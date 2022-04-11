Pfizer Inc. today announced that David M. Denton will join the Company as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President effective May 2, 2022. Mr. Denton will be a member of Pfizer’s Executive Leadership Team reporting to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Albert Bourla. He joins Pfizer from Lowe’s Companies, Inc. where he served as CFO and Executive Vice President. Mr. Denton succeeds Frank ...

