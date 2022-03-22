Emerging Technology Investing News
Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on innovative thematic funds, today announced the launch of the Roundhill Ball Metaverse UCITS ETF  on the Deutsche Börse Xetra. METV is the first Metaverse ETF to list in Germany . The Metaverse is broadly understood as a successor-state to today's mobile Internet, but which will involve countless interoperable and persistent virtual worlds, be richly integrated into ...

Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on innovative thematic funds, today announced the launch of the Roundhill Ball Metaverse UCITS ETF ( METV ) on the Deutsche Börse Xetra. METV is the first Metaverse ETF to list in Germany .

The Metaverse is broadly understood as a successor-state to today's mobile Internet, but which will involve countless interoperable and persistent virtual worlds, be richly integrated into the physical world as well, thereby creating a new medium and economy for work, leisure, and innovation. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have estimated that the Metaverse economy will be worth roughly $8 trillion . Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, has said he believes the Metaverse economy will eventually exceed that of the physical world.

At an expense ratio of 0.59%, the Roundhill Ball Metaverse UCITS ETF ( METV ) is the lowest-cost European exchange-traded product focused on the rapidly-growing Metaverse theme.

The Fund's underlying index is managed by Ball Metaverse Research Partners, an indexing and research firm led by Matthew Ball , a seasoned investor, advisor, and researcher of the Metaverse. The Index spans Metaverse companies across seven categories, including: compute, networking, virtual platforms, interchange standards, payments, content, and hardware. Notable holdings include Meta Platforms, Roblox, Unity, and Nvidia.

*Marketing Communication*

About Roundhill Investments:

Roundhill Investments is a U.S.-based investment adviser focused on developing innovative exchange-traded products. The firm's product lineup currently accounts for more than $1 billion in assets under management. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com .

About Ball Metaverse Research Partners:

Ball Metaverse Research is a financial and market research collective focused on the ongoing transition of global telecommunications, commerce and social engagement to the successor platform of the current Internet, known popularly as the 'Metaverse.' In addition to managing the Metaverse Index, Ball Metaverse Research publishes essays and studies on the future of the Internet, entertainment, gaming and social media, as well as convenes and participates in industry settings to promote standards and dialogue between important media and technology entrepreneurs, inventors, activists and enterprises. Prospectuses and Key Investor Information Documents (KIIDs) for this ETF are available at www.carnegroup.com/roundhill . You can as well access a summary in English of your investor rights (including your rights for common actions for litigation) at: www.carnegroup.com/roundhill .

This information is not intended to be individual or personalized investment or tax advice and should not be used for trading purposes. Please consult a financial advisor or tax professional for more information regarding your investment and/or tax situation.

Investing involves risks, including the possible loss of principal. Before making any investment decisions, investors must read the prospectus and more particularly the risks and costs sections Information provided by Roundhill Financial Inc. (Roundhill Investments or Roundhill).

Fund: Roundhill UCITS ICAV. An open-ended umbrella Irish collective asset-management vehicle and an umbrella fund with segregated liability between sub-funds formed in Ireland under the Irish Collective Asset- management Vehicles Act 2015 and authorised by the Central Bank as a UCITS pursuant to the Regulations with registered number C458642 – and well passported in Germany with BaFIN (German regulator) under the UCITS Directive.

This communication has been issued by the Fund and approved as a financial promotion, for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services Market Act 2000 (FSMA), by Resolution Compliance Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN:574048). The management company of the Fund ("Carne") has the right to terminate the arrangements for the marketing of the Fund in a country.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roundhill-ball-metaverse-ucits-etf-metv-launches-in-germany-301507195.html

SOURCE Roundhill Investments

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Facebook FB Mobile Investing
FB
dgtl

DGTL Holdings Inc. Builds Strong Portfolio in Digital Media, Martech

NetworkNewsAudio DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSX.V: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, "Parabolic Growth Curve in Digital Media, Martech Sector Has Tech SPACS and Small Caps Booming."

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

Keep reading... Show less
CSE:LXX

Lexaria Provides Strategic Update from CEO

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP, CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announces the following strategic update. (This is a shortened version of the full Strategic Update from the CEO. For the full version, please go to www.lexariabioscience.com/news/)

“Lexaria’s brightest days lie in the future, not in the past,” said Chris Bunka, Chief Executive Officer of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Lexaria achieved many things during 2019 – indeed, management feels that it achieved virtually all that it had set out to accomplish and it was its best year ever from an operational perspective. Market forces caused a retreat in valuations across the sector to the point where Mr. Bunka commented that “It is my own opinion that Lexaria shares are dramatically undervalued – more so today than at any time in our history.”

