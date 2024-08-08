Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

PEP11 Update

PROSPECT RIDGE COMMENCES INAUGURAL DRILLING PROGRAM AT THE COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF ITS KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY

Galan Response to AFR Street Talk Article

Carbon Done Right Provides Update Regarding Intention to Dual List on London's AIM Market

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortescue Ord

FMG:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Neptune GBX

BPH Energy

BPH:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
SAGA Metals

SAGA Metals Announces Commencement of Exploration Program by Rio Tinto on the Optioned Legacy Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec


Saga Metals Corp. (the “Company” or “Saga”), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery in Canada, is pleased to announce that Rio Tinto Exploration Canada (“RTEC”) has commenced its initial exploration program on the Legacy Lithium project. Saga and RTEC executed an option to joint venture agreement on June 28, 2024 (the “Option Agreement”) on the Legacy Lithium Project in the renowned James Bay Lithium District.

RTEC is a Canadian subsidiary of the Rio Tinto Group (LSE:RIO,ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO).

The Legacy Lithium Project is located in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region (See “Lithium Neighborhood” Map below).

Saga Metals' Lithium Neighborhood

Figure1:Amapofthe“LithiumNeighborhood”attheLegacyLithiumProjectinQuebec

The Legacy Lithium project is a lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatite exploration project consisting of an aggregate of 663 claims covering an area of 34,243.76 hectares. These claims (highlighted in red in Figure 1) are subject to the Rio Tinto Option to Joint Venture Agreement. Learn more about the Rio Tinto partnership by selecting here: SAGA Metals and Rio Tinto Sign Option to Joint Venture Agreement for Lithium Asset in Eastern James Bay, Quebec.

As previously noted, RTEC will act as project operator under the Option Agreement during the First Option period and the Second Option period. Saga and RTEC have formed a technical committee to review and prepare exploration programs such as the one outlined herein.

The inaugural program operated by RTEC has commenced, with plans to have boots on the ground for 2 weeks. This first phase will focus on scouting pegmatites using the helicopter as well as sighting landing pads for reconnaissance mapping and prospecting. This phase will also draw the first observations of outcrop abundance and regional to property scale geology; special focus is to be paid to shear zones that are known to host pegmatites in the area.

Airborne magnetics and radiometrics surveying are scheduled to commence on August 11th. Results from this survey as well as early geochemical data will be reviewed prior to the next phase of fieldwork.

RTEC will head back into the field focusing on Area 1 (Figure 2) with a planned start date of September 9. This is an area that has not yet had significant work and is in proximity to known spodumene-pegmatite showings. Exploration activities will focus within the magnetic low domains that coincide with the metasedimentary belt that is contiguous with the Trieste Greenstone Belt.

Saga Metals Ground

Figure 2: Saga ground over Quebec Govt Magnetics and Lithology. On the right, in blue, are metasedimentary rocks that are contiguous with the Trieste Greenstone Belt.

There will be special attention towards previous workings from Saga that took place on the property during last summer’s field programs (Figure 2 Area 2). Initial results from last year indicated that the sampled pegmatites have LCT signatures, with the most highly fractionated samples located at the edge of the mapped areas.

Per news released on July 17, 2024, Saga has filed and obtained a receipt for its final long form prospectus dated July 11, 2024, in respect of its initial public offering (“IPO”) from the securities regulatory authorities in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. See full details of the news release here.

The Offering is being made on a best-efforts basis led by Research Capital Corporation, as sole agent and bookrunner. Interested parties who wish to participate in the Offering should ask their investment advisor to contact the Agent below for more information about the Offering and selling group participation at:

Jovan Stupar
email: jstupar@researchcapital.com;
phone: 604-662-1808

Savio Chiu
email: schiu@researchcapital.com;
phone: 778-373-4088

In connection with the Offering, SAGA has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) for listing of the Company’s common shares subject, to the fulfillment of the TSXV’s final listing requirements. Once final approval is received, the Common Shares will commence trading under the symbol “SAGA”.

The Company anticipates closing of the Offering to occur on or about August 19, 2024, subject to satisfaction of certain closing conditions, including, but not limited to satisfaction of the approval conditions of the TSXV for the listing of the common shares, among other things.

To learn more about the Company’s projects select here.

AboutSagaMetalsCorp.

Saga Metals Corp. is a North American minerals exploration company focused on the exploration and discovery of Critical Minerals to support the global green energy transition. The Company has an interest in four properties located in the Fraser Institute’s top mining jurisdictions of Quebec and Labrador, Canada focused on the exploration and discovery of Uranium, Lithium, Titanium, Vanadium, and Iron ore. For more information visit www.sagametals.com.

