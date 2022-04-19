Base MetalsInvesting News

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. announced that it has completed the debt settlement that was announced on April 14, 2022, having received approval of board its Board of Directors and the TSX Venture Exchange.  436,262 common shares of Noble were issued in that transaction in settlement of f $61,076.70 of debt at $0.14 per share.  The shares issued are subject to a 4-month hold period expiring August 19, 2022 Noble ...

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Noble") (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) announced that it has completed the debt settlement that was announced on April 14, 2022, having received approval of board its Board of Directors and the TSX Venture Exchange.  436,262 common shares of Noble were issued in that transaction in settlement of f $61,076.70 of debt at $0.14 per share.  The shares issued are subject to a 4-month hold period expiring August 19, 2022

Noble also announced that it was now able to provide additional details regarding the previously announced special in-kind distribution.  More details on that distribution can be found in the Company's news release of March 9, 2022.

Shareholders are reminded that the distribution is being made at the rate of 0.01725 of a share of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (trading symbol TSX-V: CNC) (" CNC ") per whole share of Noble held (the " Distribution ").  No fractional shares or cash in lieu thereof (or any other form of payment) will be payable as part of the Distribution (with the number of CNC shares due to any shareholder rounded down to the nearest whole share).  The close of business on Monday, April 18, 2022 (the " Record Date ") was established as the record date for the D istribution .

Based on the number of Noble shares outstanding at the close of business on the Record Date, approximately 3,737,269 CNC shares will be distributed through the D istribution , although due to rounding the final number will be slightly lower.  In connection with the Dividend, acting on authorization previously granted by Noble's shareholders, the Board of Directors implemented a reduction of Noble's stated capital.  Based on the closing price of $2.69 per CNC share on the Record Date, the Company will be treating $2.52 per whole CNC share as a return of capital to Noble's shareholders, and $0.17 per whole CNC share as income distributed to Noble's shareholders. However, Noble disclaims any responsibility for the tax treatment adopted by any or all shareholders with respect to the D istribution , as the tax position that applies to any shareholder will depend on a number of factors that are particular to that shareholder.  Shareholders are encouraged to seek their own advice as to the tax treatment of the Distribution applicable to them.

H. Vance White, President and CEO of Noble, added:  "We're very pleased to be completing this distribution.  Applying the closing price for CNC's shares on the Record Date, the D istribution results in more than $10 Million being distributed to Noble's shareholders.  If you factor in the distribution of CNC shares completed by Noble in 2020, at today's price nearly $37 Million of value will have been distributed by Noble to its shareholders in the form of CNC shares in recent years.  Noble will retain more than 2.9 million shares of CNC after the D istribution has been completed, and the D istribution has encouraged a number of Noble warrant-holders to exercise their warrants in recent weeks, leaving Noble with a healthy cash position of approximately $3mm."

Due Bill Trading In Effect

Shareholders are reminded that the D istribution will be paid on or about Monday April 25, 2022 (the " Distribution Payment Date "), and Noble's shares trade on a "Due Bill" basis from the opening of trading on April 14, 2022 (the last trading day before the Record Date) until the close of business on April 25, 2022 (the " Due Bill Period' ).  The Due Bill is effectively the entitlement to receive the D istribution .  Any shareholder who sells shares of Noble during the Due Bill Period will also sell the entitlement to the D istribution . The Company's common shares will begin trading on an ex- dividend basis, or without the entitlement to the D istribution , from the opening of trading on April 26, 2022 (being the next trading day after the D istribution Payment Date).

The Due Bills will be redeemed on April 27, 2022, once all trades with the attached Due Bills entered during the Due Bill Period have settled.

Registered holders of Noble entitled to the D istribution , being those holding Noble share certificates and/or Noble shares under the Direct Registration System (" DRS "), will receive the D istribution by way of DRS statements.  The Company is also coordinating arrangements with depositories for the issuance and distribution of the D istribution to those holding their Noble common shares through brokerage accounts.  Shareholders so holding their Noble shares through brokerage accounts should contact their brokers for further information regarding payment of the D istribution .

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold approximately ~25,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and ~14,400 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland.  Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration.  It will also hold its recently acquired ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~518 hectares in the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGNM property and ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec.  More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com .

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB."

