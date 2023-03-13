Copper Investing News

Osisko Metals CEO Talks Challenges with Net-zero Critical Metals Supply

“The intention to reach net zero by 2050 is very laudable. It's based on climatology models that seek to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees centigrade. But the amount of metal required to do that is absolutely astronomical,” said Robert Wares, CEO of Osisko Metals.

If the world is to achieve its global decarbonization goals, significant changes to political, financial and mining structures are required, according to Osisko Metals (TSX:OM) CEO Robert Wares.

“Our fearless leaders have all set agendas on a decarbonization path to 2050 net zero, but for the most part, there's a political disconnect between the realities of the mining industry and the policymakers,” said Wares, a professional geologist with more than 35 years of experience in mineral exploration and development.

Wares noted the huge amount of metals needed to serve global electrification efforts — such as copper, zinc and other battery metals — and the significant hurdles the mining industry faces in getting a mine to production.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Osisko Metals (TSX:OM). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Osisko Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Osisko Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Osisko Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

