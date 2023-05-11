Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Resource Sector Should "Step Up" to Secure Long-term Uranium Supply, Skyharbour CEO Says
“Our role in this part of the cycle as an exploration and early stage development company is to discover, delineate and de-risk high-grade uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin,” said Skyharbour Resources President and CEO Jordan Trimble.
Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH) President and CEO Jordan Trimble believes exploration and early stage development companies should “step up to the plate” to ensure long-term security of global uranium supply.
“Companies like Skyharbour, and other explorers, developers and producers that are active in the Athabasca Basin, should step up to the plate going forward and provide that long-term, secure supply of uranium,” said Trimble.
He added that with Skyharbour’s highly prospective uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin, including its recently acquired South Dufferin uranium project, his company’s “job is to find the nuclear fuel of the future.”
“Our role in this part of the cycle, as an exploration and early stage development company, is to discover, delineate and de-risk high-grade uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin that can then be used to fuel nuclear power plants,” Trimble said.
Watch the full interview with Skyharbour Resources President, Director and CEO Jordan Trimble above.
