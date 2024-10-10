Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

CHARBONE Hydrogen Expands Expertise with Strategic Partnership to Lead in White Hydrogen Sector

Large Scale Copper Discovery Confirmed

Trillion Energy Initiates Velocity String Program

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)

SQM:NYE

Vertex Minerals

VTX:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Nickel Investor Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU)

Retraction of Forecast Financial Information Plus Announcement on New Metallurigical Testwork Results

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises that an announcement lodged with ASX at 9:18am AEDT on 8 October 2024 included statements relating to antimony production targets that are non- compliant under listing rules 5.16, 5.17, and 5.19, and included forecast financial information derived from a production target.

By this announcement the Company hereby retracts the first two pages of the earlier announcement and the included non-compliant statements and forecasts, and advises investors not to make any investment decision based on this information.

The Company is also announcing new test work results for the proposed La Demajagua gold-silver-antimony open-pit mine in Cuba.

NEW METALLURGICAL TESTWORK RESULTS FOR LA DEMAJAGUA PROJECT

The attached Memorandum dated 2 October 2024 from Vancouver based consultants, JJ Metallurgical Services Inc, summarises past testwork results, and those recently received from Chinese engineering group, BGRIMM Technologies.

Importantly, BGRIMM has indicated that leaching of the gold-arsenopyrite concentrate expected to be produced by the proposed La Demajagua gold-silver- antimony mine would recover 77.9% antimony from the concentrate and produce an antimony precipitate which contains 48% antimony content. Based on the test work data, it is expected that the production of 3,982tpa of a precipitate with 48% Sb (containing 1,911tpa antimony) will be realized from the 50,025 tpa gold-arsenopyrite concentrate containing 4.9% antimony.

It is intended that the antimony precipitate will be blended with 5,558tpa of gold- silver-antimony concentrate grading 49.1g/t Au, 2,022g/t Ag, and 46.2% Sb (containing 2,568tpa antimony) that the consultant expects to be produced by reverse flotation of the La Demajagua ore at a mill throughput of 815,000 tpa containing 2.47 g/t gold, 26.2 g/t silver, 1.58% sulphur and 0.635% antimony. (Refer Scoping Study dated 30 March 2023 – all material assumptions underpinning this production target continue to apply and have not materially changed, in accordance with Listing Rule 5.19.)

Testwork is continuing with specialists in Canada on the methodology of stabilising arsenic which would be generated if a concentrate roasting processing facility is added to the project, as is proposed, to produce a gold dore which would be much more valuable than the arsenic gold concentrate.

When this information has been received, together with BGRIMM’s capital and operating cost estimates for the processing facility, a new Scoping Study will be undertaken for the expanded project, and is expected to demonstrate robust returns at conservative metal prices

COMMENT

Antilles Chairman, Brian Johnson said: “with improved supply-demand dynamics for antimony and a strengthening price environment, we are now rapidly advancing project development studies with the assistance of BGRIMM Technology Group and our Technical Consultants, and we look forward to delivering the Scoping Study for an expanded operation at La Demajagua. We are also engaging with a wider cohort of potential antimony buyers given the stronger demand and price environment for the strategic metal.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:aaugold explorationgold stockscopper investinggold investingGold Investing
AAU:AU
Antilles Gold Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Antilles Gold Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Antilles Gold Limited

Antilles Gold Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Piche Resources

Geophysical Data and Field Reconnaissance Greatly Enhance Exploration Potential at Cerro Chacon

Piche Resources Limited (ASX: PR2) (“Piche” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the completion of ground magnetic and induced polarisation (IP)/resistivity surveys over the La Javiela prospect on its Cerro Chacon project in the Chubut Province of Argentina (Figure 1). The surveys interpretation was undertaken by Southern Geoscience in Perth, Western Australia and has identified five additional high priority targets.

Keep reading...Show less
Tartana Minerals Limited

Tartana Proposes to Acquire Critical Minerals Project Portfolio

Tartana Minerals Limited (ASX: TAT) (the Company) is pleased to advise that it has entered into a non-binding term sheet to acquire a private explorer, Queensland Strategic Metals Pty Ltd (QSM) (the Acquisition).

Keep reading...Show less
Warren Buffett's face superimposed onto an image of a pile of gold bars.

3 Things Warren Buffett Has Said About Gold (Updated 2024)

Warren Buffett has a formidable reputation as an investor — with a current net worth of nearly US$134 billion, he’s among the world’s richest people and a business role model for many.

Buffett, who runs Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A,NYSE:BRK.B), is also well known for being uninterested in gold. For those wondering if he invests in gold, Buffet has made his stance on the yellow metal abundantly clear over the years, and it’s not positive — put simply, he doesn’t think gold fits in with his strategy of value investing, which involves picking stocks trading for less than they are worth.

Given Buffett’s aversion to gold, market watchers were understandably surprised when Berkshire Hathaway invested in Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) in Q2 2020, paying around US$560 million for about 21 million shares of the major gold miner.

Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results - Conference Call Details

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") will release its third quarter 2024 financial results after the North American markets close on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Wheaton Precious Metals to Release 2024 Third Quarter Results on November 7, 2024

Wheaton Precious Metals ™ Corp. will release its 2024 third quarter results on November 7, 2024 after market close.

A conference call will be held on Friday, November 8, 2024 , starting at 11:00 am ET ( 8:00 am PT ) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call, please use one of the following methods:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars on US money.

Newmont Divests Akyem Gold Mine to Zijin Mining in US$1 Billion Deal

Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Akyem gold mining operation in Ghana to Zijin Mining Group (OTC Pink:ZIJMF,SHA:601899) for up to US$1 billion.

The transaction, expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, includes a cash payment of US$900 million at closing, with an additional US$100 million payment within a five year window.

The decision to sell the Akyem mine comes as part of Newmont's ongoing asset divestiture program, which was announced earlier this year. While the sale of Akyem marks Newmont's exit from the asset, the company remains committed to its other operations in Ghana, including its Ahafo South gold mine and Ahafo North gold project.

Newmont's Ahafo South and Akyem gold operations are the country's two highest producers of gold, putting out 581,000 and 295,000 ounces of gold in 2023, respectively.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Antilles Gold Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Antilles Gold Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Iron Bear Completes Pilot Pellet Production Run and Produces World Class Direct Reduction Pellets

CuFe Ltd (ASX: CUF) – Trading Halt

Geophysical Data and Field Reconnaissance Greatly Enhance Exploration Potential at Cerro Chacon

Tartana Proposes to Acquire Critical Minerals Project Portfolio

Related News

iron investing

Iron Bear Completes Pilot Pellet Production Run and Produces World Class Direct Reduction Pellets

rare earth investing

CuFe Ltd (ASX: CUF) – Trading Halt

lithium investing

Rio Tinto to Acquire Arcadium for US$6.7 Billion in Major Lithium Push

Cobalt Investing

ASX Cobalt Stocks: 4 Biggest Companies in 2024

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Second Tranche Closing of Private Placement and Debt for Shares Transaction

resource investing

Global IPO Market Defies Economic Slowdown, Listings Rise 11 Percent in Q3

Coal Investing

GreenX Wins Arbitration Against Poland, Granted AU$490 Million

×