Nova Royalty Corp. has reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 . Nova's audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 are available on Nova's website at and on SEDAR at . Alex Tsukernik President and CEO of Nova, commented, "2021 was a transformational year for Nova on the back of a similarly exciting ...

Nova Royalty Corp. (" Nova " or the " Company ") has reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 . Nova's audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 are available on Nova's website at www.novaroyalty.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Alex Tsukernik , President and CEO of Nova, commented, "2021 was a transformational year for Nova on the back of a similarly exciting 2020. We now own royalties on a significant proportion of the next generation of major copper assets being advanced into production and are continually adding to our portfolio. During 2021, we nearly doubled our royalty exposure on Taca Taca (First Quantum) and added royalties on West Wall ( Anglo American and Glencore), Vizcachitas (Los Andes Copper), and Copper World and Rosemont (Hudbay), the last of which was announced early in January 2022 ."

Mr. Tsukernik continued, "Additionally, we added our first cash flowing royalty by acquiring a royalty on the producing Aranzazu mine, operated by Aura Minerals Inc. Performance at Aranzazu has exceeded our initial expectations, having achieved multiple throughput expansions and cost reductions since 2018. The royalty is currently generating approximately US$1.5 million US$2.0 million of revenue on an annualized basis, with Aura guiding toward future production increases."

Mr. Tsukernik concluded, "As we advance through 2022, we continue to build Nova into what we believe will be the world's premier copper investment vehicle with additional exposure to strategic nickel assets. We are advancing on both of our main strategic priorities: acquiring additional royalties on advancing multi-generational projects such as Taca Taca and Copper World/Rosemont, and adding current cash flows from strong mid-size operators such as Aranzazu. We look forward to updating the market on our continued progress."

Portfolio Additions

  • Acquisition of Aranzazu Royalty: In August 2021 , Nova acquired a 1.0% net smelter return (" NSR ") royalty on the producing Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine (the " Aranzazu Royalty ") owned by Aura Minerals Inc. (" Aura "; TSX: ORA) for consideration of US$8.0 million cash and US$1.0 million in common shares of the Company, paid on closing of the acquisition on August 27, 2021 . The seller of the Aranzazu Royalty was entitled to economic benefits on Aranzazu Royalty payments that accrued from July 1, 2021 up to the closing date of the Aranzazu Royalty acquisition. Nova fulfilled this obligation by paying approximately US$200,000 in cash in addition to the purchase price. Nova is entitled to receive 100% of the payments from the Aranzazu Royalty corresponding to the net smelter returns generated at Aranzazu following June 30, 2021 .

  • Acquisition of West Wall Royalty: In June 2021 , Nova acquired rights to a 1.0% net proceeds royalty (" NPR ") on the West Wall copper-gold-molybdenum project, owned by a 50-50 joint venture between Anglo American PLC (LSE: AAL) and Glencore PLC (LSE: GLEN). Cash consideration of US$4.2 million was paid on closing of the acquisition on June 18, 2021 .

  • Acquisition of Vizcachitas Royalty: In February 2021 , Nova acquired a NSR royalty of 0.98% on open pit operations and 0.49% on underground operations on the San José 1/3000 exploitation concession that forms part of the Vizcachitas project in Chile , which is 100% owned by Los Andes Copper Ltd. (" Los Andes "; TSX-V:LA). Under the terms of the transaction US$6.5 million in cash was paid on closing of the acquisition on February 22, 2021 , and up to US$9.5 million in common shares of the Company are payable contingent upon the achievement of certain milestones. On June 10, 2021 , Nova announced the issuance of common shares of the Company reflecting a milestone payment of US$1.75 million due upon issuance of a valid Resolución de Calificación Ambienta for Vizcachitas. On October 20, 2021 , Nova announced the issuance of common shares of the Company reflecting an additional milestone payment of US$1.75 million upon the issuance of other permits required to commence drilling at Vizcachitas.

