s things you pull out of the ground that are valuable."
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Exploring Investment Opportunities in Colombia’s High-grade Gold Resource
Colombia's mining sector is experiencing a renaissance, with the country's rich mineral resources attracting increasing attention from global investors.
At the forefront of this resurgence is the Antioquia region, a historical gold-mining hub that continues to yield impressive results. This article explores the opportunities in Colombia's mining landscape, with a particular focus on Antioquia and the companies poised to capitalize on its potential.
Colombia's geological diversity has long been recognized as a source of immense mineral wealth. The country's gold reserves, in particular, have been a cornerstone of its mining sector. Recent reports indicate that Colombia produces more than 1 million ounces of gold annually, accounting for nearly half of its total gold production. This substantial output underscores the country's significance in the global gold market.
The Colombian government has been proactive in fostering a more attractive environment for foreign investment in the mining sector. Regulatory improvements aim to streamline processes and enhance transparency, addressing historical challenges that have deterred international mining companies. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to unlock the full potential of Colombia's mineral resources.
However, some challenges do persist. Environmental concerns, community relations and security issues in some regions continue to require careful navigation by mining operators. Despite these hurdles, the opportunities presented by Colombia's vast mineral wealth make it an increasingly attractive destination for mining investment.
Antioquia: Heart of Colombia's gold-mining industry
Within Colombia, the Department of Antioquia stands out as the premier mining region, contributing approximately 50 percent of the nation's gold output. This data emphasizes Antioquia's rich mining heritage, which dates back centuries. The region's geological formations have consistently yielded high-grade gold deposits, attracting both artisanal miners and large-scale operations.
Antioquia's dominance in the gold sector is further bolstered by its well-developed infrastructure. The region boasts a network of roads, power supplies and skilled labor that significantly enhances the operational efficiency of mining projects. Ongoing investments in infrastructure continue to improve accessibility and reduce operational costs for mining companies in the area.
Areas such as Segovia, with its high-grade gold deposits, offer strategic importance for exploration and development. The presence of major mining companies in the country not only validates Colombia's potential but also contributes to the development of robust mining infrastructure.
Competitive landscape in Antioquia
Antioquia's gold-rich terrain has attracted a diverse array of mining companies, from junior explorers to major producers. This competitive landscape has fostered a dynamic mining ecosystem, characterized by innovation and strategic partnerships.
Several gold mining operations in the region have garnered international attention. They include Aris Mining's (TSX:ARIS,NYSEAMERICAN:ARMN) Segovia operations, and Zijin Mining's (OTC Pink:ZIJMF,HKEX:2899) Buritica mine. These projects not only demonstrate the area's mineral potential but also serve as catalysts for further exploration and development. The proximity of these operations to one another creates opportunities for synergies in infrastructure, processing facilities, and knowledge sharing.
However, the concentration of mining activities also intensifies competition for prime exploration and development targets. Companies operating in Antioquia must differentiate themselves through strategic land positions, innovative exploration techniques, and effective community engagement to succeed in this competitive environment.
Quimbaya Gold: Strategically positioned for success
Among the companies seeking to capitalize on Antioquia's gold potential is Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM). The company has strategically positioned itself with a significant land package of 59,057 hectares across three mining projects in the Antioquia region. This extensive footprint provides Quimbaya Gold with a diverse portfolio of exploration targets in one of Colombia's most productive gold districts.
Quimbaya Gold's projects are strategically located near major mining operations, a factor that could significantly enhance their value proposition. Its flagship Tahami project is adjacent and on trend to Aris Mining’s Segovia mine, one of the world’s highest-grade gold mines. Proximity to established mines often indicates favorable geology and can provide logistical advantages in terms of infrastructure and skilled labor availability.
The company's focus on high-grade gold discoveries aligns with the historical productivity of the Antioquia region. High-grade deposits can offer superior economics, potentially leading to more robust project financials even in fluctuating gold price environments. This focus on quality over quantity positions Quimbaya Gold to potentially deliver significant value to investors as it advances its exploration programs.
