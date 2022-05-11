Life Science NewsInvesting News

Optimi Health Corp . is pleased to announce that it has completed a planned expansion of the on-site analytical laboratory at its Princeton, British Columbia facility. The on-site lab is purpose built inside one of Optimi’s EU-GMP capable 10,000 square foot, state-of-the-art indoor growing facilities dedicated to the cultivation of safe, high-quality psychedelic and functional mushrooms. Optimi Chief Science ...

Optimi Health Corp . (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has completed a planned expansion of the on-site analytical laboratory at its Princeton, British Columbia facility.

The on-site lab is purpose built inside one of Optimi's EU-GMP capable 10,000 square foot, state-of-the-art indoor growing facilities dedicated to the cultivation of safe, high-quality psychedelic and functional mushrooms. Optimi Chief Science Officer, Justin Kirkland, will oversee the Company's analytical operations.

"Our analytical lab will prove a completely consistent dosage on natural psilocybin products that will meet stringent FDA and EU-GMP standards," said Kirkland. "We will measure and ensure integrity, ongoing stability, and accuracy in all of our natural psilocybin and psychedelic formulations and are finalizing our Standard Operating Procedures to meet Health Canada and international standards."

The newly enlarged analytical laboratory will operate as a division of Optimi Labs Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Optimi Health, and is designed both for research into the company's proprietary formulations and extraction methods and to be utilized by clients and partners and approved companies to conduct investigations into molecular discovery with restricted psychedelic compounds.

Optimi CEO Bill Ciprick says that the lab expansion is a critical component of the Company's planned revenue strategy.

"While Optimi's main focus remains the cultivation of a safe, scalable supply of natural EU-GMP psilocybin, we realize that operationalizing a future for psychedelic science in which the largest number of authorized patients have access to these medicines requires a more robust research infrastructure than currently exists, particularly in light of the current levels of interest and demand from so many entities across the space. This laboratory is our contribution to that future," added Ciprick.

Alongside its primary objective of becoming a tier one ingredient supplier of naturally cultivated psilocybin mushrooms and extracts, the Company intends to develop efforts on third parties requiring supplementary facilities and analytical support in drug discovery processes as well as for single and multi-site clinical trials.

In a press release issued by the Company on Monday, May 9, Optimi applauded Health Canada's May 6 Notice to Stakeholders emphasizing the "importance of drug quality and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)" regarding "the proposed use of psilocybin mushrooms in clinical trials, or as a drug accessed through the Special Access Program (SAP)."

"We commend Health Canada for making quality assurance and GMP compliance a necessity in all clinical and observational protocols moving forward," said Ciprick. "With our analytical capacity now in place, we look forward to helping industry suppliers validate their product and meet the demand for GMP grade psilocybin."

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi Health is a homegrown, Canadian success story producing and supplying natural, EU-GMP grade psilocybin and functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets. Built with the purpose to produce scalable, natural mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, the Company's goal is to be the number one trusted, compassionate supplier of safe, natural GMP grade psilocybin across the world. With a vertically integrated approach, Optimi intends to cultivate, extract, process and distribute high quality functional and psychedelic mushroom products at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet in Princeton, British Columbia.

To fully investigate the science of mushrooms, the Company has received a research exemption under Health Canada Food and Drug Regulations (FDR) for the use of Psilocybin and Psilocin for scientific purposes via its wholly owned subsidiary Optimi Labs Inc. Optimi has also been granted a dealer's license under Canada's Narcotic Control Regulations governing possession, distribution, sale, laboratory analysis of and research and development of Psilocybin and Psilocin formulations. Optimi is committed to expert cultivation and quality production subject to and in accordance with the terms of all applicable laws and governing regulations to ensure safe, superior Canadian fungi production.

FOR INTERVIEW REQUESTS OR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations
Email: investors@optimihealth.ca
Phone: +1 (902) 880 6121
Web: https://optimihealth.ca

FORWARD‐LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward‐looking statements") that relate to Optimi's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "expects," "will continue," "is anticipated," "anticipates," "believes," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "forecast," "projection," "strategy," "objective," and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward‐looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward‐looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐ looking statements pertaining to activities proposed to be conducted under the Company's dealer's license and associated business related to Psilocybin and Psilocin and Optimi's plans, focus and objectives.

Forward‐looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Optimi's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID‐19 pandemic and other factors set forth under "Forward‐Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual information Form dated January 12, 2022, and other continuous disclosure filings available under Optimi's profile at www.sedar.com. Optimi undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Optimi to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward‐looking statement.

