Overview
Positive shifts in the North American cultural perception of cannabis use are leading to rapid economic growth amongst licensed cannabis retailers. Sales of cannabis products from licensed retailers in British Columbia, Canada, alone rose from C$4.2 million in June 2019 to C$29.4 million in June 2020. Things are also looking up in the US, as the Biden presidency is expected to be positive for cannabis.
Quantum 1 Cannabis (CSE:QQ) is a premier cannabis retailer based in British Columbia. Focused on delivering value-added customer experiences, premium products and unparalleled service and education, this revenues generating business model primes the company for immense success as a leader in the BC cannabis market. Quantum 1 currently holds six retail licenses.
The company currently has strategic positioning in the booming BC cannabis market. In 2020, the company recorded C$2,475,000 in revenue. It forecasts revenue of C$8,875,000 in 2021 and C$26,500,000 the following year.
Quantum 1 leverages the support and resource networks of its parent company, Quizam Media, a media company focused on training in the cannabis space that pivoted to the retail market. Years of specialized educational success working with Fortune 500 companies worldwide primed the company to begin producing cannabis learning videos for the BC Liquor and Cannabis regulation Branch (LCRB) when Canada saw the legalization of cannabis in 2018.
“And getting into cannabis training, we came across an opportunity to pivot into cannabis and we found ourselves with six retail licenses, which are hard to get in British Columbia. Using our expertise and management to supercharge a company like this, I mean, there’s certain aspects of the retail play, that require management, tracking, computerization training, those are things that are in our wheelhouse, very, very simple to do,” commented Quantum CEO Russ Rossi when discussing Quizam’s shift to retail cannabis.
Quantum 1’s mission is to be a retail cannabis industry leader with a unique offering for consumers and partners that is energizing, educational and, above all, an exceptionally positive experience. The dedicated team of passionate educators provide customers with best practices and cannabis expertise but also an added learning angle that works to help demystify cannabis as it was once taboo topic.
Quantum’s 12 month plan includes opening up additional centers as part of a province-wide expansion plan. The company has recently acquired a new location in Vancouver and is looking to expand further in addition to its five existing BC retail locations.
Quantum 1 Cannabis’ management team combines years of expertise in cannabis markets, education and retail success. It’s background with Quizam primes the company for substantial economic prosperity and presents an entry opportunity valuation for investors seeking exposure to the next wave of cannabis stock and growth.
Quantum 1 Cannabis’ Company Highlights
- Quantum 1 Cannabis is a premier cannabis retailer based in British Columbia, Canada. Leveraging the booming markets and positive cultural trends towards cannabis use primes the company for economic success.
- Its parent company Quizam Media offers a unique advantage with its background in cannabis education and emphasis on learning. This angle provides Quantum 1 customers with a value-added retail experience.
- In 2020, the company reported C$2,475,000 in revenue. It forecasts revenue of C$8,875,000 in 2021 and C$26,500,000 the following year.
- Quantum currently has six retail licenses with plans to expand its retail center operations in the near future.
Quantum 1 Cannabis’ Premium Retail Brand
Quantum 1 Cannabis currently has 6 retail licenses throughout the highly active cannabis markets of British Columbia. The company’s specialized background in cannabis education and support from parent company Quizam primes it for rapid expansion and economic growth.
The company promotes an elevated retail experience to maximize its exposure to strategically targeted markets in BC with premium selections of cannabis products including candies, creams, drinks and more. Its core values emphasize positive connection, value-added customer experiences and learning. The well-curated business model positions Quantum as a serious player in a growing cannabis industry.
Quantum 1 Cannabis’ Management Team
Russ Rossi — CEO, President, Founder & Director
Russ Rossi is the founder and current CEO of the Quizam Media Group. He brings over 20 years of experience as an entrepreneur and industry leader in technology, media and retail. Russ was born and raised in Vancouver, British Columbia. Upon graduating from the University of British Columbia he set out to embrace his entrepreneurial spirit pioneering one the first video based dating services. He has also founded and grown several companies worldwide including a cellular phone accessories company, a chain of computer training schools, a Hollywood production company, an online corporate training portal, a major courier company for Amazon in the UK and a chain of cannabis stores in BC. Russ is also an avid computer coder, a pilot, an actor and a movie producer. Russ is not only the company’s visionary but also the strategic captain who focuses on execution and action.
Michael Skellern — Director
Michael Skellern is a global business leader with more than 20 years of executive management experience and leadership in private and public international companies as a Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Board Member. He has an established worldwide network of senior government and business leaders. Mr. Skellern has developed companies in 14 countries across Europe, Middle East, Asia and North America. His business experience spans the aviation, automotive, construction, defense, energy, maritime, media, security, real estate and technology sectors.
Stephan Alexander — Director
Stephen Alexander graduated from the College of Law in London, and was admitted as solicitor in 1975. Founder of Class Law Solicitors, London, UK, and has provided legal counsel for high profile cases that have received media attention. Mr. Alexander is widely experienced in all aspects of corporate, commercial and international work with a special interest in protecting shareholder’s rights in public companies. In addition, Mr. Alexander works as a consultant with a well established international law firm, Lee Lanes Solicitors. Mr. Stephen Alexander will provide legal counsel in corporate finance, loans and investments and strategically position Quizam in the European market while forming alliances with foreign governments.
Jim Rosevear — Director
Jim Rosevear is an accountant and holds a diploma in Hospitality and Tourism Administration from the British Columbia Institute of Technology. Mr. Rosevear has experience in private practice accounting and financial management in the hospitality industry. He was an accountant for On-Track Corporate Training Ltd. (a Quizam Media Corp. Subsidiary).
David Lee — Director of Business Development
David Lee brings with him 15 years of experience in business development, marketing, investor relations and strategic planning. A graduate of Kwantlen Polytechnic Universities’ Business School, David started his career off in the telecommunications sector in firms specializing in research and development for products and services. He also brings a wealth of experience in the retail sector, overseeing 150 locations. David’s primary role is to focus on Quizam Media’s global strategies and execution. He has a keen eye for identifying talent and is driven to ensure the growth of all business units.