Compelling investment case
The convergence of favorable geology, improving regulatory conditions and strategic corporate positioning makes Antioquia a compelling region for mining investment. As Colombia continues to emerge as a significant player in the global gold market, companies with established positions in Antioquia can benefit from the region's growth trajectory.
Quimbaya Gold's extensive land package and strategic focus on high-grade resources make it a compelling opportunity. The potential for significant discoveries, coupled with the operational advantages of working in an established mining district, presents a unique value proposition for investors seeking exposure to Colombia's expanding mining industry.
However, investors should approach the sector with a balanced perspective. While the potential rewards are significant, mining exploration and development carry inherent risks. Factors such as geological uncertainties, fluctuating commodity prices and regulatory changes can impact project outcomes. Due diligence and a thorough understanding of both the opportunities and challenges in the Colombian mining sector are essential for informed investment decisions.
Investor takeaway
Colombia's mining sector, particularly in the gold-rich region of Antioquia, presents a compelling narrative of resource potential and economic opportunity. As the country continues to refine its regulatory framework and attract international investment, regions like Antioquia are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Colombia's mining industry.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Quimbaya Goldin order to help investors learn more about the company. Quimbaya Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Quimbaya Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
Providence Gold Mines
Investor Insight
Providence Gold Mines’ portfolio of past-producing gold assets with a resource potential of 1 to 4 million ounces, makes it a compelling investment opportunity for investors seeking exposure to undervalued, high-potential gold assets amid a current gold bull market.
Overview
Providence Gold Mines (TSXV:PHD,OTCQB:PRRVF,GR-FRANKFURT:7RH1) is a junior gold exploration company focused on the revitalization of the historic Providence Group of Mines and further unlocking the potential of its high-grade gold deposits within the Mother Lode Gold Belt in Sonora, California. This prolific gold district has historically reportedly produced over 128 million ounces of gold, making it one of the most significant gold-producing regions in North America.
Providence Gold is strategically positioned to benefit from the current gold bull market, as global economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and rising demand for safe-haven assets continue to drive gold prices to historic highs. With a portfolio of past-producing gold mines, high-grade drill targets, and a near-term pathway to production through stockpile processing, the company is poised to potentially generate significant value for shareholders. The Providence Group of Mines consists of seven patented mineral claims: Bonita, Consuelo, Fair Play, Good Enough, McCarthy, Mexican and Providence.
This past-producing gold asset was historically one of the more famous high-grade mines in the Mother Lode Belt, with reported production grades exceeding 1 oz/ton (or 31 g/t gold). Mining operations ceased in 1916, leaving behind significant unmined high-grade ore at depth, as well as gold-bearing stockpiles that have since been identified as a near-term cash flow opportunity.
Providence Gold Mines is led by professionals with extensive experience in discovery of new mines in the mother lode district and corporate finance. Their combined expertise in geology, capital markets and project execution positions the company for successful exploration and potential near-term production. This, combined with high-grade historical production, modern geological exploration techniques, and near-term catalysts, Providence Gold is well-positioned to emerge as a high-value gold exploration and development play in a rising gold market.
Company Highlights
- Providence Gold controls a portfolio of gold mines in Tuolumne County, California, situated in the heart of the historic Mother Lode district, a region that has produced over 128 million ounces of gold to date.
- The Providence Group of Gold Mines, consisting of seven patented staked mineral claims, was historically a high-grade producer, with reported grades grossly exceeding 1.0 oz/ton.
- The company has identified gold-bearing stockpiles from historical operations that could provide an immediate cash-flow opportunity through simple gravity-based processing.
- Utilizing 3D terrestrial LIDAR laser scanning technology and traditional exploration methods, Providence Gold has identified new high-grade drill targets beneath and between historical stopes, supporting a resource potential estimate of 1 to 4 million ounces.
- The company has outlined a 4,000-meter core drilling program, targeting high-grade zones identified through 3D modeling, trenching and soil geo chemistry and traditional mapping.
