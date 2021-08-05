Vancouver, BC TheNewswire – August 5 th 2021 Quizam Media Corporation is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Quantum 1 Cannabis one of Canada’s fastest growing and leading recreational cannabis retailers, has solidified the Lease for it’s new location at 5528 Cambie Street, Vancouver BC near Oakridge Centre, Vancouver’s largest retail and residential development. In addition, Quantum 1 has received …

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire – August 5 th 2021 Quizam Media Corporation (“the Company”) (CSE:QQ) (CNSX:QQ.CN) (OTC:QQQFF) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Quantum 1 Cannabis (“Quantum”), one of Canada’s fastest growing and leading recreational cannabis retailers, has solidified the Lease for it’s new location at 5528 Cambie Street, Vancouver BC near Oakridge Centre, Vancouver’s largest retail and residential development. In addition, Quantum 1 has received Development Permit approval from the City of Vancouver. Quantum 1 is in the process of applying for an Occupancy permit which is the final step towards a grand opening.

“Not only does this flagship location expands our footprint in the Lower Mainland but it is an excellent location for our new same day delivery program which the province is now allowing,” stated CEO Russ Rossi.

The new Lease if for 5 years with a right to renew for another 5 years.

Currently Quantum 1 operates 5 BC stores in North Vancouver, Keremeos, Grand Forks, Vernon and Creston.

About Quantum1 Cannabis Corp.

Growing Together. Quantum 1 was born from our desire to cultivate great energy and interactions with our communities. Our retail stores bring together good vibes and good people, aiming to forge connections to cannabis in meaningful ways. We consider every product, every service offering in our stores as forms of energy that can heighten our own energies and in turn our collective world. That’s why everything we serve is set to the highest standards.

Quantum1 ( www.quantum1cannabis.com ) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quizam Media a publically traded company on the CSE: QQ and US: QQQFF

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and nature of potential acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, business dealings and financings, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this Press Release.

