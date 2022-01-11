Stage I bench-scale testing has been completed at SGS Lakefield using the Re-2Ox process for the recovery of performance-enhancing battery metal Rubidium from Granada Gold Mine's drill core. Test work was funded and supervised by Canada Silver Cobalt WorksCanada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. and Granada Gold Mine Inc. are pleased to announce positive bench-scale leach test results achieving 99 percent extraction of the ...

