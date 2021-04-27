Uranium

Release – Energy Fuels – Engages Leading Consultant to Support Development of Rare Earth Separation at White Mesa Mill in Utah

- April 26th, 2021
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (“Energy Fuels” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Carester SAS (“Carester”) to prepare a scoping study for the development of a solvent extraction (“SX”) rare earth element (“REE”) separation circuit at the Company’s White Mesa Mill in Utah. Based in Lyon, France, Carester is one of the world’s leading global consultants on rare earth supply chains, with expertise in designing, constructing, operating and optimizing REE production facilities globally. Read More >>

