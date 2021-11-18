November 18th, 2021 TheNewswire – Vancouver, BC Quizam Media Corporation is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of its brand New Vancouver Store – Friday November 19 th at 9am. This Quantum 1 Recreational Cannabis Store is located at 5528 Cambie Street. “Our new Cambie store is another step in our aggressive growth strategy in British Columbia and ultimately nation-wide,” stated CEO Russ Rossi. “I am very …

(TheNewswire)

November 18th, 2021 TheNewswire – Vancouver, BC Quizam Media Corporation (“the Company”) (C NSX :QQ. CN ) ( OTC :QQQFF) is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of its brand New Vancouver Store – Friday November 19 th at 9am. This Quantum 1 Recreational Cannabis Store is located at 5528 Cambie Street.

“Our new Cambie store is another step in our aggressive growth strategy in British Columbia and ultimately nation-wide,” stated CEO Russ Rossi. “I am very proud of our dedicated and knowledgeable team. They offer the best customer service in the industry.”

The new 1,000 square foot location is a full-service recreational cannabis retail location featuring an upscale, contemporary design and a staff of highly trained cannabis consultants.

Director of operations, David Lee, added, “This positions Quantum 1 in one of the highest growth and investment areas of Vancouver. We look forward to serving this thriving and rapidly growing community.”

Currently Quantum 1’s BC stores are in Vernon, Keremeos, Creston, North Vancouver and Vancouver.

About Quantum1 Cannabis Corp.

Growing Together. Quantum 1 was born from our desire to cultivate great energy and interactions with our communities. Our retail stores bring together good vibes and good people, aiming to forge connections to cannabis in meaningful ways. We consider every product, every service offering in our stores as forms of energy that can heighten our own energies and in turn our collective world. That’s why everything we serve is set to the highest standards.

Quantum1 ( www.quantum1cannabis.com ) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quizam Media a publicly traded company on the CSE: QQ and US: QQQFF

Canada: CSE Trading Symbol: QQ Telephone: (604) 683-0020

USA: OTCQB Trading Symbol: QQQFF Fax: (604) 683-0045

Website: www.quantum1cannabis.com Email: ir@quizammedia.com

Instagram: @quanum1corp

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This

news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and nature of

potential acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, business dealings and financings, etc. Forward-looking statements address future

events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this Press Release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.