Key Project
Providence Group of Mines
The Providence Group of Mines, located in Tuolumne County, California, sits within the Mother Lode Belt, a historic gold-producing region responsible for over 128 million ounces of gold production since the 19th century. The Mother Lode Belt is one of the most significant gold districts in the United States, characterized by high-grade mesothermal vein-hosted orogenic gold deposits. The district features structurally controlled mineralization associated with regional shearing and faulting, forming a series of gold-bearing quartz veins that have been the focus of both historic and modern mining operations.
Gold mining at the Providence Mines dates back to 1894, with extensive production recorded until 1916. At the time of closure, the mine was actively extracting high-grade ore, but operations ceased due to a dispute and a regional fire that destroyed surface infrastructure, rather than depletion of mineral resources. Historical reports indicate the mine's lower levels, specifically from the 10th to 12th levels, were actively being developed into rich ore shoots at the time of shutdown, suggesting that significant mineralization remains in place.
The ore shoots within the Providence Gold system are reported to have historically produced between 30,000 to 50,000 ounces per stope, with average gold grades exceeding 1 oz/ton (31 g/t gold). The McCarthy Mine, one of the key areas within the Providence Group, has returned surface samples with gold assays ranging from 77 g/t to 97 g/t gold, further demonstrating the district’s exceptional high-grade potential. Importantly, the historical mine workings only reached a depth of 100 feet, leaving down-dip extensions of the ore body entirely unexplored.
Modern structural interpretations and geophysical surveys suggest that gold mineralization at Providence is open at depth and along strike, with a strong likelihood of additional undiscovered high-grade ore shoots. Given that mining operations in the early 20th century were limited by technology and capital, the potential for discovering new gold zones using modern exploration techniques remains highly attractive.
Exploration and Development Plans
Providence Gold has embarked on a multi-phase exploration strategy designed to assess the down-dip and strike extensions of near surface, historically mined high-grade gold veins, as well as evaluate the potential for bulk-tonnage, low-grade gold mineralization at surface. The company’s technical approach integrates cutting-edge technologies, including 3D terrestrial LIDAR scanning, geophysical surveys and targeted diamond drilling.
One of the most significant near-term opportunities is the processing of historical stockpiles, which were initially misclassified as waste but have since been confirmed to contain gold mineralization. Recent trenching and bulk sampling returned positive assay results, with recovery tests demonstrating that gold can be efficiently extracted using simple crushing and gravity separation methods. Since the stockpile material is already milled, this initiative could provide a near-term source of revenue while exploration drilling advances.
The primary exploration initiative at Providence is a 4,000-meter core drilling program, targeting previously untested areas near surface, beneath and between the historical stopes. The company has identified high-priority drill targets based on 3D geological modeling and interpretation of compiled data, which suggest that gold-bearing structures extend well beyond the historically mined zones.
Another key aspect of Providence’s exploration strategy is the development of a digital 3D mine model, integrating historical production data, drill results, 3D Lidar surveys and structural interpretations. This modeling enables the team to simulate mineralized zones, predict ore shoot continuity, and optimize future mining scenarios.
Near and Long-term Development Plan Going Forward
In the near-term, the company has identified gold-bearing stockpiles from historical operations that could provide an immediate cash-flow opportunity through simple crushing and gravity-based processing.
In the long-term, Providence remains focused on developing its assets through a phased approach which includes:
- Phase 1 Drilling (2025-2026): Targeting high-grade extensions of previously mined stopes, validating historical resource potential.
- Phase 2 Resource Definition (2025-2026): Expanding the drill program to delineate an NI 43-101 compliant resource, incorporating both high-grade underground targets and bulk-tonnage surface mineralization.
- Preliminary Economic Assessment & Engineering Studies (2026-2027): Evaluating the feasibility of underground mining operations, along with potential processing of the historical stockpiles for early cash-flow generation.
- Permitting & Development (2028+): Advancing toward potential production, leveraging California’s permitting framework and existing infrastructure within the Mother Lode Belt.
