Impact Minerals

Project Update: Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project, WA

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that it has appointed an experienced marketing manager to spearhead the company’s engagement with potential off-take partners and customers for High-Purity Alumina (HPA) produced from the Lake Hope HPA project, located 500 km east of Perth in Western Australia (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Marketing Manager with expertise in critical minerals, appointed to spearhead the company’s engagement with customers and off-take partners.
  • Negotiation Protocol signed with the PBC for the Ngadju Aboriginal people with a first meeting set for October 16th.
  • Mining studies completed with quotes awaited for costs for mining and transport of the lake sediment to Kwinana.
  • Final report awaited for an upgrade of a significant part of the Lake Hope alumina resource to the Measured Resource category.
  • Engineering studies for the proposed process plant in Kwinana continue on schedule with a focus on acid reuse.
  • Testwork progressing with a 20 kg sample of intermediate material being prepared for acid leaching as part of the Low Temperature Leach Process.

Joseph Casella joins Impact following five years at Tianqi Lithium, the majority owner of the Greenbushes lithium-tantalum mine, where he was responsible for the commercial aspects of the Kwinana Lithium Hydroxide plant. This involved customer management and new product development for lithium processing by-products, in particular providing marketing support for feasibility studies to beneficiate aluminosilicates into high-purity products.

Joseph’s expertise includes developing and refining market strategies, managing complex supply chains, leveraging benefits from international trading houses, and leading circular economy and ESG initiatives which will also form part of his role. His deep understanding of critical mineral markets, including lithium and aluminosilicates, positions him as the ideal leader for spearheading customer engagement in

Impact’s HPA business. His proven track record in building strategic customer relationships and business development will significantly contribute to driving growth and fostering new opportunities in this sector, and the company welcomes him on board.

Recent ASX releases by Alpha HPA Limited (ASX:A4N), a leader in the HPA industry, show significant global demand for a wide range of HPA products with indicative interest from potential clients of more than 30,000 tonnes per annum. This is well over Alpha’s planned production of 10,000 tonnes per annum and indicates the underlying strength of the HPA market, which is estimated to be growing at an annual compound growth rate of 15% to 20%. Impact’s marketing strategy will be to identify specific market entry points where the HPA from Lake Hope can deliver the greatest value in use for end-users.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Impact Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

