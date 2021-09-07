NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Saskatoon, Saskatchewan TheNewswire – September 7, 2021 UEX Corporation is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced “bought deal” private placement of an aggregate of 72,950,000 units of the Company at a price of C$0.29 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$21,155,500 . The …

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan TheNewswire – September 7, 2021 UEX Corporation (TSX:UEX) ( OTC:UEXCF ) (“UEX” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced “bought deal” private placement of an aggregate of 72,950,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of C$0.29 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$21,155,500 (the “Offering”). The Units were offered and sold through a syndicate of underwriters led by Sprott Capital Partners LP, as lead underwriter and sole book-runner, together with BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Red Cloud Securities Inc. and TD Securities Inc. (collectively, the “Underwriters”).

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at a price of C$0.40 at any time on or before September 7, 2024.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Offering to meet the Company’s obligation under its loan agreement with Denison Mines Corp. (see UEX’s news release dated August 3, 2021), for exploration at the Company’s properties, and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Company paid the Underwriters a cash commission of 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering. The Underwriters also received broker warrants (“Broker Warrants”) equal to 6% of the total number of Units sold, each Broker Warrant being exercisable for a Common Share at $0.29 for a period of 36 months from the date of closing of the Offering.

The securities issued by UEX in connection with the Offering are subject to a four month plus one day “hold period” as prescribed by the Toronto Stock Exchange and applicable securities laws.

An insider of the Company purchased Units under the Offering. The Offering to such person constituted a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multi-lateral Instrument 61‑101 ‑ Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61‑101”). The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61‑101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61‑101 in respect of related party participation in the placement as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involved the related party, exceeded 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About UEX

UEX is a Canadian uranium and cobalt exploration and development company involved in an exceptional portfolio of uranium projects.

UEX’s directly-owned portfolio of projects is located in the eastern, western and northern perimeters of the Athabasca Basin, the world’s richest uranium belt, which in 2019 accounted for approximately 12.6% of the global primary uranium production. In addition to advancing its uranium development projects through its ownership interest in JCU, UEX is currently advancing several other uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin which include the Paul Bay, Ken Pen and Ōrora deposits at the Christie Lake Project , the Kianna, Anne, Colette and 58B deposits at its currently 49.1%-owned Shea Creek Project, the Horseshoe and Raven deposits located on its 100%-owned Horseshoe-Raven Development Project and the West Bear Uranium Deposit located at its 100%-owned West Bear Project.

UEX is also 50:50 co-owner of JCU (Canada) Exploration Company Ltd. (“JCU”) with Denison Mines Corp. JCU’s portfolio of projects includes interests in some of Canada’s key future uranium development projects, notably a 30.099% interest in Cameco’s Millennium Uranium Development Project, a 10% interest in Denison Mines Wheeler River Project, and a 33.8123% interest in Orano Canada’s Kiggavik Project, located in the Thelon Basin in Nunavut, as well as minority interests in nine other grassroots uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin.

UEX is also leading the discovery of cobalt in Canada, with three cobalt-nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan, including the only primary cobalt deposit in Canada. The 100% owned West Bear Project hosts the West Bear Cobalt-Nickel Deposit, the newly discovered Michael Lake Co-Ni Zone, and the West Bear Uranium Deposit. UEX also owns 100% of two early-stage cobalt exploration projects, the Axis Lake and Key West Projects.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT

Roger Lemaitre

President & CEO

(306) 979-3849

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” for the purposes of Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information concerns the closing of the Offering and the intended use of proceeds. Such forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: availability of financing, conditions in general economic and financial markets; timing and amount of capital expenditures; and effects of regulation by governmental agencies. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information as a result of the risk factors including: closing of the Offering, the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities of mineral properties; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; and general market and industry conditions. Many of these factors are beyond the control of UEX. Consequently, all forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by this cautionary statement and there can be no assurance that actual results or developments anticipated by UEX will be realized. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable law, UEX disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

