Sarama Resources

Sarama Completes Tranche 1 Equity Placement and ASX Cleansing Notice

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to report that on 25 June 2024, it closed tranche 1 of its previously announced A$1m equity placement (the “Placement”) (refer to Sarama’s news release dated 19 June 2024).

Tranche 1 of the Placement raised aggregate gross proceeds of A$900,000 with the Company issuing 45,000,000 Chess Depository Instruments (“CDIs”) at an issue price of A$0.02 per CDI. Each new CDI issued under the Placement will rank equally with existing CDIs on issue and each CDI will represent a beneficial interest in one common share of the Company. Tranche 2 of the Placement will consist of the remaining 5,000,000 CDIs. The issuance of the CDIs pursuant to tranche 2 will be subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting expected to be held in September 2024. Total funds received from Tranche 2 are expected to be A$100,000.

The Placement was issued to institutional and other sophisticated and professional investors under its existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A.

Members of Sarama's Board and Management have not subscribed for any CDIs in the Placement. Tranche 2 of the Placement is anticipated to occur shortly following the receipt of the necessary shareholder approvals at the general meeting to be held in September 2024.

Funds raised from the Private Placement will be used to assess and pursue a potential acquisition, undertake exploration on the Company’s properties and for general working capital purposes. None of the proceeds from the Placement will be used for payments to non-arm’s length parties or persons conducting investor relations activities.

Finders’ fees of A$54,000 were paid in connection with the tranche 1 closing of the Placement.

The Placement remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). The CDIs issued under tranche 1 of the Placement were not subject to any TSXV hold periods as all subscribers under tranche 1 of the Placement were located outside of Canada.

The Securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from registration is available. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Securities within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined under Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act), nor shall there be any sale of these Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Sarama Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

SRR:AU
Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Satellite Data Interpretation at the Alasala Target on the Todi Gold Project


Impact Minerals

Prospectus

Impact Minerals Limited’s (ASX:IPT) is pleased to share its Entitlement Offer Prospectus.
Keith Weiner, gold bars.

Keith Weiner: US$2,700 Gold, US$36 Silver? Modeling Fundamental Prices

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Keith Weiner, founder and CEO of Monetary Metals, discussed the factors driving gold and silver prices right now and what could be in store for the precious metals in the future.

Breaking down macroeconomics, monetary policy and supply/demand, he explained why he sees both moving higher.

"I think the fundamentals in terms of the macro are obviously there," he said about the gold market. "Sentiment certainly in the rest of the world is there — not in the US at the moment ... but I see essentially endless demand in the east."

Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources Poised to Transition From Junior Gold Producer To “Serious WA Gold Producer” - Analyst

In the next two years, Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) is poised to become a serious gold producer in Western Australia, according to a report by Ricky Singh of Far East Coast Research.

Wheaton Precious Metals Publishes 2023 Climate Change Report

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the publication of its 2023 Climate Change Report (the "Report"), prepared in alignment with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD"). The Report details how Wheaton is addressing climate change risks and opportunities, as well as potential climate-related impacts.

"With the release of our 2023 Climate Change Report, we underscore the important role mining plays in the global effort to decarbonize and reach net zero goals," said Patrick Drouin , Chief Sustainability Officer and President of Wheaton Precious Metals International and. "We are proud to have partnered with mining companies that are demonstrating leadership on this front with 87% of our Scope 3 financed emissions now covered by reduction goals aligned with 2°C or less. Furthermore, over 70% of Wheaton's current revenue is sourced from mines that are producing metals required for the clean energy transition, and we continue to evaluate new opportunities to provide capital to responsible mine operators that will deliver these necessary commodities for a low-carbon future. We recognize there are still significant challenges for the industry that need to be overcome, and we are committed to doing our part."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD.

Stock Symbol:    AEM (NYSE and TSX)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") announced today that it acquired 33,821,842 common shares ("Common Shares") of Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) ("Maple") on June 21, 2024 at a price of $0.085 per Common Share for total consideration of approximately $2,874,856.57 from several sellers that acquired the Common Shares in connection with an offering of flow-through Common Shares issued by Maple (the "Share Purchase").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

