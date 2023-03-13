Osisko Metals CEO Talks Challenges with Net-zero Critical Metals Supply
“The intention to reach net zero by 2050 is very laudable. It's based on climatology models that seek to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees centigrade. But the amount of metal required to do that is absolutely astronomical,” said Robert Wares, CEO of Osisko Metals.
If the world is to achieve its global decarbonization goals, significant changes to political, financial and mining structures are required, according to Osisko Metals (TSX:OM) CEO Robert Wares.
“Our fearless leaders have all set agendas on a decarbonization path to 2050 net zero, but for the most part, there's a political disconnect between the realities of the mining industry and the policymakers,” said Wares, a professional geologist with more than 35 years of experience in mineral exploration and development.
Wares noted the huge amount of metals needed to serve global electrification efforts — such as copper, zinc and other battery metals — and the significant hurdles the mining industry faces in getting a mine to production.