  • Acquisition of Additional Taca Taca Royalty: In February 2021 , Nova acquired a 0.18% NSR royalty on the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina , which is 100% owned by First Quantum Minerals (" First Quantum "; TSX: FM). Nova had previously acquired a 0.24% royalty interest in the Taca Taca project on November 30, 2020 and this subsequent NSR royalty acquisition increased Nova's NSR royalty interest to 0.42%. The purchase price for the 0.18% interest in the NSR included upfront consideration of US$3.0 million in cash and the issuance of common shares of the Company with a value of approximately US$13.0 million , based on the average of the 10-day and 15-day volume weighted average prices of the common shares of the Company as of January 8, 2021 . Nova will make an additional cash payment of US$4 million within 10 business days after the date of the commencement of commercial production on the Taca Taca project.

  • Acquisition of Copper World & Rosemont Royalty : Subsequent to the year ended December 31, 2021 , in February 2022 , Nova acquired a 0.135% NSR on the Copper World and Rosemont copper projects in Arizona, USA , (the " Copper World & Rosemont Royalty ") owned by Hudbay Minerals Inc. (" Hudbay "; TSX: HBM and NYSE: HBM). Nova was also granted a Right of First Refusal (" ROFR ") in respect to an additional 0.540% NSR covering the same area as the Copper World & Rosemont Royalty . The Copper World & Rosemont Royalty covers all metals, including copper, molybdenum, silver, and gold extracted from the majority of mining claims covering Copper World and Rosemont. Specifically, 132 patented claims (all the patented claims associated with Copper World and Rosemont), 603 unpatented claims, and one parcel of fee associated land are covered by the Copper World & Rosemont Royalty .
Portfolio Updates
  • Taca Taca (0.42% NSR Royalty): First Quantum is continuing pre-development and feasibility activities at Taca Taca. Taca Taca is envisaged to have a similar mine design and plant configuration as First Quantum's other large throughput mines, such as Sentinel, Cobre Panama, and the planned S3 expansion at Kansanshi, which will allow First Quantum to leverage continuous learnings from the design and execution of these operations in the development of Taca Taca. During the second quarter of 2021, First Quantum submitted two environmental permits regarding key infrastructure at Taca Taca. The primary Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (" ESIA ") for Taca Taca was submitted to the Secretariat of Mining of Salta Province in 2019 and approval of the ESIA is anticipated in late 2022. First Quantum expects to continue permitting work at Taca Taca during 2022, in addition to engaging with government regarding key aspects of an administrative and fiscal regime for investment into Argentina . (1)

  • Aranzazu (1.0% NSR Royalty): Aura recently achieved a throughput expansion at Aranzazu, increasing capacity by approximately 30% to 100,000 tons per month. As a result of this expansion, Aranzazu hit record production in Q3 2021, achieving monthly average ore mined and processed of 103kt during the quarter. Aranzazu subsequently delivered another quarter of record production in Q4 2021. Aura disclosed that Aranzazu produced 13.3 Mlbs CuEq at cash costs of US$1.29 /lb CuEq during Q4 2021 and 45.9 Mlbs CuEq at cash costs of US$1.56 /lb CuEq for the year ended December 31, 2021 . (2)

  • Vizcachitas (0.98% open pit / 0.49% underground NSR Royalty): During 2021, Los Andes received all permits and permissions necessary to commence drilling activities at Vizcachitas, allowing Los Andes to undertake the drilling program needed to complete a Pre-Feasibility Study (" PFS "). Los Andes announced that additional drilling commenced at Vizcachitas on November 10, 2021 . (3) In March 2022 , Los Andes announced that sufficient drilling had been completed in order to provide an updated resource estimation and complete a PFS. Los Andes expects to publish an updated resource estimation for Vizcachitas in Q3 2022 with a PFS completed in Q4 2022. (4) Earlier in March 2022 , Los Andes announced a plan to temporarily suspend the remaining drilling at Vizcachitas in response to a Second Environmental Court decree granting a preliminary injunction on Los Andes's drilling activities. (5) Los Andes is currently in the process of appealing the court decision, while proceeding with the updated resource estimate and PFS.

