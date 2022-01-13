Copper Investing News
Mr. DiTomaso has over 14 years of investor relations and strategic communications experience, predominantly in the mining and energy sectors. Alex Tsukernik Nova's President and CEO, commented, "On behalf of Nova, I would like to welcome Greg to our executive

Nova Royalty Corp. (" Nova " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOVR) (OTCQB: NOVRF) is pleased to announce that Greg DiTomaso has agreed to join the Company as Vice President, Investor Relations. Mr. DiTomaso has over 14 years of investor relations and strategic communications experience, predominantly in the mining and energy sectors.

Alex Tsukernik , Nova's President and CEO, commented, "On behalf of Nova, I would like to welcome Greg to our executive leadership team. Greg is a skilled investor relations professional with significant mining sector experience. We are confident that he will contribute to Nova's ongoing growth and help communicate our unique value proposition to the investment community as we work to expand our high-quality, long-lived portfolio of royalties on the next generation of the world's major copper and nickel projects."

Over the course of his career, Mr. DiTomaso has advised and supported the senior management teams of over 30 publicly-traded companies on their investor relations, transaction communications, and strategic communications efforts. Prior to joining Nova Royalty , Mr. DiTomaso was Senior Director, Capital Markets at NATIONAL Public Relations, and served as Director, Investor Relations for TSX-listed precious metals producer Mandalay Resources Corp. Mr. DiTomaso holds an Honours BA and MA from the University of Toronto , and an MBA from the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management.

Nova is a royalty company focused on providing investors with exposure to the key building blocks of clean energy – copper and nickel. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "NOVR" and on the US OTCQB under the ticker "NOVRF".

×