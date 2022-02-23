Company NewsInvesting News

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 23, 2022 Quizam Media Corporation announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase a total of 1,450,000 shares of the Company's capital stock to its directors,  employees and consultants. These options have a 24 month term which expires February 24 th 2024. The exercise price of these options is $0.25 per share.

Quizam Media Corporation

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 23, 2022 Quizam Media Corporation ("the Company") (CSE:QQ) (CNSX:QQ.CN) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase a total of 1,450,000 shares of the Company's capital stock to its directors,  employees and consultants.

These options have a 24 month term which expires February 24 th , 2024. The exercise price of these options is $0.25 per share.

All stock options and any shares issued on the exercise of stock options will be subject to a four month hold period expiring June 24 th , 2022.

The stock options are subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan.

About Quizam Media Corp.

Quizam Media Corporation owns Quizam Entertainment, On-Track Corp. Training, OnTrackTV and Quantum 1 Cannabis. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries it is a producer, aggregator, marketer and broadcaster of movie entertainment and Online Virtual Learning. In addition, Quizam owns and operates a chain of BC Cannabis Dispensaries under the name Quantum1 (www.quantum1cannabis.com)

CSE Trading Symbol: QQ

Telephone: (604) 683-0020

Email: ir@quizammedia.com

www.quizammedia.com

Facsimile: (604) 683-0045

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This

news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and nature of

potential acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, business dealings and financings, etc. Forward-looking statements address future

events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this Press Release.

Quantum 1 Cannabis

Quantum 1 Cannabis

Overview

Quantum 1 Cannabis CEO Russ Rossi: Increasing Customer Base and Eroding the Cannabis Black Marketyoutu.be

Positive shifts in the North American cultural perception of cannabis use are leading to rapid economic growth amongst licensed cannabis retailers. Sales of cannabis products from licensed retailers in British Columbia, Canada, alone rose from C$4.2 million in June 2019 to C$29.4 million in June 2020. Things are also looking up in the US, as the Biden presidency is expected to be positive for cannabis.

Quantum 1 Cannabis (CSE:QQ) is a premier cannabis retailer based in British Columbia. Focused on delivering value-added customer experiences, premium products and unparalleled service and education, this revenues generating business model primes the company for immense success as a leader in the BC cannabis market. Quantum 1 currently holds six retail licenses.

The company currently has strategic positioning in the booming BC cannabis market. In 2020, the company recorded C$2,475,000 in revenue. It forecasts revenue of C$8,875,000 in 2021 and C$26,500,000 the following year.

Quantum 1 leverages the support and resource networks of its parent company, Quizam Media, a media company focused on training in the cannabis space that pivoted to the retail market. Years of specialized educational success working with Fortune 500 companies worldwide primed the company to begin producing cannabis learning videos for the BC Liquor and Cannabis regulation Branch (LCRB) when Canada saw the legalization of cannabis in 2018.

“And getting into cannabis training, we came across an opportunity to pivot into cannabis and we found ourselves with six retail licenses, which are hard to get in British Columbia. Using our expertise and management to supercharge a company like this, I mean, there’s certain aspects of the retail play, that require management, tracking, computerization training, those are things that are in our wheelhouse, very, very simple to do,” commented Quantum CEO Russ Rossi when discussing Quizam’s shift to retail cannabis.

Quantum 1’s mission is to be a retail cannabis industry leader with a unique offering for consumers and partners that is energizing, educational and, above all, an exceptionally positive experience. The dedicated team of passionate educators provide customers with best practices and cannabis expertise but also an added learning angle that works to help demystify cannabis as it was once taboo topic.

Quantum’s 12 month plan includes opening up additional centers as part of a province-wide expansion plan. The company has recently acquired a new location in Vancouver and is looking to expand further in addition to its five existing BC retail locations.

Quantum 1 Cannabis’ management team combines years of expertise in cannabis markets, education and retail success. It’s background with Quizam primes the company for substantial economic prosperity and presents an entry opportunity valuation for investors seeking exposure to the next wave of cannabis stock and growth.