Management Team
Ronald A. Coombes - President, CEO & Director
Ronald Coombes brings over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration and project development. He has successfully managed multiple mining ventures, including a molybdenum project that grew from a $1.5 million to $288 million market cap in just 12 months. Throughout his career, Coombes has reviewed and assessed over 100 mining projects across Canada, the US and Mexico, specializing in fundraising, acquisitions and early-stage resource development. He is also a director of Lincoln Mining, which is currently advancing the Pine Grove Gold Deposit in Nevada.
Rodger Young - Chairman, Vice-president & Director
Rodger Young has extensive expertise in international financing, particularly in the natural resources sector. He was the founder and director of a major finance house based in London, specializing in raising capital for mining and resource-based projects. His experience in corporate governance, financial structuring, and investment strategies provides Providence Gold with a strong foundation for securing capital and advancing its projects.
Dr. Lee Groat - Qualified Person & Senior Advisor
Dr. Lee Groat is a renowned geologist and professor at the University of British Columbia. With expertise in structural geology, economic mineral deposits, and exploration strategy, he has contributed significantly to advancing mineral projects globally. His technical leadership ensures Providence Gold’s exploration programs are guided by cutting-edge geological analysis and best industry practices.
Gold Price Breaks US$2,900 as Tariff Turmoil Boosts Safe-haven Appeal
The gold price gained 30 percent in 2024, setting new highs along the way.
It broke through US$2,500 per ounce, then continued higher, hitting US$2,600 and then US$2,700.
Less than a month and a half into 2025, the breakneck pace continues. The price of gold broke through the US$2,800 mark on January 31, and pushed above US$2,900 during intraday trading on Monday (February 11).
Gains since the start of the year have been primarily driven by economic uncertainty, as US President Donald Trump has vowed to make sweeping changes to trade and foreign policy and amid relative strength in the US dollar.
The most recent announcement came on Sunday (February 10), when Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he was planning 25 percent tariffs on aluminum and steel and reciprocal tariffs on all countries. He said a formal announcement would be made on Monday, but at the time of publication, no announcement had been made.
There was quick pushback on the tariff plans as the EU threatened its own retaliatory tariffs.
The new tariffs come just one week after the US backed down from imposing sweeping 25 percent tariffs on all goods entering the US from Mexico and Canada. The president appeared to be leveraging the threat of tariffs against its two trading partners to increase border security. Both countries had previously announced significant increases in funding for technology and patrols along their respective borders.
Recent weeks have also seen the President make remarks about the future of Gaza that would see the displacement of millions of Palestinians. Trump also suggested that Gaza could become US property as it works to redevelop the area, likening it to the Riviera. On Monday he expanded on the idea saying that Gaza residents would have no right to return.
The language and tone of his statements were met with pushback, particularly from other Middle Eastern countries, which argued it could push the region deeper into conflict.
Investors seek stability as uncertainty mounts
All these announcements have spooked some investors, prompting them to turn to gold for added stability in their portfolios.
According to data from the World Gold Council (WGC), US$2.6 billion in investments were added to gold ETFs in January. The majority of these inflows came from European funds, which saw investors add 39 metric tons to their holdings. However, both US and Asian funds saw some decreases, with combined losses of 10 metric tons.
The council suggests that the increase was at least partly due to European Central Bank rate cuts, which caused a sharp fall in bond yields during the month.
The release also predicts further gains in February, in particular from China, where New Year’s celebrations tend to favor retail gold sales. The WGC noted that February sales have a positive correlation with January's performance.
Monday saw gold rise sharply, gaining 1.48 percent to reach US$2,902.30 per ounce by 1 p.m. EST. Silver was also up, but not as much, gaining 0.71 percent to US$32 per ounce.
Despite the announcements of new tariffs, equity markets were also up in morning trading. The S&P 500 (INDEXSP:INX) gained 0.64 percent to 6,064.57, while the Nasdaq-100 (INDEXNASDAQ:NDX) rose 1.22 percent to 21,754.19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) saw a slight gain of just 0.2 percent to 44,390.78.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Sarama Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
