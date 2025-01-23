- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Quimbaya Gold Poised for Discovery with New 4,000 Meter Drill Program, CEO Says
“There is a lot of indication for where there is gold, because artisanal miners are already there,” said Alexandre Boivin, CEO of Quimbaya Gold.
At the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, Alexandre Boivin, CEO of Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM), shed light on the company's strategic focus in Colombia, highlighting the country’s vast, untapped mineral resources.
“(Colombia) is the most underexplored country in all of South America,” said Boivin. “Colombia has huge exploration potential, and the big guys from the industry are already there.”
He pointed to Zijin Mining’s (OTC Pink:ZIJMF,HKEX:2899) $1.9 billion acquisition of Continental Gold, as well as Aris Mining’s (TSX:ARIS,NYSEAMERICAN:ARMN) expansion efforts, as signs of Colombia’s increasing appeal.
Boivin elaborated on Quimbaya's flagship Tahami project, located in the prolific Antioquia province, which produces 50 percent of Colombia's gold. “There is a lot of indication for where there is gold, because artisanal miners are already there ... and there are historical mines,” he said, noting that Quimbaya's project is surrounded by established miners like Aris.
The company is planning a 4,000 meter drilling campaign in 2025.
Boivin said the goal is to prove the strike of the vein system and its depth. Neighboring mines have already reported resources with grades of 16.1 grams per metric ton, enhancing optimism about Quimbaya’s project’s potential, Boivin said.
To finance exploration, Quimbaya has partnered with independent drilling firms with structured agreements to manage costs efficiently by paying in shares or a combination of cash and shares.
This will allow Quimbaya to minimize capital raises, the chief executive explained.
Watch the full interview with Quimbaya Gold CEO Alexandre Boivin above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Quimbaya Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. Quimbaya Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Quimbaya Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