Quantum 1 Cannabis’ Company Highlights

  • Quantum 1 Cannabis is a premier cannabis retailer based in British Columbia, Canada. Leveraging the booming markets and positive cultural trends towards cannabis use primes the company for economic success.
  • Its parent company Quizam Media offers a unique advantage with its background in cannabis education and emphasis on learning. This angle provides Quantum 1 customers with a value-added retail experience.
  • In 2020, the company reported C$2,475,000 in revenue. It forecasts revenue of C$8,875,000 in 2021 and C$26,500,000 the following year.
  • Quantum currently has six retail licenses with plans to expand its retail center operations in the near future.

Quantum 1 Cannabis’ Premium Retail Brand

Quantum 1 Cannabis currently has 6 retail licenses throughout the highly active cannabis markets of British Columbia. The company’s specialized background in cannabis education and support from parent company Quizam primes it for rapid expansion and economic growth.

The company promotes an elevated retail experience to maximize its exposure to strategically targeted markets in BC with premium selections of cannabis products including candies, creams, drinks and more. Its core values emphasize positive connection, value-added customer experiences and learning. The well-curated business model positions Quantum as a serious player in a growing cannabis industry.

Quantum 1 Cannabis’ Management Team

Russ Rossi — CEO, President, Founder & Director

Russ Rossi is the founder and current CEO of the Quizam Media Group. He brings over 20 years of experience as an entrepreneur and industry leader in technology, media and retail. Russ was born and raised in Vancouver, British Columbia. Upon graduating from the University of British Columbia he set out to embrace his entrepreneurial spirit pioneering one the first video based dating services. He has also founded and grown several companies worldwide including a cellular phone accessories company, a chain of computer training schools, a Hollywood production company, an online corporate training portal, a major courier company for Amazon in the UK and a chain of cannabis stores in BC. Russ is also an avid computer coder, a pilot, an actor and a movie producer. Russ is not only the company’s visionary but also the strategic captain who focuses on execution and action.

Michael Skellern — Director

Michael Skellern is a global business leader with more than 20 years of executive management experience and leadership in private and public international companies as a Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Board Member. He has an established worldwide network of senior government and business leaders. Mr. Skellern has developed companies in 14 countries across Europe, Middle East, Asia and North America. His business experience spans the aviation, automotive, construction, defense, energy, maritime, media, security, real estate and technology sectors.

Stephan Alexander — Director

Stephen Alexander graduated from the College of Law in London, and was admitted as solicitor in 1975. Founder of Class Law Solicitors, London, UK, and has provided legal counsel for high profile cases that have received media attention. Mr. Alexander is widely experienced in all aspects of corporate, commercial and international work with a special interest in protecting shareholder’s rights in public companies. In addition, Mr. Alexander works as a consultant with a well established international law firm, Lee Lanes Solicitors. Mr. Stephen Alexander will provide legal counsel in corporate finance, loans and investments and strategically position Quizam in the European market while forming alliances with foreign governments.

Jim Rosevear — Director

Jim Rosevear is an accountant and holds a diploma in Hospitality and Tourism Administration from the British Columbia Institute of Technology. Mr. Rosevear has experience in private practice accounting and financial management in the hospitality industry. He was an accountant for On-Track Corporate Training Ltd. (a Quizam Media Corp. Subsidiary).

David Lee — Director of Business Development

David Lee brings with him 15 years of experience in business development, marketing, investor relations and strategic planning. A graduate of Kwantlen Polytechnic Universities’ Business School, David started his career off in the telecommunications sector in firms specializing in research and development for products and services. He also brings a wealth of experience in the retail sector, overseeing 150 locations. David’s primary role is to focus on Quizam Media’s global strategies and execution. He has a keen eye for identifying talent and is driven to ensure the growth of all business units.

