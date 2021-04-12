Ur-Energy Inc. is pleased to announce that its Chairman and CEO, Jeffrey Klenda, will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 14, 2021. The Conference is being held virtuallyUr-Energy invites you to attend its live presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference. Mr. Klenda will provide an overview of the Company’s business, and then may open the presentation to questions.Mr. Klenda’s presentation on April …

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the “Company” or “Ur-Energy”) is pleased to announce that its Chairman and CEO, Jeffrey Klenda, will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 14, 2021. The Conference is being held virtually

Ur-Energy invites you to attend its live presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference. Mr. Klenda will provide an overview of the Company’s business, and then may open the presentation to questions.

Mr. Klenda’s presentation on April 14, 2021 will occur from 1:15 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Please register to ensure you are able to attend the conference and to receive updates that are released. Register here: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1451311&tp_key=5b36cea9ad&sti=urg.

If you are unable to join Ur-Energy’s presentation live, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com.

The Emerging Growth Conference includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products and services, focused strategy and execution. Its audience includes potentially thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced, packaged and shipped more than 2.6 million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate our LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits and to operate at our Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Shares of Ur-Energy trade on the NYSE American under the symbol “URG” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “URE.” Ur‑Energy’s corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado; its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario. Ur-Energy’s website is www.ur-energy.com.

