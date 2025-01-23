Osisko Metals Advancing Gaspé Copper Project with Government Backing, Resource Expansion

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Trending Press Releases

Spearmint More Than Doubles its Crypto Exposure

RUA GOLD Intersects Visible Gold and Antimony and Confirms Continuity of High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Murray Creek

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Extension of Private Placement

Radisson Mining Resources: Advancing High-grade Gold Exploration in Quebec

Skyharbour to Carry Out Multi-Phased, 2025 Drilling Campaign Totalling 16-18,000 Metres at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

First Helium

HELI:CA

Hempalta

HEMP:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2025 Uranium Outlook

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2025 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Badge
Osisko Metals
Developing high-grade base metal assets in Canada to meet future demand
Copper Investing

Osisko Metals Advancing Gaspé Copper Project with Government Backing, Resource Expansion

Copper Investing
Osisko Metals Advancing Gaspé Copper Project with Government Backing, Resource Expansion

“It demonstrates to us that the Quebéc government is strongly supporting the project, politically and otherwise, and they're willing to take their time and expertise to maximize the economic benefits,” said Robert Wares, CEO of Osisko Metals.

Robert Wares, CEO of Osisko Metals (TSXV:OM,OTCQX:OMZNF), shared insights on the company's Gaspé copper project, highlighting strong government support and significant resource growth. The Quebéc government has initiated a pilot project aimed at maximizing the economic benefits of the Gaspé region's copper resources.

“It’s a fantastic government initiative. It's actually a first for the Quebéc mining industry, particularly for explorers and developers,” said Wares. “First of all, it demonstrates to us that the Quebéc government is strongly supporting the project, politically and otherwise, and they're willing to take their time and expertise to maximize the economic benefits.”

A committee has been formed to coordinate the initiative, involving chambers of commerce, elected officials and regional and federal organizations. This collaboration aims to streamline support for the project, fostering long-term development.

In November, Osisko Metals announced a substantial resource upgrade for the Gaspé copper project, following geological remodeling and expansion of pit boundaries. The project now boasts 860 million metric tons of indicated resources and an additional 690 million metric tons inferred. The company is planning a 90,000 meter drill program starting soon to further convert inferred resources to the measured and indicated categories, Wares said.

Looking ahead, Osisko Metals is targeting the release of a preliminary economic assessment by mid-2026, with feasibility studies to follow by late 2027. The company aims to complete the permitting process by the end of 2029, enabling a final investment decision and subsequent mine construction.

Watch the full interview with Robert Wares, CEO of Osisko Metals, above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Osisko Metals (TSXV:OM,OTCQX:OMZNF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Osisko Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Osisko Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Osisko Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

OM:CA
tsxv stocksotcqx stockscopper stockscopper explorationzinc investingtsxv:omcopper investingzinc stockszinc explorationCopper Investing
The Conversation (0)
Osisko Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Osisko Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest News

Osisko Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Osisko Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

×