Quantum 1 Cannabis to Open New Vancouver store at Cambie & 40th Friday November 19th

Quantum 1 Cannabis to Open New Vancouver store at Cambie & 40th Friday November 19th

Quizam Media Corporation

November 18th, 2021 TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC Quizam Media Corporation ("the Company") (C NSX :QQ. CN ) ( OTC :QQQFF) is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of its brand New Vancouver Store - Friday November 19 th at 9am. This Quantum 1 Recreational Cannabis Store is located at 5528 Cambie Street.

cambie

Quantum 1 Gets Provincial and City Approval for Vancouver Cambie & 40th Cannabis Store

Quizam Media Corporation

November 1, 2021 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC - Quizam Media Corporation ("the Company") (C NSX :QQ. CN ) ( OTC :QQQFF) is pleased to announce that both The Provincial Liquor Cannabis Regulation Branch and the City of Vancouver have approved Quantum 1's application for a recreational cannabis retail store licence in Vancouver at Cambie and 40th.

ceo ca tny

Quizam Closes $400,000 Private Placement

Quizam Media Corporation

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - October 27th, 2021 Quizam Media Corporation ("the Company") (CSE:QQ) (CNSX:QQ.CN) is pleased to announce that the 2,000,000 Unit PP @ $0.20 is now closed .

flagship inn

Quantum 1 Cannabis Closes on Flagship Location Near Oakridge Centre, Vancouver's Largest Retail and Residential Development

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - August 5 th 2021 Quizam Media Corporation ("the Company") (CSE:QQ) (CNSX:QQ.CN) (OTC:QQQFF) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Quantum 1 Cannabis ("Quantum"), one of Canada's fastest growing and leading recreational cannabis retailers, has solidified the Lease for it's new location at 5528 Cambie Street, Vancouver BC near Oakridge Centre, Vancouver's largest retail and residential development. In addition, Quantum 1 has received Development Permit approval from the City of Vancouver.  Quantum 1 is in the process of  applying for an Occupancy permit which is the final step towards a grand opening.

CSE:QQ

Quantum 1 Cannabis Signs Purchase Agreement to Open Flagship Location Near Oakridge Centre, Vancouver's Largest Retail and Residential Development

May 6 th , 2021 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC - Quizam Media Corporation ( " the Company " ) (CNSX:QQ.CN) (OTC:QQQFF) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Quantum 1 Cannabis ( " Quantum " ), one of Canada ' s fastest growing and leading recreational cannabis retailers, has signed a revised Memorandum of Understanding ( " MOU " ) with Canna-Place to acquire an approved, municipal cannabis retail location in one of Vancouver ' s most diverse neighborhoods at 41 st and Cambie Street in Vancouver, BC.  The purchase includes a retail cannabis development permit and other rights for the purpose of Quantum to operate a legal cannabis retail store.

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews With Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Adastra Holdings and C3 Metals

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews With Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Adastra Holdings and C3 Metals

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ February 23, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Adastra Holdings and C3 Metals on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Adastra Holdings Expands Co-Manufacturing Portfolio and Provides Facility Expansion Update

Adastra Holdings Expands Co-Manufacturing Portfolio and Provides Facility Expansion Update

 Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company") has started the new year strong by signing co-manufacturing agreements to produce high-potency, pure hydrocarbon- extracted concentrate products, continuing to expand its portfolio of brand partners, and growing the Company's dossier of SKUs in the Canadian market.

Adastra Labs Facility Expansion (CNW Group/Adastra Holdings Ltd.)

This brings Adastra closer to exceeding its goal of $5 Million per month in sales by Summer 2022.

Facility Expansion

Adastra is rapidly scaling its production facility to meet growing demand for hydrocarbon-based products and to capitalize on its recently announced dried flower sales license. Adastra has committed to purchase critical equipment that will effectively quadruple its hydrocarbon extraction capabilities.

"Improvements to our post-processing capabilities, and expanding production operations to include multiple shifts, seven days a week, will allow us to rapidly increase our hydrocarbon capacity and product offerings to include Diamonds, full-spectrum cartridges and other highly sought-after premium cannabis extracts. Not only will this help us to diversify our product offering under Phyto Extractions but also offer these in-demand products to our growing list of B2B customers," said Michael Forbes , Chief Executive Officer, Adastra.

Further, in April 2022 , Adastra is expected to commission a high-capacity automated pre-roll machine. Once commissioned, this equipment will enable Adastra to produce upwards of 10 million dried flower and infused pre-rolls a quarter, allowing the company to tap into an extremely fast-growing market segment. Adastra intends to market pre-rolls and infused pre-roll products under the Phyto Extractions brand and offer contract manufacturing services to other high impact brands in the Canadian market.