  • Copper World & Rosemont (0.135% NSR Royalty; 0.540% ROFR): In December 2021 , Hudbay announced an initial Indicated Mineral Resource of 272 million tonnes at 0.36% copper and Inferred Mineral Resource of 142 million tonnes at 0.36% copper at the Copper World project in Pima County, Arizona . Hudbay has defined seven deposits at Copper World, which host both oxide and sulphide mineralization over a seven-kilometre strike, potentially amenable to heap leach and floatation processing methods, respectively. Additionally, drilling identified significant high-grade, near surface mineralization with the potential to form part of a low-cost copper operation located primarily on public land. Considerable potential synergies exist between Copper World and the adjacent Rosemont project, on which Hudbay published a positive feasibility study in 2017. Hudbay expects to reflect preliminary expectations of these synergies in a Preliminary Economic Assessment of Copper World, which Hudbay expects to complete in H1 2022. Hudbay is also planning to advance a PFS on Copper World in H2 2022. (6)

  • Twin Metals (2.4% NSR Royalty): In September 2021 , the United States Forest Service submitted an application to withdraw approximately 225,000 acres of land in the Superior National Forest from the scope of federal mineral leasing laws, subject to valid existing rights. In October 2021 , the United States Bureau of Land Management rejected Twin Metals' Preference Right Lease Applications (" PRLAs ") and Prospecting Permit Applications (" PPAs "). In January 2022 , the United States Department of the Interior cancelled Twin Metals' MNES-1352 and MNES-1353 federal mineral leases. The PRLAs and federal mineral leases form a significant proportion of the mineral resources contained within Twin Metals' current project plan and, accordingly, it was determined that these events collectively represented an impairment trigger of the Company's royalty interest in the project. The Company believes that Antofagasta PLC (" Antofagasta "), which owns the Twin Metals project through its subsidiary, Twin Metals Minnesota, has a valid legal right to the mining leases and a strong case to defend its legal rights. Although Antofagasta intends to pursue validation of those rights, considering the time and uncertainty related to any legal action to challenge the government decisions, a full impairment has been recognised as at December 31, 2021 in respect of the royalty interests previously capitalized.
About Nova

Nova Royalty is a company focused on providing investors with royalty exposure to the key building blocks of clean energy – copper and nickel. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NOVR" and on the US OTCQB under the trading symbol "NOVRF".

ON BEHALF OF Nova Royalty CORP.,

(signed) "Alex Tsukernik"
President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Nova to control or predict, that may cause Nova's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 30, 2021 and other filings available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

Nova Royalty to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 16th

Nova Royalty to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 16th

Nova Royalty (TSXV:NOVR) (OTCQB:NOVRF), a Canadian-based royalty company focused on growing its high-quality portfolio of royalties on the next generation of the world's most strategic copper and nickel projects, today announced that Alex Tsukernik, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 16 th 2022.

DATE: February 16th, 2022
TIME: 10:00 am EST
LINK: https://bit.ly/3gBMKj0

DATE: February 16th, 2022
TIME: 10:00 am EST
LINK: https://bit.ly/3gBMKj0

NOVA ROYALTY ANNOUNCES GREG DITOMASO AS VICE PRESIDENT INVESTOR RELATIONS

NOVA ROYALTY ANNOUNCES GREG DITOMASO AS VICE PRESIDENT INVESTOR RELATIONS

TSXV: NOVR
OTCQB: NOVRF

Nova Royalty Corp. (" Nova " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOVR) (OTCQB: NOVRF) is pleased to announce that Greg DiTomaso has agreed to join the Company as Vice President, Investor Relations. Mr. DiTomaso has over 14 years of investor relations and strategic communications experience, predominantly in the mining and energy sectors.