Keep reading... Show less
CSE:LXX

Lexaria’s Appoints Former Altria Group Senior Executive and Operating Company Chief to Board of Directors

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brian Quigley to its board of directors. Mr. Quigley most recently spent 16 years at Altria Group, with 7 of those years spent as President and Chief Executive Officer for U.S. Smokeless Tobacco and Nu-Mark, Altria’s innovation company, during the time that the existing business relationship between Altria and Lexaria was negotiated.

Mr. Quigley is a 20-year Consumer Packaged Goods veteran of managing complex regulatory environments including for novel and innovative nicotine products, with additional deep experience with operations and marketing. In his time at Altria, Mr. Quigley spearheaded harm reduction strategies and worked to deliver results by creating change in the tobacco business in North America. Mr. Quigley has launched dozens of new products, created consumer-focused innovation strategies, and built businesses and cultures that deliver results.

Keep reading... Show less
CSE:LXX

Lexaria Bioscience Receives Cannabis R&D License from Health Canada

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Lexaria CanPharm ULC., has been issued cannabis Research and Development (“R&D”) license LIC-7NONT76UNW-2019 by Health Canada with a four-year term until August 9, 2023 unless renewed.

Lexaria’s new cannabis R&D license is effective immediately and will allow one of the country’s newest and most advanced formulation laboratories to conduct extensive investigatory work in both THC and CBD delivery using proprietary, optimized formulations and techniques. The laboratory was purpose-built, is permitted at local and federal levels, fully outfitted with equipment required to produce DehydraTECHTM infusions as well as including two different methodologies by which the Company can create nano-sized molecules when deemed beneficial and is currently operational.

Keep reading... Show less
CSE:LXX

Lexaria Bioscience Enters CBD License Agreement with Universal Hemp

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a drug delivery platform innovator, announces that it has entered a definitive 5-year agreement, via its subsidiary Lexaria Hemp Corp., to provide Lexaria’s patented DehydraTECHTM technology to Universal Hemp LLC, a B2B manufacturing company of high-performing hemp-derived bulk ingredients to the nutraceutical and consumer packaged goods industries, for utilization into many CBD-based food ingredients to be produced and sold across the USA immediately, and in Canada when regulations permit.

Competitive financial details including royalty rates remain confidential and undisclosed although the companies have agreed to disclose minimum payments over the life of the agreement of US$3,750,000.

Keep reading... Show less

BlackBerry and Marelli Expand Collaboration in China Region to Power Next Generation Cockpit Technology

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced an expansion of its collaboration in China with Marelli a leading Tier 1 global automotive supplier, following previous technology collaboration announcements focused on Digital Cluster developments in 2016 and 2018. Marelli has chosen the BlackBerry QNX® Neutrino® RTOS and BlackBerry QNX® Hypervisor to power their Cockpit Domain Controller, a critical in-vehicle system featuring Infotainment and Digital Cluster functions.

Keep reading... Show less

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. - FB

News and Media

The content of this article is restricted. Please login to your account in order to read more.

DEADLINE ALERT for ERIC, AI, RIVN, FB: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com .

Keep reading... Show less

Asia Pacific Channel Partners Select BlackBerry Jarvis to Secure IoT Software

Expanded network of specialist partners now offering BlackBerry's single-tool solution to help developers, manufacturers and regulators analyze and detect threats in complex embedded systems

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced 13 channel partners (Distributors & Value Added Integrators) that will offer BlackBerry® Jarvis® 2.0 to companies that build secure, mission-critical systems in APAC. Whether in transportation, medical equipment or on the factory floor BlackBerry Jarvis is key for industries that must adhere to strict regulations while managing complex supply chains and the escalating risk of security attacks on cyber and physical systems.

Keep reading... Show less

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BFLY, AFRM and FB

The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery

Butterfly Network, Inc. f/k/a Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFLY)

Keep reading... Show less

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: BFLY RIVN FB: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you

Butterfly Network, Inc. f/k/a Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFLY)

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×