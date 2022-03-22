Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on innovative thematic funds, today announced the launch of the Roundhill Ball Metaverse UCITS ETF on the Deutsche Börse Xetra. METV is the first Metaverse ETF to list in Germany . The Metaverse is broadly understood as a successor-state to today's mobile Internet, but which will involve countless interoperable and persistent virtual worlds, be richly integrated into ...

FB