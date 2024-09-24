Saga Metals: Diversified Portfolio of Critical Mineral Assets in Canada’s Top-tier Jurisdictions

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

International Lithium Corp. to Receive CAD$2.2m plus a 2% Net Smelter Royalty Following Reduction of Interest in Its Non-Core Avalonia Project

Antilles Gold Raises $1.58 Million for Projects in Cuba

Falcon Commences Drilling At Its Great Burnt Copper Project, NL

Saga Metals Lists on TSX-V

SNX Returns 1,880g/t Silver, 31.2g/t Gold and 4.94% Copper at New High-Grade Silver, Gold, Copper and Antimony Prospects

Trillion Energy International: Focused on Oil and Natural Gas Exploration, Production, and Distribution in Turkey and Europe

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Avrupa Minerals

AVU:CA

Zodiac Gold

ZAU:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Saga Metals (TSXV:SAGA)

Saga Metals: Diversified Portfolio of Critical Mineral Assets in Canada’s Top-tier Jurisdictions


Saga Metals (TSXV:SAGA) is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and exploring mineral assets in Canada. The company explores for uranium, lithium, titanium-vanadium and high purity iron ore deposits. Saga Metals has five fully owned exploration assets in top-tier mining jurisdictions in Canada. Its primary projects, Double Mer and Legacy are prospective for uranium and lithium, respectively. Its secondary assets are Radar (titanium-vanadium) and North Wind (iron ore).

The Legacy lithium project in James Bay, Quebec, is the subject of a C$44 million joint venture option agreement with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada (NYSE:RIO), signed in June 2024. Rio Tinto will act as a project manager for the exploration of Legacy, with the option to acquire an initial 51 percent interest in Legacy over a period of four years. This joint venture allows Saga Metals to focus on its other primary asset, the Double Mer Uranium project, a 25,600-hectare property located 90km Northeast of Goose Bay in Labrador.

Saga Metals Legacy project map

Legacy is the subject of a joint option agreement between Saga Metals and Rio Tinto, under which Rio Tinto will act as project manager during the first and second option period. The optioned property contains 663 claims spanning 34,243 hectares hosting 100 km of striking paragneiss.

Company Highlights

  • Saga Metals is an exploration company with a diversified portfolio of critical minerals assets in top-tier mining jurisdictions in North America consisting of uranium, lithium, titanium-vanadium and iron ore projects.
  • Saga Metals' flagship asset is the Double Mer Uranium Property with an 18km trend verified with high-resolution magnetic survey, uranium count radiometrics, consistent counts-per-second (cps) readings and rock sample assay results of up to 4,280ppm U3O8. With numerous targets validated in the 2024 summer exploration program the company is planning for its maiden drill program this winter.
  • The company recently entered a CAD$44M joint venture with Rio Tinto to advance the exploration of the Legacy Lithium project in James Bay, Quebec.
  • The Legacy Lithium property is dedicated to expanding North America’s newest lithium district in the prolific James Bay region.

This Saga Metals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Saga Metals (TSXV:SAGA) to receive an Investor Presentation

tsxv stockstsxv:sagalithium investinguranium stocksuranium investingUranium Investing
SAGA:CA
Saga Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Saga Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SAGA

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SAGA

Trading resumes in:

Company: Saga Metals Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Saga Metals Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Other Corporate Updates

Saga Metals Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Other Corporate Updates

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Saga Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Saga") a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery in Canada, is pleased to announce the successful closing of its initial public offering (the " Offering ") consisting of 2,320,750 hard dollar units of the Company (the " HD Units ") at a price of $0.40 per HD Unit, 167,166 standard flow-through units of the Company (the " Standard FT Units ") at a price of $0.48 per Standard FT Unit and 1,250,000 charity flow-through units of the Company (the " Charity FT Units ") at a price of $0.60 per Charity FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,758,500, pursuant to the Company's final prospectus in Manitoba and amended and restated final prospectus for British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario dated August 30, 2024 (collectively, the " Prospectus ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Denison Announces Option of Non-Core Exploration Projects to Foremost for up to $30 Million in Combined Consideration

Denison Mines Corp. (" Denison " or the " Company ") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that is has executed an option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") with a Nasdaq listed company to be renamed Foremost Clean Energy Ltd (" Foremost ") (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT), which grants Foremost an option to acquire up to 70% of Denison's interest in 10 uranium exploration properties (collectively, the " Transaction "). Pursuant to the Transaction, Foremost would acquire such total interests upon completion of a combination of direct payments to Denison and funding of exploration expenditures with an aggregate value of up to approximately $30 million . View PDF version