Insider Open Market Purchases of Adastra Common Stock

The Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer have recently purchased shares of the Company on the open market, the details of which have been set out in their respective SEDI reports. Michael Forbes , Chief Executive Officer of Adastra, said, "This is another opportunity to show investors that Adastra management is committed to creating long-term shareholder value. We believe the current share price does not reflect the true value of Adastra and the incredible growth we have coming in the near future."

About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Founded in 2018 and formerly known as Phyto Extractions Inc., Adastra is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative ethnobotanical and cannabis science products designed for the adult‐use and medical markets and forward‐looking therapeutic applications. Adastra is renowned throughout Canada for its popular line of Phyto Extractions branded cannabis concentrate products available on shelves at over 1,400 adult‐use retailers across the country. The Company also operates Adastra Labs, a 13,500 sq. ft. agricultural‐scale Health Canada licensed facility located in Langley, BC ., focused on extraction, distillation, and manufacturing of cannabis‐derived products. Adastra has now successfully taken the first steps in becoming a licensed cultivator, tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N‐Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5‐ MeO‐DMT, and LSD by applying for a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, which is under review by Health Canada. Pending Health Canada approval, Adastra is poised to be a drug formulation and development leader in this emerging sector. In addition, with the recent acquisition of 1225140 B .C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD, Adastra operates a multidisciplinary centre for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies, working alongside doctors and healthcare professionals within the regulated environment to help create efficacious remedies that address the actual needs of patients.

Connect with Adastra: Email | Website | Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Forward‐Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward‐looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward‐looking information in this news release includes statements with respect to obtaining a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's License from Health Canada; statements regarding anticipated new products, the adoption thereof, the intention to schedule additional shifts to meet consumer demand, and goal of $5 million a month in sales by Summer 2022 and the timelines set out herein. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward‐looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include the availability of a qualified workforce; changes in regulations or licensing affecting the Company's business; reduced demand for cannabis and cannabis related products; reductions in the Company's retail space and store locations; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. These and all subsequent written and oral forward‐looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward‐looking statements.

SOURCE Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/23/c4263.html

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Else Nutrition, Ayurcann Holdings, and Resverlogix

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Else Nutrition, Ayurcann Holdings, and Resverlogix

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Else Nutrition, Ayurcann Holdings, and Resverlogix on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. REPORTS RECORD SALES AND FOURTH CONSECUTIVE QUARTER OF POSITIVE OPERATING INCOME

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. REPORTS RECORD SALES AND FOURTH CONSECUTIVE QUARTER OF POSITIVE OPERATING INCOME

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE:AYUR OTCQB: AYUR F FSE:3ZQ0 ) (" Ayurcann " or the " C ompany "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to report its financial and operating results for its second quarter ending December 31, 2021. All figures reported are in Canadian dollars.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 3 1 , 2021:

AgriFORCE Announces Exclusive Worldwide Licensing Agreement to Commercialize Radical Clean Solutions' New Patent-Pending Hydroxyl Generating Devices for the Controlled Environment Agriculture and Food Manufacturing Sectors

AgriFORCE Announces Exclusive Worldwide Licensing Agreement to Commercialize Radical Clean Solutions' New Patent-Pending Hydroxyl Generating Devices for the Controlled Environment Agriculture and Food Manufacturing Sectors

Proprietary system seeks out and destroys airborne and surface-based mold, bacteria, viruses as well as Coronavirus and other pathogens in real-time

Mold contamination alone affects nearly 25% of the world's crops

Trulieve Announces Exclusive Partnership with Khalifa Kush

GRAMMY® and Golden Globe® Award-nominated artist's cannabis brand to launch in Florida exclusively at Trulieve this summer; partnership will extend to other markets in 2022

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced an exclusive partnership with multi-platinum-selling, GRAMMY® Award and Golden Globe® Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa's brand, Khalifa Kush. Through the agreement, Trulieve becomes the exclusive producer, processor and retailer of Khalifa Kush branded products in Florida and other northeast markets, beginning this summer.

