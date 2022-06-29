Optimi Health CEO William Ciprick: Uniquely Positioned to Provide Functional Psychedelics Regimen
Optimi Health CEO William Ciprick said, “There's nobody in North America that's going to be able to grow at our scale and have the repeatability of the quality that we can do.”
Optimi Health CEO William Ciprick: Uniquely Positioned to Provide Functional Psychedelics Regimenwww.youtube.com
Optimi Health (CSE:OPTI,OTCQX:OPTHF,FWB:8BN) is diversifying its revenue base, and CEO William Ciprick believes it's time for investors to look at the psychedelics space with the company’s very robust functional mushroom lineup that is on the market today.
“We're looking at that twofold," he said. "One is to establish credibility with our name and our brand. And when you build trust in individuals, then it becomes more natural. There's actually a lot of interest from assisted therapy clinics. People do better if they're actually on a functional mushroom regimen ahead of their assisted therapy, and then post their integration and afterward continue on that regimen. That's a piece that we think we're uniquely positioned to provide.“
Optimi was granted an amendment by Health Canada to its Controlled Substances Dealer's License to synthesize, process and distribute pharmaceutical-grade 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), among other substances, at its Princeton, BC, facility.
“We've put up a 10,000 square foot medical-grade facility in Princeton and built it to an EU good manufacturing practice (GMP) standard. We've looked at everything from how you scrub the walls to how you handle the product from the time you cultivate it to the drying room, to the pharmacy, to the grinder, to the encapsulation, to blistering bottles and whatever that step is going to be. All of those have to be considered in order to maintain that standard,” Ciprick said.
The company completed a planned expansion of the on-site analytical laboratory inside one of its EU-GMP capable 10,000 square foot, state-of-the-art indoor growing facilities. The newly enlarged analytical laboratory will operate as a division of Optimi Labs, a wholly owned subsidiary of Optimi Health, and is designed for research into the company's proprietary formulations and extraction methods. The expanded lab will also be utilized by clients and partners and approved companies to conduct investigations into molecular discovery with restricted psychedelic compounds.
“We're scaling up the operation, and literally getting into our second, third and fourth batches," Ciprick said. "There's nobody in North America that's going to be able to grow at that scale and have the repeatability of the quality that we can do.”
Watch the full interview of Optimi Health CEO William Ciprick above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Optimi Health (CSE:OPTI,OTCQX:OPTHF,FWB:8BN). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Optimi Healthin order to help investors learn more about the company. Optimi Health is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Optimi Healthand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1818.27
|-0.55
|Silver
|20.74
|0.00
|Copper
|3.77
|-0.01
|Palladium
|1989.00
|+27.00
|Platinum
|921.00
|+2.00
|Oil
|110.12
|+0.34
|Heating Oil
|3.95
|0.00
|Natural Gas
|6.49
|-0.01
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.