For further information, please contact: Saga Metals Corp.
Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (778) 930-1321
Email: info@sagametals.com
www.sagametals.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Disclaimer

The map in Figure 1 and related narrative regarding proximal projects is provided for contextual and illustrative purposes only, and should not be construed a representation as to the similarities between the Legacy Lithium Project and the neighboring projects shown and discussed herein, each of which are at a more advanced stage of development. Development at such proximal projects may not be replicated similarly, or at all, at the Legacy Lithium Project.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “believes”, and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the proposed exploration of the Legacy Lithium Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and the risks detailed in the Company’s Preliminary Prospectus filed under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca and in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations from time to time. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward- looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

Source

lithium investinguranium investingUranium Investing
The Conversation (0)

Denison CEO Highlights Phoenix Post-Feasibility Study Progress and Company Reports Financial and Operational Results for Q2'2024

Denison 70 Logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) today filed its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ('MD&A') for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 . Both documents will be available on the Company's website at www.denisonmines.com , SEDAR+ (at www.sedarplus.ca ) and EDGAR (at www.sec.govedgar.shtml ). The highlights provided below are derived from these documents and should be read in conjunction with them. All amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. View PDF version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Announces Best Hole to Date and Material Expansion of Mineralized Zone at Patterson Corridor East

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") ( TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG ) is pleased to announce the mineralized zone at Patterson Corridor East (PCE) has materially expanded since the original discovery in the 2024 Winter Program (see NexGen News Release dated March 11, 2024 ). The Summer Drill Program commenced May 21st with eight (8) out of twelve (12) drillholes intersecting mineralization to date (Figures 1 and 2, Table 1). Extensive mineralization plunges to the east with a span of 540 m along strike and 600 m vertical extent, showing wide intervals of elevated radioactivity that remain open at depth and along strike. In comparison, previously reported holes from PCE had identified two mineralized holes, 275 m apart.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C29 Metals

Approval to Commence Initial Geological Work Program

C29 Metals receives Category 4 exploration works approval, strong local support, and a Social Support Agreement signed. Exploration Approvals Advancing.

C29 Metals Limited (“C29” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received Category four (4) exploration approval enabling the immediate commencement of tenement wide, geophysical, field mapping and soil sampling programs at its Ulytau Uranium project immediately. The Company’s geology team will immediately establish base of operations at the nearby village of Aksuyek where C29 enjoys strong community support.
Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Mobilizes to the Double Mer Uranium Project After Completing Field Program at Radar Project

SAGA Metals Mobilizes to the Double Mer Uranium Project After Completing Field Program at Radar Project


Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources


Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Energy to Host Q2 2024 Conference Call on Rook I Project Developments

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce the Company will host its 2024 second quarter conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time .

NexGen Energy Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

During the call, NexGen's President and Chief Executive Officer, Leigh Curyer , Chief Commercial Officer, Travis McPherson , and Chief Financial Officer, Benjamin Salter will provide an update on the Company's 100% owned Rook I Project (the " Project ") covering all aspects including Federal permitting, project development and procurement, updated economics, exploration at Patterson Corridor East, treasury, together with current market dynamics and marketing strategy.

Call-in Details:

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024
Time: 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time

RapidConnect URL: https://emportal.ink/3Sgb7pG
North America Toll Free: 1-800-836-8184
Australia Toll-Free: 612-8017-1385

Prior to the call, the Company will file its second quarter of 2024 Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis on August 7 th post-market. These fillings will be available for review on the NexGen website under Reports and Filings and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com . In addition, a replay will be available on the NexGen website under Events & Presentations.

Further Information is available at www.nexgenenergy.ca .

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future.  The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure.  NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally.  The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power.  The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia , with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan .

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property, the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2024 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-energy-to-host-q2-2024-conference-call-on-rook-i-project-developments-302213223.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/02/c9913.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Grid Announces Appointment of New Director and Re-Engages TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to provide Media Services

Blue Sky Uranium Appoints Vice President Corporate Development

Aclara Announces 77% Increase in Inferred Mineral Resources at Carina Module in Goias, Brazil

Blue Sky Uranium Appoints Vice President Corporate Development

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Grid Announces Appointment of New Director and Re-Engages TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to provide Media Services

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Appoints Vice President Corporate Development

Critical Metals Investing

Aclara Announces 77% Increase in Inferred Mineral Resources at Carina Module in Goias, Brazil

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Appoints Vice President Corporate Development

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Appoints Vice President Corporate Development

Resource Investing

MTM Appoints Highly Credentialed Mineral Processing Executive Michael Walshe as CEO

Lithium Investing

Results of Entitlement Issue

×