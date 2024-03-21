- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Nicholas Frappell: Gold Price Targets for 2024 and Key Drivers to Watch
Nicholas Frappell of ABC Refinery discusses possible timelines for the gold price to hit US$2,360 and US$2,580.
Nicholas Frappell, global head of institutional markets at ABC Refinery, discussed the factors he sees moving the gold price in 2024, including the US Federal Reserve, the dollar and central bank buying.
Speaking at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, he said the market may be misreading the Fed's seriousness about driving inflation lower — he expects rates to stay "somewhat higher for longer."
When asked if the American central bank can achieve a soft landing, Frappell said he's inclined to say yes.
"There's so many events that are completely outside the Fed's control and completely outside our control. Those things could intervene and provide shocks to the economy that we can't know," he said. "But if you look in 2024, it does look so far so good, which is not at all what — a lot of people are pretty pessimistic about that. I'm neutral to mildly optimistic."
Looking at the dollar, Frappell has a mildly positive outlook for this year. Acknowledging that many credible sources believe the dollar is 10 or 12 percent overvalued versus its peers, he said that doesn't mean it will turn any time soon.
While dollar strength implies a headwind for gold, Frappell said buying from central banks is likely to provide support.
"I would not be surprised to see a repeat of the last two years in a numbers and tonnage sense," he said.
Frappell also shared potential gold price targets for the coming year, mentioning US$2,360 and US$2,580 per ounce.
"Trying to put some kind of context on a possible 'when' — I look at the options market and I try and say, 'Okay, what are those strikes looking like in terms of the options delta?' Because in reverse that gives you an idea of what the market's pricing in terms of probability," he explained. "Looking at it for the nine month expiration, which takes us really to December, I think for US$2,360 that target is roughly ... one in four or thereabouts. And then for one year it's higher."
He described US$2,580 as a "much lower probability outcome," saying it's more like one in eight.
Watch the interview above for more from Frappell on the gold market, including his take on the topic of manipulation. You can also click here for the Investing News Network's full PDAC playlist on YouTube.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
- When Will Gold Stocks Go Up? Experts Talk Outlook for Equities and Price ›
- What Was the Highest Price for Gold? ›
- Gold Price 2023 Year-End Review ›
- Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024 ›
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
Outlook Reports
Featured Gold Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|2176.10
|-5.57
|Silver
|24.59
|-0.17
|Copper
|4.02
|-0.04
|Oil
|80.60
|-0.47
|Heating Oil
|2.64
|-0.01
|Natural Gas
|1.69
|+0.01
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.