Alex Tsukernik , Nova's President and CEO, commented, "On behalf of Nova, I would like to welcome Greg to our executive leadership team. Greg is a skilled investor relations professional with significant mining sector experience. We are confident that he will contribute to Nova's ongoing growth and help communicate our unique value proposition to the investment community as we work to expand our high-quality, long-lived portfolio of royalties on the next generation of the world's major copper and nickel projects."

Over the course of his career, Mr. DiTomaso has advised and supported the senior management teams of over 30 publicly-traded companies on their investor relations, transaction communications, and strategic communications efforts. Prior to joining Nova Royalty , Mr. DiTomaso was Senior Director, Capital Markets at NATIONAL Public Relations, and served as Director, Investor Relations for TSX-listed precious metals producer Mandalay Resources Corp. Mr. DiTomaso holds an Honours BA and MA from the University of Toronto , and an MBA from the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management.

About Nova

Nova is a royalty company focused on providing investors with exposure to the key building blocks of clean energy – copper and nickel. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "NOVR" and on the US OTCQB under the ticker "NOVRF".

ON BEHALF OF Nova Royalty CORP.,

(signed) "Alex Tsukernik"
President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, exploration and expansion potential, production, recoveries and other anticipated or possible future developments on the Rosemont and/or Copper World projects, current commodity prices, the payment frequency of the under the Royalty, the acceptance by the TSXV of the Transaction, current and potential future estimates of mineral reserves and resources; future commercial production from the Rosemont and/or Copper World projects or other designated areas; and the attainment of any required regulatory approval to the acquisitions of the Royalty. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Nova to control or predict, that may cause Nova's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 30, 2021 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

NOVA TO ADD ROYALTY ON HUDBAY'S COPPER WORLD AND ROSEMONT COPPER PROJECTS

NOVA TO ADD ROYALTY ON HUDBAY'S COPPER WORLD AND ROSEMONT COPPER PROJECTS

TSXV: NOVR
 OTCQB: NOVRF

Nova Royalty Reports Audited Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and Provides Asset Update

Nova Royalty Reports Audited Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and Provides Asset Update

TSXV: NOVR
 OTCQB: NOVRF

Nova Royalty Corp. (" Nova " or the " Company ") has reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 . Nova's auditor reviewed interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 are available on Nova's website at www.novaroyalty.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Alex Tsukernik , President and CEO of Nova, commented " In the third quarter, Nova completed the acquisition of its first cash flowing royalty on the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine, owned by Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA). The Aranzazu mine is performing above expectations, having achieved record production in the third quarter of 2021. Based on operating results achieved during Q3 2021, annualized royalty revenue to Nova would equate to approximately $1.7 million . "

Asset Update

Taca Taca Project

Nova owns a 0.42% net smelter return royalty (" NSR ") on the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project, owned by First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (" First Quantum "; TSX: FM). This NSR is a part of a broader, existing 1.50% NSR on Taca Taca, where the remaining 1.08% is held by Franco-Nevada Corporation. Tacca Taca is a porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project located in northwestern Argentina in the Puna (Altiplano) region of Salta Province , approximately 55 kilometers east of the Chilean border and 90 kilometers east of Escondida, the world's largest copper mine. The project is located 10 kilometers from the railway line that connects Salta with Antofagasta with previous studies showing available local power and water sources for the operation of the project.

On November 30, 2020 , First Quantum published a new NI 43-101 Technical Report on Taca Taca, which was subsequently updated in March 2021 to include additional financial disclosure. The report documented an updated Mineral Resource model and a maiden Mineral Reserve estimate of 7.7 million tonnes of contained copper, derived from an open pit mine design and plan which contemplates processing throughput of up to 60 million tonnes per annum through a conventional flotation circuit with a mine life of approximately 32 years. The recovered copper reaches a peak of approximately 275,000 tonnes per annum within the first ten years of operations. The primary Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for the project, which covers the principal proposed project sites, was submitted to the Secretariat of Mining of Salta Province in 2019.