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators.  Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone:        416-214-2250

Fax:        416-367-1954

Email:

Investor Relations

Email: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

Noble Undertakes Shares for Debt Settlement

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - April 13, 2022 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Noble") (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) announces that it has reached an agreement with a creditor to settle a total of $61,076.70 of debt through the issuance of common shares, at a valuation of $0.14 per share.  The transaction remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and to the Board of Directors of Noble.  If approved and completed, a total of 436,262 common shares would be issued in this transaction.

Noble Grants Options and RSUs and Provides Update on Upcoming In-Kind Distribution

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) announces that on April 6, 2022 (the " Date of Grant "), the Company's Board approved the grant of a total of 2,125,00 stock options (the " Options ") and 1,750,000 restricted share units (" RSUs ") to officers, directors, and certain consultants of the Company.  The Options were granted for services rendered in previous financial years and to date in the current financial year.  75,000 of the Options were granted to a party who provides investor relations services to the Company, and therefore vest 25% every 3 months.  The balance of the Options vest immediately.  The RSUs, which vest one year after grant, were granted for services to be rendered over the next year.  The Options and RSUs were granted pursuant to the 2022 Equity Incentive Plan approved at the Company's shareholder meeting on March 14, 2022

Noble Completes Acquisition of Nagagami Claims near Hearst, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - April 6, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) announced that it has entered into an agreement with six parties (the " Vendors ") to acquire approximately 695 mining claims (the "Claims" ) near Hearst, Ontario, covering an area of approximately 144 square km (the "Transaction" ).

Noble Announces Results of 2022 Shareholder Meeting

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - March 15, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the results of its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of the shareholders (the " Meeting ") held on March 14, 2022. At the Meeting, the shareholders:

Noble Announces Dividend of Shares in Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - March 9, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) announced that its Board of Directors approved a special dividend-in-kind (the " Dividend ") of common shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (trading symbol TSX-V: CNC) (" CNC") to Noble's shareholders.  The Dividend ratio will be 0.01725 of a CNC share per whole common share of Noble held (or approximately 1 CNC share per 58 Noble shares held).  No fractional shares will be distributed as part of the Dividend.  The shares of CNC being distributed were primarily acquired by Noble through the transaction that was most recently discussed in Noble's news release of December 20, 2021, as well as in other transactions.  After the Dividend has been distributed, Noble anticipates that it will continue to hold nearly 2 million common shares of CNC, not including the additional shares of CNC that Noble would receive if it completes the proposed transactions with CNC that are subject to approval by shareholders of Noble at its shareholder meeting on March 14, 2022.

Canada Silver Cobalt Identifies a Major Geophysical Conductor Using FL-TDEM Survey at Graal Battery Metals Property in Northern Quebec

The survey identified a geophysical anomaly 1.7 kilometers long (NS) by 850 meters wide (EW) characterized by high conductance.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to release the results of its FL-TDEM geophysical survey at its Graal nickel-copper-cobalt property in the Lac St-Jean region of Quebec.

Canada Silver Cobalt Completes $6.0 million Private Placement

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - April 14, 2022 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that it has closed its previously-announced upsized brokered private placement (the " Offering ") by raising gross proceeds of approximately $6.04 million, including following partial exercise of an agents' option to increase the size of the Offering. At the closing of the Offering, the Company issued 7,468,000 units (" Units ") at a price of $0.25 per Unit, 8,682,500 flow-through units (" FT Units ") at a price of $0.27 per FT Unit, and 6,310,000 Quebec flow-through units (" QFT Units ") at a price of $0.29 per QFT Unit.

Battery Mineral Resources Announces Intercept of 47 Meters of 1.34% Copper from Dalmacia Target at Its Punitaqui Mine

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to announce encouraging drill core assay results from the recently completed Phase 1 exploration and in-fill drill program at the Dalmacia target of the Punitaqui mine complex ('Punitaqui") in Chile. Drilling continues at the Cinabrio Norte target where two diamond drills are in operation. The Punitaqui mine is slated for resumption of copper concentrate production in mid to late-2022.

