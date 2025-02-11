Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Sarama Resources (SRR:AU) has announced Sarama Completes Tranche 2 Options Placement

E79 GOLD MINES LIMITED

New Priority Drill Targets Identified at Laverton South Adjacent to New Gold Discovery

Emerging gold discovery on E79’s tenement boundary with KalGold

West Australian-based explorer E79 Gold Mines Limited (ASX: E79) (‘E79 Gold’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased provide an update on exploration activities at the Laverton South Gold Project in Western Australia.
Keep reading...Show less
Altair Minerals

New Central Porphyry System Identified at Venatica

Ultra-potassic stockwork outcrop identifies a new Central Porphyry

Altair Minerals Limited (ASX: ALR) (‘the Company’ or ‘Altair’) is pleased to announce preliminary findings following a site visit where the Company has identified a significant outcrop of stockwork system at Central Porphyry. Outcropping quartzite, magnetite and secondary biotite veined porphyry stockwork which is part of a new separate Central Porphyry – 3km Southwest of the high-grade Irka NE Porphyry2.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars.

Panelists: Gold "Essential" to Own as Volatility Rises and Reserves Diminish

Gold has long served as a tool for investors to enhance their portfolios and protect against volatility.

At the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, CEO Jay Martin engaged with industry experts Frank Giustra, Grant Williams, Alastair Still and David Garofalo to explore trends currently affecting the sector.

The group illustrated a market at a crucial juncture, with changing investor sentiment, geopolitical tensions and impending financial instability converging to potentially create the perfect storm.

Keep reading...Show less
Piedra del Peñol, Antioquia, Colombia.

Exploring Investment Opportunities in Colombia’s High-grade Gold Resource

Colombia's mining sector is experiencing a renaissance, with the country's rich mineral resources attracting increasing attention from global investors.

At the forefront of this resurgence is the Antioquia region, a historical gold-mining hub that continues to yield impressive results. This article explores the opportunities in Colombia's mining landscape, with a particular focus on Antioquia and the companies poised to capitalize on its potential.

Colombia's geological diversity has long been recognized as a source of immense mineral wealth. The country's gold reserves, in particular, have been a cornerstone of its mining sector. Recent reports indicate that Colombia produces more than 1 million ounces of gold annually, accounting for nearly half of its total gold production. This substantial output underscores the country's significance in the global gold market.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold coin stacks with up arrow.

Gold Price Breaks US$2,900 as Tariff Turmoil Boosts Safe-haven Appeal

The gold price gained 30 percent in 2024, setting new highs along the way.

It broke through US$2,500 per ounce, then continued higher, hitting US$2,600 and then US$2,700.

Less than a month and a half into 2025, the breakneck pace continues. The price of gold broke through the US$2,800 mark on January 31, and pushed above US$2,900 during intraday trading on Monday (February 11).

Gains since the start of the year have been primarily driven by economic uncertainty, as US President Donald Trump has vowed to make sweeping changes to trade and foreign policy and amid relative strength in the US dollar.

Keep reading...Show less

