Release – Endeavor Silver – Closes Sale of El Cubo Mine to VanGold Mining

- April 11th, 2021

Endeavour Silver Corp. announces that it has now closed the sale of the El Cubo Mine in Guanajuato, Mexico to VanGold Mining Corp. for $15 million in cash and share payments plus up to $3 million in future contingent payments .

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) (“Endeavour”) announces that it has now closed the sale of the El Cubo Mine in Guanajuato, Mexico to VanGold Mining Corp. (“VanGold”) for $15 million in cash and share payments plus up to $3 million in future contingent payments (all dollar amounts in US dollars unless otherwise noted) (the “Transaction”).Read More >>

