TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV SilverCrest Metals Inc. is pleased to announce the remaining results from its 2021 infill and expansion drill program at its Las Chispas Project located in Sonora, Mexico . Additional drilling in the Babicanora Area for the Babi Vista Vein Babi Vista Footwall Zone Babicanora Norte Hanging Wall Vein El Muerto Zone and El Muerto Hanging Wall Vein are being reported in this release . ...