As of September 30, 2021 , First Quantum last reported proven & probable mineral reserves at Taca Taca of 1,758.5 million tonnes at 0.44% copper, 0.09 g/t gold, and 0.012% molybdenum.(1)

NuevaUnión Project

Nova owns a 2.0% NSR on the NuevaUnión project in Chile , which is a 50-50 joint venture between Teck Resources Limited (" Teck "; TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B) and Newmont Corporation (" Newmont "; NYSE: NEM). The NSR is on a portion of the project that relates to copper revenues from the Cantarito Claim within the La Fortuna deposit. Teck previously guided to completion of a Feasibility Study in Q1 2020. The joint venture is currently engaged in review of study results and assessment of optimization opportunities, which is expected to continue in 2021.

As of September 30, 2021 , Teck last reported proven & probable reserves at the La Fortuna deposit of 682.2 million tonnes at 0.51% copper and 0.47 g/t gold.

West Wall Project

In June 2021 , Nova acquired a 1.0% net proceeds royalty (" NPR ") on the West Wall copper-gold-molybdenum project, owned by a 50-50 joint venture between Anglo American PLC (" Anglo American "; LSE: AAL) and Glencore PLC (" Glencore "; LSE: GLEN). Cash consideration of US$4,200,000 was paid on closing of the acquisition on June 18, 2021 .

Under the terms of the West Wall acquisition, Sociedad Minera Auromín Limitada (" Auromín ") assigned the Company all of the rights granted to Auromín (the " Participation "), as defined in a Participation Agreement between Auromín and a subsidiary of Anglo American , concerning West Wall and any other mining tenements established as designated areas in the surrounding region (" Participation Agreement ").

The Participation Agreement provides that, upon the fulfillment of certain conditions, including Anglo American making a production decision at West Wall, a sociedad contractual minera (" SCM ") will be incorporated, and into which the mining tenements corresponding to the project will be transferred. The owner of the Participation will be issued shares in the SCM, which will give such owner an 8.0% interest in the SCM. Subsequently, if one or more mines are brought into production for West Wall or another designated area‎, Anglo American will repurchase from the owner of the Participation the shares in the SCM that correspond to a 7.0% interest in the SCM for a predetermined price, leaving the owner of the Participation with a 1.0% interest in the SCM, which entitles the owner to a 1.0% net proceeds of production royalty from West Wall. A SCM will be similarly established for any other designated area within the scope of the Participation Agreement, giving the owner of the Participation the same rights as stated above with respect to such designated areas.

All payments resulting from the repurchase by Anglo American of the 7.0% interest in the SCM will be reimbursed in full to Auromín. The Company will retain sole ownership of 1.0% of the shares in the SCM, which entitle the owner of such shares to the 1.0% net proceeds of production royalty from the project or such other designated area, as the case may be, which will not be subject to repurchase by Anglo American .

As of September 30, 2021 , Anglo American and Glencore last reported indicated resources at West Wall of 861 million tonnes at 0.51% copper, 0.009% molybdenum and 0.05 g/t gold and inferred resources at West Wall of 1,072 million tonnes at 0.42% copper, 0.006% molybdenum and 0.05 g/t gold.(2)

Aranzazu Mine

In August 2021 , Nova acquired a 1.0% NSR on the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine (the " Aranzazu Royalty ") owned by Aura Minerals Inc. (" Aura "; TSX: ORA). Consideration of US$8,000,000 cash and US$1,000,000 in common shares of the Company was paid on upon closing of the acquisition.

Aranzazu is a copper-gold-silver deposit located within the Municipality of Concepcion del Oro in the State of Zacatecas, Mexico , approximately 250 kilometers to the southwest of the city of Zacatecas . The current mine at Aranzazu has been in operation since 1962, with documented evidence of mining in the area dating back nearly 500 years. Aura is the sole owner and operator of Aranzazu, having assumed ownership in 2010. In 2014, Aura closed the mine to re-engineer and re-develop various aspects of the operation. The mine reopened in 2018 and attained commercial production in December 2018 , since which time Aura has continually improved the efficiency of the operation. The Aranzazu operation comprises an underground mine using long hole open stoping and an on-site plant, which produces copper concentrate with gold and silver by-product via conventional flotation processing.