Any forward‐looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Optimi HealthCSE:OPTIPsychedelics Investing
OPTI:CC
Optimi Health

Optimi Health Applauds Health Canada's Position on Drug Quality and Goods and Manufacturing Practices for Psilocybin

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company") CEO, Bill Ciprick, issued a statement today in response to Health Canada's May 6 Notice to Stakeholders "regarding the proposed use of psilocybin mushrooms in clinical trials, or as a drug accessed through the Special Access Program (SAP)."

Ciprick says the Notice published by Health Canada's Office of Legislative and Regulatory Affairs Controlled Substances Directorate was welcomed by Optimi, specifically around the "importance of drug quality and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimi Health

Optimi Health Granted Amendment To Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that a requested Amendment to its Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence has been granted by Health Canada, enabling it to further expand the capacity to produce natural, GMP psilocybin at its Princeton, British Columbia facility, as well as introducing a provision allowing the Company to extract psilocin for use in clinical trials.

Optimi's operational footprint now includes 20,000 square feet of state-of-the-art, technologically advanced aeroponics facilities dedicated to the cultivation of safe, high-quality psychedelic and functional mushrooms. Under the terms of the amendment, the Company is now permitted to possess a quota of up to 5000kg of dried psilocybin mushrooms – the equivalent of 10kg of psilocybin – and 100g of psilocin.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimi Health

Optimi Health Opens Canada's Largest GMP-Grade Licensed Psilocybin Cultivation Facility

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQB: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it will be inaugurating its recently completed psilocybin cultivation facility with a grand opening event and reception for members of the media, investors and other stakeholders relevant to the Company's developing position as a leading supplier in the field of psychedelic and functional mushrooms on Friday, May 27th, 2022.

The Optimi Health executive team and advisory board will be welcoming guests and dignitaries from the psychedelic business space, the medical and public health fields, local and national politics, and the Indigenous community to celebrate this significant achievement. Renowned psychedelics industry journalist and author Amanda Siebert will act as Master of Ceremonies.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Stocks2Watch to host Optimi Health Investor Day, Tuesday April 5

Stocks2Watch would like to invite the Investment Community to Optimi Health's Investor Day, Tuesday, April 5 at 1pm (PT) 4pm (ET). Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to register now to attend the presentation.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://app.livestorm.co/stocks2watch/optimi-health-investor-day-april-5

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

COMPASS Pathways plc announces first quarter 2022 financial results and business highlights

-

Highlights:
  • End of phase II meeting held with FDA
  • Award of Innovation Passport as part of the UK MHRA Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway ILAP
  • Finalising phase III in TRD program design to be ready for second half of 2022
  • Pioneering collaboration with King's College London and South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, to create The Centre for Mental Health Research and Innovation in the UK
  • Cash position at 31 March 2022 of $243.7 million
  • Conference call today at 8:00am ET (1:00pm UK)

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today reported its financial results for the first quarter 2022 and gave an update on recent progress across its business.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NeonMind Biosciences

NeonMind Biosciences


Keep reading...Show less

COMPASS Pathways to fund study of COMP360 psilocybin in autistic adults

London, UK 9 May 2022

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced it will be funding an investigator-initiated study that will use COMP360 psilocybin to explore how psilocybin affects specific brain pathways in autistic adults. This will be the first ever mechanistic study of psilocybin in autistic adults.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming May 2022 Conferences

Awakn Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming May 2022 Conferences

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and delivering combined therapeutics to treat addiction, announced today that Awakn's management team is scheduled to present at the following upcoming May 2022 conferences.

PSYCH Symposium: London 2022

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
investor reviewing his stocks

Psychedelics Sector Shifting Gears, Broad Market Forces at Play

Experts believe investor concerns surrounding valuations in the psychedelics market need to be adjusted.

Panelists at a recent Psychedelic Capital monthly event from Microdose discussed a shift in the psychedelic medicine business, and how market trends outside of the industry are at play.

The talk, titled “Market Consolidation: The Next Stage for the Industry?” took place amid an ongoing downturn in value for publicly traded psychedelics companies.

Keep reading...Show less
Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Announces the Appointment of Jakson Inwentash to the Board of Directors

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Announces the Appointment of Jakson Inwentash to the Board of Directors

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV) (Nirvana or the "Company"), a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jakson Inwentash to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Inwentash is a Director and VP Investments at ThreeD Capital, where he focuses on identifying, researching, and meeting with early-stage companies in various disruptive industries as investment targets. He is also a registered Dealer Representative and has a successful track record of raising capital in industries such as mining, battery recycling, organic food, high performance computing, biotechnology and blockchain.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×