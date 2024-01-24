- AUSTRALIA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Prismo Metals Eyes Acquisition Deal with Vizsla for Palos Verdes Project
“At the end of the day, that asset that we have, should we continue to make these discoveries, should be part of the greater portfolio of Vizsla Silver," said Alain Lambert, executive chairman of Prismo Metals.
Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ,OTCQB:PMOMF) is aiming to continue its successful drilling at its Palos Verdes project in Mexico and eventually strike a deal for Vizsla Silver (TSXV:VZLA,NYSE:VZLA) to acquire the project, according to Prismo Metals Executive Chairman Alain Lambert.
“At the end of the day, that asset that we have, should we continue to make these discoveries, should be part of the greater portfolio of Vizsla Silver,” he said.
Vizsla Silver owns a large land package in the Panuco District in Mexico, where Palos Verdes is located.
Part of Prismo’s strategy for 2024 is to take drilling at Palos Verdes further, and then do the deal where Vizsla can take full ownership of the property. This would allow Prismo to focus fully on exploring and drilling its two other projects: the Los Pavitos gold project in Mexico and the Hot Breccia copper project in Arizona.
Watch the full interview with Prismo Metals Executive Chairman Alain Lambert above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ,OTCQB:PMOMF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Prismo Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Prismo Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Prismo Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