Aura recently achieved a throughput expansion at Aranzazu, increasing capacity by approximately 30% to 100,000 tons per month. As a result of this expansion, Aranzazu hit record production in Q3 2021, achieving monthly average ore mined and processed of 103kt during the quarter. Aura disclosed that Aranzazu produced 11.4 Mlbs CuEq at cash costs of US$1.68 /lb CuEq during Q3 2021 and 32.6 Mlbs CuEq at cash costs of US$1.66 /lb CuEq for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 . Aura further disclosed the production guidance range for Aranzazu for Q4 2021 as being between 13.4 and 14.2 Mlbs CuEq.(3)

Nova is entitled to 1.0% of the net smelter returns on all products sold at Aranzazu, less certain allowable deductions, provided that the monthly average price per pound of copper, as quoted by the London Metals Exchange, equals or exceeds US$2.00 /lb. Aranzazu currently receives revenue from the sale of copper concentrate, including payment for gold and silver by-products, all of which is subject to the Aranzazu Royalty.

Nova expects to receive Aranzazu Royalty payments on a semi-annual basis in accordance with the terms of the Aranzazu Royalty. The seller of the Aranzazu Royalty is entitled to economic benefits on Aranzazu Royalty payments that accrued from July 1, 2021 up to August 27, 2021 , the closing date of the Aranzazu acquisition. Nova fulfilled this obligation by paying approximately US$200,000 in cash in addition to the US$9.0 million purchase price paid for the Aranzazu Royalty on the closing date of the Aranzazu acquisition. Nova is entitled to receive 100% of the payments from the Aranzazu Royalty corresponding to the net smelter returns generated at Aranzazu following June 30, 2021 .

Dumont Project

Nova owns a 2.0% NSR on the Dumont nickel-cobalt project located in Quebec . The NSR is on a portion of the deposit, representing approximately 21% of the measured & indicated resources as of July 11, 2019 . Dumont is wholly owned by Waterton Global Resource Investments, which on July 28, 2020 , completed the buyout of the 28% interest of Karora Resources Inc. (" Karora "), for total consideration of up to $48 million . In July 2019 , Karora published proven and probable reserves of 1.028 billion tonnes grading 0.27% nickel and 107 ppm cobalt, measured resources of 372 million tonnes grading 0.28% nickel and 112 ppm cobalt and indicated resources of 1.293 billion tonnes grading 0.26% nickel and 106 ppm cobalt.(4)

Vizcachitas Project

Nova owns a 0.98% NSR on the San Jose 1/3000 claim which represents approximately 50% of the project within the Vizcachitas copper-molybdenum porphyry project in Central Chile . Vizcachitas is 100% owned by Los Andes Copper (TSX-V: LA). In June 2019 , Los Andes Copper completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment outlining a 45-year open-pit mine life at a throughput of 110,000 tonnes per day. An expanded drilling program is currently underway at the project, the results of which will be used to complete a Pre-Feasibility Study, targeted by Los Andes for Q1 2022. The project is located in an area with developed infrastructure and is within 100 kilometers of three major operating mines, Los Pelambres owned by Antofagasta PLC (LSE: ANTO), Andina, owned by Codelco and Los Bronces, owned by Anglo American (LSE: AAL).

As of September 30, 2021 , Los Andes Copper last reported measured & indicated mineral resources at Vizcachitas of 1,284 million tonnes at 0.40% copper and 0.014% molybdenum.(5)

Twin Metals Project

Nova owns a 2.4% NSR(6) on a portion of the Twin Metals copper-nickel-platinum group metals project, owned by Antofagasta PLC through its subsidiary, Twin Metals Minnesota (" TMM ").

