Uranium Mining Stocks are on Fire Here’s Why

Uranium futures prices have put in an incredible performance since mid-August. With a 22.8% rise in 15 trading days, the commodity has amassed more than 1.5% per day. By contrast, the S&P 500 also had a better than normal run, it grew a total of 1.35% during the same period. Uranium now priced at $37.20 per 250 lbs. is well above its six-year high, and growing demand seems to want to pull it higher. Read More