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Foremost Lithium Announces Option Agreement with Denison on 10 Uranium Projects Spanning over 330,000 Acres in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Highlights

  • Transformational opportunity to acquire up to a 70% interest in 10 highly-prospective uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin and collaborate with Denison Mines (TSX: DML, NYSE American: DNN)
  • Foremost Lithium to change its name to Foremost Clean Energy Ltd.
  • David Cates, Denison's President and CEO, is expected to join Foremost's Board of Directors

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. ( NASDAQ: FMST ) ( CSE: FAT ) (" Foremost Lithium ", " Foremost " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce today that it has executed a property acquisition agreement (the " Option Agreement ") with Denison Mines Corp. (" Denison "), which grants Foremost an option to acquire up to 70% of Denison's interest in 10 uranium exploration properties, along with other ancillary agreements (collectively, the " Transaction "). Pursuant to the Transaction, Foremost will provide Denison with consideration, including cash, stock, andor future exploration spending commitments by Foremost. The Transaction is subject to regulatory approvals. In connection with the Transaction, Foremost intends to change its name to "Foremost Clean Energy Ltd." Full details of the terms of the Transaction and the name change are outlined below under " Key Terms of the Transaction and Name Change" .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toro Energy

Significant Expansion of Stated Resources at Lake Maitland and the Wiluna Uranium Project

Lake Maitland Deposit re-estimated; lowering of the cut-off grade to 100ppm U3O8, expanding Lake Maitland resources by 12% and that of the entire Wiluna Project by 17%

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) (‘the Company’ or ‘Toro’) is pleased to announce that it has completed a re-estimation of the Lake Maitland uranium (as U3O8) and vanadium (as V2O5) resources within a lower grade U3O8 resource envelope (see details below) to allow for the resources of Lake Maitland to be stated at a 100ppm U3O8 and V2O5 cut-off grade. This has allowed for an expansion of the stated resources of the Lake Maitland Deposit (see below) and because the stated resources are now aligned with those of the other Wiluna deposits, Centipede-Millipede and Lake Way, it has allowed for an expansion of Toro’s stated resources for its entire 100% owned Wiluna Uranium Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Three Mile Island.

Constellation to Revive Three Mile Island, Sell Power to Microsoft for AI Data Centers

Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) plans to revive Three Mile Island (TMI) Unit 1 under a 20 year power purchase agreement with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced on Friday (September 20).

According to the company, the deal will bring 835 megawatts of carbon-free energy back to the grid and will create over 3,400 jobs. It is expected to generate over US$3 billion in taxes and US$16 billion for Pennsylvania’s economy.

The long-term power purchase agreement with Microsoft is the largest in Constellation’s history, and will facilitate the restart of TMI Unit 1, which was shut down in 2019 for economic reasons.

Keep reading...Show less
MOAB Minerals

Director Loan

Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) (Moab or the Company) advises that Goldshore Investments Pty Ltd (Goldshore), a related party to Managing Director Mr Malcolm Day, has agreed to provide the Company with a short-term unsecured loan facility of $750,000 on arms’ length terms. The loan is notconvertible into shares and is repayable in cash.
Keep reading...Show less
Tisdale Clean Energy (CSE:TCEC)

Tisdale Clean Energy: Leveraging Athabasca Basin Uranium


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Saga Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Saga Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces AGSM Results and Director Resignation

Sona Nanotech Closes Private Placement Financing to Raise $1,643,750 in Gross Proceeds

Quetzal Copper Receives Drill Permit for Princeton Copper Project, British Columbia

Allup Prepares for Drilling at McLaren Mineral Sands Project, WA

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces AGSM Results and Director Resignation

Base Metals Investing

Quetzal Copper Receives Drill Permit for Princeton Copper Project, British Columbia

iron investing

Allup Prepares for Drilling at McLaren Mineral Sands Project, WA

Base Metals Investing

Drilling Has Started at Prismo Metals' Palos Verdes Project

Resource Investing

190 Metre Antimony Copper Intercept at Bulla Park

resource investing

Gold Potential Builds at Black Swan

Battery Metals Investing

Edison Lithium Files Technical Report for Sodium Brine Properties in Saskatchewan

×