In October 2021 , the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (" US BLM ") rejected TMM's preference right mineral lease applications and prospecting permit applications, which comprised about one-third of the area of land included in the mine plan of the Twin Metals Project. TMM has announced that it will appeal the US BLM decision. Although the US BLM's decision does not affect TMM's two existing federal leases (which include the area subject to Nova's royalty), the U.S. federal government also announced that is has ordered a mineral withdrawal study on 225,000 acres of federal land in northeast Minnesota , which may lead to a 20-year ban on mining in the area. The Company is monitoring the situation and will consider its options in due course.

On June 30, 2020 , TMM announced that it has received the US BLM Notice of Intent to scope and prepare an Environmental Impact Statement (" EIS ") for its proposed copper-nickel-cobalt-platinum group metals mine in northeast Minnesota .

The US BLM Notice of Intent formally initiates the scoping and environmental review process at the federal level under the National Environmental Policy Act, which will allow for a thorough analysis of the potential impacts and benefits of Twin Metals' proposed project. Multiple federal agencies and tribal governments will be engaged in the process, and the public will have several opportunities to participate through comment periods. A parallel environmental review process will be led by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

In December 2019 , TMM presented its Mine Plan of Operations (" MPO "), a prerequisite for permitting applications, to the US BLM and a Scoping Environmental Assessment Worksheet Data Submittal was also issued to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The proposed underground mine plan set out a 25-year mine life with an approximate total tonnage of 180 million tonnes of mined and processed ore. These submissions start a multi-year scoping and environmental review process that will thoroughly evaluate the proposed project. The review process will include additional baseline data collection, impact analyses, and multiple opportunities for public input.

About Nova

Nova is a royalty company focused on providing investors with exposure to the key building blocks of clean energy – copper and nickel. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NOVR" and on the US OTCQB under the trading symbol "NOVRF".

ON BEHALF OF Nova Royalty CORP.,

(signed) "Alex Tsukernik"

President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (604) 696-4241
Email: info@novaroyalty.com

Website: www.novaroyalty.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Nova to control or predict, that may cause Nova's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 30, 2021 and other filings available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

Nova Royalty Adds Johanna Fipke to the Board of Directors

Nova Royalty Adds Johanna Fipke to the Board of Directors

TSXV: NOVR
 OTCQB: NOVRF

Nova Royalty Corp. (" Nova " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the addition of Johanna Fipke as an independent director of the Company, effective immediately. Ms. Fipke is a partner at Fasken Martineau Dumoulin LLP, one of Canada's leading law firms, and has over 18 years of experience in the mining sector.

Ms. Fipke will be replacing Mr. Denis Silva , a founding member of the Nova team, who has served as a Director of the Company since 2018. Mr. Silva will continue to be involved with Nova in an advisory capacity. The Board of Directors wishes to sincerely thank Mr. Silva for his contributions to the Company.

Alex Tsukernik , President and CEO of Nova, commented, " We are excited to add Johanna to our team. Her qualifications speak for themselves, and we look forward to her contributions as we grow Nova into a premier copper-nickel royalty company. Denis Silva has been a critical member of Nova's team since the Company's inception, and we are grateful to have his continued guidance."

Appointment of Johanna Fipke

Ms. Fipke is currently a partner at Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP, one of Canada's leading law firms, and a core member of their Global Mining Group. Johanna has been recognized for her mining expertise by Lexpert, Who's Who Legal, the Best Lawyers in Canada and the Legal 500. Ms. Fipke is also a founding and current director of Women in Mining British Columbia. She holds a Bachelor of Law, Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Arts, each with distinction, from the University of Alberta. In 2018, Johanna was chosen as one of the top 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining.

About Nova

Nova is a royalty company focused on providing investors with exposure to the key building blocks of clean energy – copper and nickel. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NOVR" and on the US OTCQB under the trading symbol "NOVRF".

ON BEHALF OF Nova Royalty CORP.,

(signed) "Alex Tsukernik"

President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (604) 696-4241
Email: info@novaroyalty.com

Website: www.novaroyalty.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Nova to control or predict, that may cause Nova's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 30, 2021 and other filings available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

