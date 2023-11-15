Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Ocumetics Technology

Ocumetics Announces Private Placement

Ocumetics Technology Corp. (“ Ocumetics ” or the “ Corporation ”) ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) announces that it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,125,000 units of the Corporation (“ Units ”) at a price of $0.32 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. There will be no minimum subscription level for this offering. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the share capital of the Corporation (“ Common Share ”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant (“ Warrant ”) will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.64 for a period of two years from the date of issuance of the Warrant.

The Corporation may pay finder’s fees on all or a portion of the private placement to eligible persons seeking subscribers to the financing, all in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “ Exchange ”).

Assuming the maximum offering is completed, 100% of the net proceeds are expected to be used to fund the Corporation’s first in-human clinical trials, expected to commence in Q1 2024, and for ongoing research and development. Although the Corporation intends to use the proceeds of the offering as described above, the actual allocation of proceeds may vary from the uses set out above, depending upon future operations, events or opportunities.

About Ocumetics

Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV: OTC) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is a Canadian research and product development company that specializes in adaptive lens designs. Ocumetics is in the preclinical study stage of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry. Ocumetics has developed an expandable intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses. It is designed to allow the eye’s natural muscle activity to shift focus from distance to near.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Dean Burns Dayton Marks

President and CEO Director

(817) 874-7564 (778) 347-2500

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the commencement, timing and scope of the clinical trial program outlined above and that it will be conducted as expected. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: operational matters, historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, access to financing as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Source

Click here to connect with Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV: OTC) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) to receive an Investor Presentation

Ocumetics Technology

Ocumetics Technology


Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Continues to Meet Significant Development Milestones; Lens Design Optimized for Upcoming First in Human Study

Ocumetics Continues to Meet Significant Development Milestones; Lens Design Optimized for Upcoming First in Human Study

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta September 18, 2023. Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO), a pioneer in in the field of ophthalmic innovation, proudly confirms a remarkable achievement in the optimization of its vision correction technology - the Ocumetics Accommodating Lens. Through rigorous research and development efforts over the past two years, Ocumetics has modified its lens design five times, ultimately arriving at its groundbreaking final lens configuration version 10.5. Lens version 10.5 has been tested in vitro and in an animal model, and will be used in Ocumetics' upcoming human clinical trials.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Welcomes Dr. Doyle Stulting and Dr. Bart McRoberts to Board of Directors

Ocumetics Welcomes Dr. Doyle Stulting and Dr. Bart McRoberts to Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - September 1, 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) a pioneer in advanced eye care solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Doyle Stulting and Dr. Bart McRoberts to its Board of Directors. With their unparalleled expertise in ophthalmology and vision research, Drs. Stulting and McRoberts bring a wealth of knowledge that will help drive Ocumetics' innovation and commitment to improving eye care globally.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Completion of Unit Private Placement

Ocumetics Announces Completion of Unit Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - August 15, 2023.  Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) announces that it has completed the private placement previously announced by the Corporation on June 22, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Completion of First Tranche of Unit Private Placement

Ocumetics Announces Completion of First Tranche of Unit Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - July 25, 2023.  Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) announces that it has completed the first tranche of the private placement previously announced by the Corporation on June 22, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Private Placement

Ocumetics Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - June 22, 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) announces that it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,333,333 units of the Corporation (" Units ") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.  There will be no minimum subscription level for this offering.  Each Unit will consist of one common share in the share capital of the Corporation (" Common Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.  Each whole warrant (" Warrant ") will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.60 for a period of two years from the date of issuance of the Warrant.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic: A Majority of Americans Are Optimistic That AI Will Improve Healthcare in 2024

According to a new survey from Medtronic and Morning Consult, respondents recognize potential of AI to enable earlier diagnosis and improve access to care

Medtronic More than half (51%) of U.S. adults are optimistic new applications of artificial intelligence (AI) will lead to major advancements and breakthroughs in healthcare in the year ahead, according to a new survey from Medtronic, a global healthcare technology leader, and Morning Consult

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

A majority of Americans are optimistic that AI will improve healthcare in 2024

According to a new survey from Medtronic and Morning Consult, respondents recognize potential of AI to enable earlier diagnosis and improve access to care

More than half (51%) of U.S. adults are optimistic new applications of artificial intelligence (AI) will lead to major advancements and breakthroughs in healthcare in the year ahead, according to a new survey from Medtronic, a global healthcare technology leader, and Morning Consult.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Absence of an Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy -Specific Diagnosis Code May Result in Increased OHE-Related Length of Stay and Hospitalization-Related Costs Due to OHE Rate Underestimation, According to New Analysis

Lack of OHE-specific diagnostic code in hospitals may increase risk of additional cost, length of hospitalization and additional burdens for patients compared to those with a previous primary OHE diagnosis

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, today announced findings from a descriptive analysis of a hospital database (October 2015-June 2022) showing that the absence of an overt hepatic encephalopathy-specific diagnosis code may have resulted in increased OHE-related length of stay (LOS) and hospitalization-related costs due to OHE rate underestimation. The analysis of hospital data showed that OHE hospitalizations identified using in-hospital Xifaxan® (rifaximin) or lactulose use combined with a diagnosis for altered mental status, unspecified encephalopathy, or cirrhosis, had a mean hospital billing charge 2.5 times higher and mean length of stay (LOS) 2.0 times longer than solely relying on OHE as a primary diagnosis. Findings from the analysis, "Systematic undercounting of overt hepatic encephalopathy hospitalizations identified by using hospital-administered medication data," were presented today at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CORRECTION BY SOURCE: The Absence of an Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy -Specific Diagnosis Code May Result in Increased OHE-Related Length of Stay and Hospitalization-Related Costs Due to OHE Rate Underestimation, According to New Analysis

This corrects and replaces the release that was disseminated earlier today

Lack of OHE-specific diagnostic code in hospitals may increase risk of additional cost, length of hospitalization and additional burdens for patients compared to those with a previous primary OHE diagnosis

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, payable on January 16, 2024, to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight" or "the Company"), a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023. All currency amounts are in thousands except for share and per share amounts. All currencies are Canadian unless otherwise specified.

Q3 2023 Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Technology
