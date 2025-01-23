- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Osisko Metals Advancing Gaspé Copper Project with Government Backing, Resource Expansion
“It demonstrates to us that the Quebéc government is strongly supporting the project, politically and otherwise, and they're willing to take their time and expertise to maximize the economic benefits,” said Robert Wares, CEO of Osisko Metals.
Robert Wares, CEO of Osisko Metals (TSXV:OM,OTCQX:OMZNF), shared insights on the company's Gaspé copper project, highlighting strong government support and significant resource growth. The Quebéc government has initiated a pilot project aimed at maximizing the economic benefits of the Gaspé region's copper resources.
“It’s a fantastic government initiative. It's actually a first for the Quebéc mining industry, particularly for explorers and developers,” said Wares. “First of all, it demonstrates to us that the Quebéc government is strongly supporting the project, politically and otherwise, and they're willing to take their time and expertise to maximize the economic benefits.”
A committee has been formed to coordinate the initiative, involving chambers of commerce, elected officials and regional and federal organizations. This collaboration aims to streamline support for the project, fostering long-term development.
In November, Osisko Metals announced a substantial resource upgrade for the Gaspé copper project, following geological remodeling and expansion of pit boundaries. The project now boasts 860 million metric tons of indicated resources and an additional 690 million metric tons inferred. The company is planning a 90,000 meter drill program starting soon to further convert inferred resources to the measured and indicated categories, Wares said.
Looking ahead, Osisko Metals is targeting the release of a preliminary economic assessment by mid-2026, with feasibility studies to follow by late 2027. The company aims to complete the permitting process by the end of 2029, enabling a final investment decision and subsequent mine construction.
Watch the full interview with Robert Wares, CEO of Osisko Metals, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Osisko Metals (TSXV:OM,OTCQX:OMZNF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Osisko Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Osisko Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Osisko Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