The Dalmacia target is located in the southern portion of the Punitaqui area about six kilometers ("km") south of the Punitaqui copper processing plant. The Dalmacia target has underground mining access, partially delineated mineralized zones and is targeted as a potential new source of ore feed to the Punitaqui plant (see Figure 1).

person signing a paper

General Motors Signs Cobalt Supply Deal with Top Producer Glencore

Carmaker General Motors (NYSE:GM) has inked a multi-year cobalt supply deal with Glencore (LSE:GLEN).

The Anglo-Swiss company will provide GM with cobalt from its Murrin Murrin mine in Australia, according to a joint statement released on Tuesday (April 12). The raw material is key for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

GM and top cobalt producer Glencore did not provide details on volume or pricing for the supply deal.

Fortune Minerals Welcomes Canada's C$3.8 Billion Critical Minerals Strategy to Support Domestic EV Supply Chains

The NICO Project is one of the few advanced cobalt developments in the world to meet the growing demand in lithium-ion batteries powering electric vehicles and portable electronics

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to report on the C$3.8 billion of financial support for Critical Minerals announced in last week's Government of Canada budget for 2022 (" 2022 Budget "). The funds are being allocated to accelerate domestic production and processing of Critical Minerals, particularly cobalt, nickel and lithium used in the manufacture of lithium-ion rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (" EV's "), portable electronics, and stationary storage cells to make electricity use more eficient. Fortune's 100%-owned NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project (" NICO Project ") is a vertically integrated Critical Minerals development comprised of a planned open pit and underground mine and mill in Canada's Northwest Territories (" NWT ") and a planned hydrometallurgical refinery in Alberta. The NICO Project is one of the few advanced cobalt development assets in the world that can be developed in the timelines required to meet current cathode chemistries and will benefit from implementation of these programs. The Mineral Reserves for the NICO deposit also include 1.1 million ounces of gold, 12% of global bismuth reserves, and copper as a minor by-product.

FPX Nickel Announces Board Appointment of Anne Currie, Former Senior Partner with Environmental Resources Management

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Anne Currie to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.  Ms. Currie is a recognized leader in the permitting of major Canadian mining projects, with over 30 years of experience in the private and public sector, including as a former senior partner with the leading global consultancy Environmental Resources Management (" ERM "), and in her prior role as British Columbia's Chief Gold Commissioner, the chief regulatory authority for the Mineral Tenure Act.

FPX Nickel Corp. Logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

"We are very happy to welcome Anne to the FPX Board," commented the Company's Chairman, Peter Bradshaw .  "Anne has an exceptional track record in steering the environmental assessment and permitting processes for major mining projects in British Columbia , including for the KSM, Brucejack, Kemess Underground, and Blackwater projects.  As a recognized leader in the Canadian mining industry, she will help us to advance our flagship Baptiste Deposit at the Decar Nickel District, and support management in fostering the development of relationships with government officials at the regional, provincial and federal levels, and with our Indigenous partners."

In her present role, Ms. Currie is advising Canadian mining companies on permitting applications, stakeholder and Indigenous engagement, and sustainability and ESG reporting and disclosure.  She holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Guelph and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Victoria .

The appointment of Ms. Currie is subject to receipt of approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and the Securities Regulatory Authorities.  Ms. Currie has been granted options on 250,000 shares of the Company's common stock, exercisable at a price of $0.80 per share for a five-year period commencing on April 11, 2022 .

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District claims cover 245 km 2 of the Mount Sidney Williams ultramafic/ophiolite complex, 90 km northwest of Fort St. James in central British Columbia . The district is a two-hour drive from Fort St. James on a high-speed logging road.

Decar hosts a greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe), which is amenable to bulk-tonnage, open-pit mining. Awaruite mineralization has been identified in four target areas within this ophiolite complex, being the Baptiste Deposit, and the B, Sid and Van targets, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling on all four targets.  Since 2010, approximately US $28 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit, which was initially the most accessible and had the biggest known surface footprint, has been the focus of diamond drilling since 2010, with a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed.  The Sid target was tested with two holes in 2010 and the B target had a single hole drilled in 2011; all three holes intersected nickel-iron alloy mineralization over wide intervals with DTR nickel grades comparable to the Baptiste Deposit.  The Van target was not drill-tested at that time as bedrock exposures in the area were very poor prior to more recent logging activity.  In 2021, the Company executed a maiden drilling program at Van, which has returned promising results comparable with the strongest results at Baptiste.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

